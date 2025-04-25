What States Can Learn from Tennessee’s Fight Over Undocumented Students
States

What States Can Learn from Tennessee’s Fight Over Undocumented Students

By Ileana Najarro — April 25, 2025 3 min read
Rev. Eric Mayle, center, yells at lawmakers as a bill that would deny illegal immigrants access to education is passed in a House Education Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn., March 26, 2025.
Rev. Eric Mayle, center, yells at lawmakers as a bill that would deny illegal immigrants access to education is passed in a House Education Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn., March 26, 2025. The bill in question is now pending until the legislature returns to session in January 2026.
George Walker IV/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Earlier this year, Tennessee legislators introduced three sets of bills that would require K-12 schools to verify students’ immigration status upon enrollment, charge tuition to undocumented students, and, in some cases, even deny these students enrollment.

Tennessee became one of at least five states to propose actions since President Donald Trump’s re-election win that defied federal statute requiring compliance with the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Plyler v. Doe, which granted undocumented students a constitutional right to a free, public education.

On April 21, the state’s efforts hit a snag after state House majority leader William Lamberth, a Republican, paused the passage of HB 793/SB 836.

Lamberth said he wanted time to confirm with the U.S. Department of Education that such legislation would not jeopardize federal money for education in the state.

“We fully trust the Trump administration will not withhold federal dollars from our schools due to the passage of House Bill 793/Senate Bill 836,” Lamberth said in a statement. “However, out of an abundance of caution, we want to be exceptionally careful before we move forward to ensure no federal taxpayer dollars are at risk.”

The Education Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Two other legislative efforts in Tennessee targeting undocumented students failed to make headway this session. While HB 793/SB 836 can be revisited when the Tennessee legislature returns to session in January 2026, some public education and immigrant advocates call the pause a temporary yet important local and national victory against efforts to undermine students’ rights.

“This was a really hard-fought victory that folks from across the state really showed out and made sure that their voices were heard,” said Judith Clerjeune, advocacy director for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. “And we also understand that this fight is not over.”

Tennessee’s case serves as a cautionary tale for other states

According to the fiscal note attached to HB 793/SB 836, Tennessee receives about $1.1 billion in funds from the federal Education Department annually.

To receive that funding, the state’s department of education must sign assurances that it complies with federal civil rights laws. Laws like those proposed in HB 793/SB 836 may place Tennessee in violation, and put it at risk of losing federal dollars, said Jenny Mills McFerron, the assistant director of P-16 Policy and Research for EdTrust Tennessee, a research and advocacy group.

From a finance perspective, school districts would also face immense costs and an administrative burden to actually implement the proposed legislation by checking the immigration status of every single student enrolled in public schools, McFerron said.

The financial implications of these bills should have been considered early on, said Thomas A. Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, or MALDEF.

But really, Saenz said, there is a bigger message at hand for any state seeking to take action against the Plyler decision, in which MALDEF defended plaintiffs.

“It is not so easy, as some would suggest, to somehow tee up Plyler for being overruled, because you first have to overcome federal law that mandates compliance with Plyler,” Saenz said.

Last year, the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, advised states to pass legislation challenging the Plyler decision with the long-term goal of getting the Supreme Court to revisit the landmark case.

For Saenz, such efforts, including in Tennessee, will bump up against federal statute that only the U.S. Congress can change, regardless of what the Trump administration says on the matter.

Advocacy work continues in Tennessee with a national message

At first, with the bill requiring schools to collect students’ immigration status passing Tennessee’s Senate, some advocates feared that the legislation would indeed come to pass, McFerron said. But families, students, and educators alike spent months protesting and calling representatives to voice concerns with the bills.

While the fate of Tennessee’s attacks on the Plyler decision remains in limbo, advocates on the ground plan to spend the summer continuing to spread the word about what they characterize as the far-reaching, harmful consequences such legislation would have on public education.

“I think folks from across the country should be paying attention to what just happened in Tennessee and also get ready to defend the right toward education for children across the country,” Clerjeune said.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., May 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence K-12 Essentials Forum How AI Use Is Expanding in K-12 Schools
Join this free virtual event to explore how AI technology is—and is not—improving K-12 teaching and learning.
Register
Tue., April 29, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Federal Webinar Navigating the Rapid Pace of Education Policy Change: Your Questions, Answered
Join this free webinar to gain an understanding of key education policy developments affecting K-12 schools.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States Tracker 'Illegal' DEI: See Which States Are Telling Trump Their Schools Don't Use It
The Education Department wants states and schools to sign a certification saying they don't use DEI. Here's how they're responding so far.
Matthew Stone & Mark Lieberman
6 min read
DEI Removal 042025 506859558 1481700088
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
States Democratic-Led Cities, States Push Back on Trump's Threats to Cut School Funding Over DEI
The standoff could test how far the White House is willing to go to press its demands on the nation’s schools.
The Associated Press
4 min read
The exterior of the Department of Education Building in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 14, 2017.
The exterior of the Department of Education Building in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.
Swikar Patel/Education Week
States Opinion How One State Improved Its NAEP Scores
Louisiana's state schools chief discusses the importance of reading and math instruction and "letting teachers teach."
Rick Hess
6 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
States Lawmakers Want to Fix Student Absenteeism With Ice Cream Parties, Data, and More
State lawmakers have introduced dozens of bills aiming to make school attendance a priority.
Evie Blad
3 min read
New canvas school bags hanging on the backs of empty classroom student chairs in a large modern classroom
iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼