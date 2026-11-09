Results: How Will the 2026 Midterms Reshape Schools?
States

Results: How Will the 2026 Midterms Reshape Schools?

By Matthew Stone & Emily Wright — November 09, 2026 1 min read
A supporter of Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Crowley touches an "I voted" sticker at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Milwaukee.
A supporter of Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Crowley touches an "I voted" sticker at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Milwaukee. Education Week tracked ballot contests across the country with implications for K-12 policymaking.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
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The results of last week’s midterm elections will reshape K-12 policymaking in Washington and state capitals around the country.

During the campaign season, Education Week reviewed what was on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and assembled a guide to highlight the statewide races and ballot initiatives of greatest consequence to schools.

Now, with voting concluded, we’ve updated our guide with the outcomes of those key contests (results still aren’t available in some cases). Use our tool below to type in your state (or any other state, for that matter) and review results from last Tuesday.

Matthew Stone
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Matthew Stone is an assistant managing editor for Education Week.
Emily Wright
Contract Designer Education Week
Emily Wright is a contract designer for Education Week, working across print and digital platforms.

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