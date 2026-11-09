Results: How Will the 2026 Midterms Reshape Schools?

The results of last week’s midterm elections will reshape K-12 policymaking in Washington and state capitals around the country.

During the campaign season, Education Week reviewed what was on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and assembled a guide to highlight the statewide races and ballot initiatives of greatest consequence to schools.

Now, with voting concluded, we’ve updated our guide with the outcomes of those key contests (results still aren’t available in some cases). Use our tool below to type in your state (or any other state, for that matter) and review results from last Tuesday.