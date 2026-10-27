How Much Time Do Students Spend in School? It Depends on the State

How much time students spend in school each year depends on where they live.

While American students spend, on average, 1,231 hours in school annually , there is no national policy dictating how many days or hours students must attend classes each year. Instead, those decisions fall to state lawmakers and school boards, leading to significant variation across the country.

Since late 2024, several states have passed legislation adjusting mandatory classroom time.

Oklahoma, for example, increased required instructional days from 166 to 173, beginning in the 2027-28 school year . South Carolina added a minimum of 1,080 instructional hours, so state law now includes a minimum number of hours and days (180 days) . Meanwhile, West Virginia previously required 180 instructional days, but beginning in the 2027-28 school year will require schools to instead meet a minimum of 900 hours of instructional time . This change gives school boards more flexibility when designing schedules and accommodating emergency or weather-related closures.

Currently, 32 states require at least 180 days of instruction each year, though many require a minimum number of instructional hours rather than days. Colorado requires the least instructional days at 160, while Kansas requires the most at 186.

Explore each state’s instructional time requirements—and how much they differ—using the chart and map below, based on data compiled by Education Week. The charts show states’ minimum requirements. Many school districts exceed their state minimums.