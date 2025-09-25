Ryan Walters, Okla.’s Fiery Education Chief, to Step Down
States

Ryan Walters, Okla.’s Fiery Education Chief, to Step Down

Walters will lead the Teacher Freedom Alliance
By Andrea Eger, Tulsa World — September 25, 2025 3 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters leaves the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters leaves a state board of education meeting on April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City. Walters, a conservative firebrand who was constantly in the news during his three years in office, will run an organization that encourages teachers to leave their unions.
Nick Oxford/Human Rights Campaign via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Ryan Walters announced Wednesday night that he is resigning as Oklahoma’s state superintendent after nearly three years of near-constant controversy.

On a Fox News program around 10:45 p.m., Walters announced that he is becoming the CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance.

See Also

Shannon Perry, a special education teacher from Centreville, Va., wears a handmaids costume while attending a "No Kings Day" protest on Presidents Day in Washington, in support of federal workers and against recent actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, on Feb. 17, 2025, by the Capitol in Washington. The protest was organized by the 50501 Movement, which stands for 50 Protests 50 States 1 Movement.
Shannon Perry, a special education teacher from Centreville, Va., wears a handmaid costume while attending a No Kings protest against the Trump administration on President's Day in Washington on Feb. 17, 2025. The two national teachers' unions helped organize the rallies, which culminated in huge walkouts nationwide on June 14.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Teaching Profession How Teachers' Unions Are Confronting the Second Trump Era
Sarah D. Sparks, June 25, 2025
17 min read

The Teacher Freedom Alliance’s stated mission is to “assist educators in their mission to develop free, moral and upright American citizens,” and the nonprofit organization’s website states that it currently has 2,617 teachers enrolled as members.

He did not say whether he is still considering a gubernatorial run in 2026.

Among the group’s goals is to get teachers to drop membership in their local unions.

“We’re going to destroy the teachers unions,” Walters said on the cable news program Wednesday evening. “We have seen the teachers’ unions use money and power to corrupt our schools, to undermine our schools. We are one of the biggest grassroots orgs in the country. We will build an army of teachers to defeat the teachers’ unions once and for all.”

Since his campaign for statewide office in 2022, Walters, a former high school teacher from McAlester, has railed against teachers’ unions, even calling them “terrorist organizations.” Among other steps that have courted controversy, Walters has pushed for requiring teaching about the Bible; overseen a draft of new social studies standards that introduced misinformation about the 2020 elections; and said he’d require educators from certain states to take a licensing test to prove they aren’t “woke.”

In 2024, Walters’ administration introduced like-minded political and advocacy groups and embedded representatives of those groups as instructors at the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s annual summer professional development conference for teachers, including the anti-labor-union Freedom Foundation, which launched the Teacher Freedom Alliance.

Walters has not yet specified his actual resignation date.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who campaigned extensively for his former secretary of education, Walters, is in line to appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Walters’ term. One of the most likely candidates Stitt could consider is his current secretary of education, Nellie Sanders.

Stitt publicly split with Walters in the spring of this year by overhauling the membership of the Oklahoma State Board of Education with individuals who have repeatedly clashed with Walters. Earlier this month, Sanders helped Stitt’s new appointees to the State Board of Education hold a special meeting without Walters’ involvement.

The board was without legal counsel or a board clerk, so a simple majority of the members held the extraordinary special meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol rather than the Oklahoma State Department of Education to tackle those issues after Walters cancelled the board’s August meeting at the last minute.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who has been anticipating Walters to be one of his challengers in the next GOP primary for the state’s next governor, immediately issued a press statement reacting to Walters’ announcement.

“Ever since Gov. Stitt appointed Ryan Walters to serve as Secretary of Education, we have witnessed a stream of never-ending scandal and political drama. From the mishandling of pandemic relief funds that resulted in families buying Xboxes and refrigerators to the latest squabbling with board members over what was or wasn’t showing on TV, the Stitt-Walters era has been an embarrassment to our state,” Drummond’s statement reads.

“Even worse, test scores and reading proficiency are at historic lows. It’s time for a State Superintendent of Public Instruction who will actually focus on quality instruction in our public schools. Gov. Stitt used to say he would make us Top Ten, but after seven years we are ranked 50th in education. Our families, our students and our teachers deserve so much more.”

Andrea Eger, Tulsa World
Related Tags:
Oklahoma

Copyright (c) 2025, Tulsa World. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., October 02, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Making Alternative Grading Work: Lessons Learned from One Journey
Curious about alternative grading? Join to get an inspiring, practical look into one California school’s shift toward alternative grading.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., October 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframe Relationships, Transform Student Outcomes
Explore easy neuroscience-based tools that strengthen relationships, reduce burnout, and drive student success
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI)
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States The Future of Annual State Testing Is in the Trump Admin.’s Hands
The Ed. Dept. has invited states to request waivers from accountability requirements.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
A teacher at Audrey H. Lawson Middle School in Houston, Texas, marks a grade on a class worksheet on Sept. 6, 2023.
A teacher at Audrey H. Lawson Middle School in Houston marks a grade on a worksheet on Sept. 6, 2023. Texas lawmakers have passed a bill that would drop the state's once-a-year STAAR test in favor of a model in which students are tested three times a year.
Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP
States More States Guarantee Students the Right to Religious Instruction Off Campus
At least 12 states require school districts to offer "released time" religious schooling upon parental request.
Robbie Sequeira, Stateline.org
6 min read
A LifeWise Academy bus drops off students.
A LifeWise Academy bus drops off students.
LifeWise Academy
States How This State Is Protecting Undocumented Students’ Right to an Education
Illinois lawmakers passed a bill locally codifying the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Plyler v. Doe.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker talks with two crossing guards on Aug. 27, 2025, in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker talks with two crossing guards on Aug. 27, 2025, in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago. On Aug. 15, 2025, he signed into law a bill that protects all students' right to a free, public education regardless of immigration status.
Erin Hooley/AP
States Some State Leaders Cheer as Trump's Ed. Dept. Investigates Their Schools
The use of the office for civil rights for political purposes has been dialed up in the second Trump administration, experts say.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
A newly-constructed gender neutral bathroom is seen at Shawnee Mission East High School, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Prairie Village, Kan.
A newly-constructed gender-neutral bathroom is seen at Shawnee Mission East High School, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Prairie Village, Kan. The Shawnee Mission school district is one of four in Kansas that the Trump administration has started investigating at the urging of the state's Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Load More ▼