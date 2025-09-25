Ryan Walters, Okla.’s Fiery Education Chief, to Step Down

Ryan Walters announced Wednesday night that he is resigning as Oklahoma’s state superintendent after nearly three years of near-constant controversy.

On a Fox News program around 10:45 p.m., Walters announced that he is becoming the CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Shannon Perry, a special education teacher from Centreville, Va., wears a handmaid costume while attending a No Kings protest against the Trump administration on President's Day in Washington on Feb. 17, 2025. The two national teachers' unions helped organize the rallies, which culminated in huge walkouts nationwide on June 14. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Teaching Profession How Teachers' Unions Are Confronting the Second Trump Era Remove Save to favorites

The Teacher Freedom Alliance’s stated mission is to “assist educators in their mission to develop free, moral and upright American citizens,” and the nonprofit organization’s website states that it currently has 2,617 teachers enrolled as members.

He did not say whether he is still considering a gubernatorial run in 2026.

Among the group’s goals is to get teachers to drop membership in their local unions.

“We’re going to destroy the teachers unions,” Walters said on the cable news program Wednesday evening. “We have seen the teachers’ unions use money and power to corrupt our schools, to undermine our schools. We are one of the biggest grassroots orgs in the country. We will build an army of teachers to defeat the teachers’ unions once and for all.”

Since his campaign for statewide office in 2022, Walters, a former high school teacher from McAlester, has railed against teachers’ unions, even calling them “terrorist organizations.” Among other steps that have courted controversy, Walters has pushed for requiring teaching about the Bible; overseen a draft of new social studies standards that introduced misinformation about the 2020 elections; and said he’d require educators from certain states to take a licensing test to prove they aren’t “woke.”

In 2024, Walters’ administration introduced like-minded political and advocacy groups and embedded representatives of those groups as instructors at the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s annual summer professional development conference for teachers, including the anti-labor-union Freedom Foundation, which launched the Teacher Freedom Alliance.

Walters has not yet specified his actual resignation date.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who campaigned extensively for his former secretary of education, Walters, is in line to appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Walters’ term. One of the most likely candidates Stitt could consider is his current secretary of education, Nellie Sanders.

Stitt publicly split with Walters in the spring of this year by overhauling the membership of the Oklahoma State Board of Education with individuals who have repeatedly clashed with Walters. Earlier this month, Sanders helped Stitt’s new appointees to the State Board of Education hold a special meeting without Walters’ involvement.

The board was without legal counsel or a board clerk, so a simple majority of the members held the extraordinary special meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol rather than the Oklahoma State Department of Education to tackle those issues after Walters cancelled the board’s August meeting at the last minute.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who has been anticipating Walters to be one of his challengers in the next GOP primary for the state’s next governor, immediately issued a press statement reacting to Walters’ announcement.

“Ever since Gov. Stitt appointed Ryan Walters to serve as Secretary of Education, we have witnessed a stream of never-ending scandal and political drama. From the mishandling of pandemic relief funds that resulted in families buying Xboxes and refrigerators to the latest squabbling with board members over what was or wasn’t showing on TV, the Stitt-Walters era has been an embarrassment to our state,” Drummond’s statement reads.

“Even worse, test scores and reading proficiency are at historic lows. It’s time for a State Superintendent of Public Instruction who will actually focus on quality instruction in our public schools. Gov. Stitt used to say he would make us Top Ten, but after seven years we are ranked 50th in education. Our families, our students and our teachers deserve so much more.”