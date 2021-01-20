What Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’ Would Do for Schools and Students, in One Chart

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 recovery plan includes more than double the aid for K-12 schools that Congress approved in its last coronavirus relief plan, but how much of it appeals to lawmakers responsible for passing any such blueprint remains to be seen.

The Biden team unveiled the plan , which has a $1.9 trillion price tag, roughly a week before his Jan. 20 inauguration. It got a warm reception from many education groups. The last aid plan signed by former President Donald Trump in December included $54.3 billion in direct aid for K-12 public schools. Yet many officials said that amount isn’t sufficient for the various and acute needs of educators and students, especially since that December package doesn’t include aid for state and local governments, much of which could ultimately help local school budgets.

Learn more about Biden’s pitch in our chart below: