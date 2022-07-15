Use Your ‘Teacher Voice,’ Jill Biden Urges in a Push for Political Activism
Federal

Use Your ‘Teacher Voice,’ Jill Biden Urges in a Push for Political Activism

By Madeline Will — July 15, 2022 5 min read
First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the American Federation of Teachers convention, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Boston.
First lady Jill Biden speaks during the American Federation of Teachers convention in Boston.
Michael Dwyer/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Boston

The prevailing message from speakers at the American Federation of Teachers’ convention: U.S. democracy is in trouble, and educators must keep fighting for change—beginning with the looming midterm elections.

On Friday, first lady Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both Democrats from Massachusetts, spoke to more than 2,000 union delegates gathered here, urging them to organize, canvass, and vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Labor organizers—including AFL-CIO President Elizabeth Shuler, Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls, and those from Starbucks Workers United—also addressed the crowd, promoting union solidarity.

“We have to come together as AFT always has and demand that we need to be heard,” Biden said. “Underestimate the power of this coalition at your own risk.”

The midterms are in four months, and Democrats are expected to lose control of the U.S. House of Representatives and are fighting hard to keep control of the Senate. The national teachers’ unions, which traditionally favor the Democratic Party, are urging their members to donate to and campaign for politicians who support education and labor.

“We must vote in November as if our lives depend upon it, because they do,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said in her keynote speech on Thursday. “You held our institutions together during the pandemic. ... Now we need to hold our democracy together.”

She continued: “I know we are tired. I know we are exhausted. But if we don’t do it, it ain’t gonna happen.”

It’s time to use our ‘teacher voice,’ Biden said

Biden gave a 10-minute address to the crowd of educators and other union delegates, whom she called her family. The first lady has been an educator for almost four decades and now teaches English at a community college in northern Virginia—she just signed her contract to teach in the fall semester, she told delegates. She is a member of the National Education Association, but Weingarten bestowed “honorary membership of the AFT” on her as well.

“We believe that there is something profoundly optimistic about education,” Biden said. “To answer this call of service is, in itself, an act of hope. And we need that hope now more than ever.”

Teaching has become harder than ever, Biden acknowledged. (EdWeek Research Center survey data shows that teacher job satisfaction is at an all-time low as educators grapple with the stress of the pandemic and staff shortages.)

Even so, teachers are the ones making sure they have snacks for their students who are hungry, preparing their class for active-shooter drills, and telling children that change is possible, Biden said. And they’re doing all of that despite public attacks on teachers, she said.

“There is so much weight on all of you, but you carry it,” she said.

The first lady touted her husband’s accomplishments over the past nearly two years, including the $122 billion in COVID-19 relief aid for schools and the recent signing of bipartisan gun legislation, which contains measures to limit who can access firearms and additional funding for mental health support and more security in schools.

But there’s still much more to do, Biden said, including banning AR-15 assault-style weapons, protecting abortion rights, making community college free, and reducing the cost of child care. Teachers, she said, can help move these goals forward.

“Yes, we need to vote in races at every single level, and we need to remember that voting is the bare minimum,” she said. “We have to get involved in the local governments that decide how cities plan their budgets and protect their students. We have to stand up for justice and equity. All of us have a teacher voice for when things go off the rails, and now is the time to use it.”

Student loan debt should be canceled, Warren says

Warren dedicated the majority of her speech to calling for the cancellation of student loan debt, which she said is a “racial justice issue and a gender justice issue.”

Women—who make up most of the teaching profession—hold almost two-thirds of the country’s student loan debt, with Black women disproportionately burdened. The NEA has found that Black educators have significantly more student debt than their white peers—$68,000 compared to $54,300, on average.

Warren pointed to another statistic from the NEA—65 percent of teachers under the age of 35 have taken out loans.

“Millions of teachers are drowning in student loan debt,” she said. “We need student loan debt relief, and we need it now. This is a fight, and teachers are fighters.”

For more than a year, Warren has been calling on President Joe Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt. The president is reportedly going to announce his decision on debt forgiveness soon. The Washington Post reported in May that at that time his administration was planning to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt per borrower.

In the meantime, the U.S. Department of Education has been attempting to overhaul the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which is meant to forgive the debt of public service workers after they make 120 monthly, on-time payments toward their loan. But the program was riddled with red tape, and the vast majority of applications for forgiveness were denied.

Last October, the Biden administration announced it would temporarily waive many requirements retroactively, so that more people could qualify. As of early May, more than 127,000 borrowers have qualified for forgiveness under these changes, according to the department.

Borrowers who have not yet applied for public service loan forgiveness have to do so before Oct. 31 to benefit from these changes. Advocacy groups and labor unions, including the NEA and AFT, have called on the administration to extend the changes past October so more people can benefit.

During the convention, delegates are expected to consider a resolution calling for the president to sign an executive order to cancel all federal student debt before Aug. 1, when the pause on federal student loan payments that’s been in place since March 2020 is set to expire. This resolution was submitted by the Chicago Teachers Union.

Delegates are also poised to consider resolutions expressing solidarity with Ukraine, support for community schools, and a defense against anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Madeline Will
Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.
Related Tags:
Advocacy Unions Teacher Voice

Events

Tue., July 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Real-World Problem Solving: How Invention Education Drives Student Learning
Hear from student inventors and K-12 teachers about how invention education enhances learning, opens minds, and preps students for the future.
Content provided by The Lemelson Foundation
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Reinventing Learning in a Globally Connected World: Strategies for Success
Join district and organization thought leaders to hear how districts are shifting learning experiences to meet the needs of every student.
Content provided by Dell
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Federal Initiative Leverages COVID Aid to Expand After-School, Summer Learning
The Education Department's Engage Every Student effort includes partnerships with civic organizations and professional groups.
Libby Stanford
3 min read
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks at an event on June 2, 2022, at the Department of Education in Washington.
U.S. Secretary of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks at an event at the Department of Education in Washington in June. The department has announced a push for expanded access to after-school and summer learning programs.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Federal Restraint and Seclusion, and Disability Rights: Ed. Department Has Work to Do, Audit Finds
The Government Accountability Office releases a checklist of how the U.S. Department of Education is performing on a list of priorities.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
Flags decorate a space outside the office of the Education Secretary at the Education Department in Washington on Aug. 9, 2017.
Flags decorate a space outside the office of the Education Secretary at the U.S. Department of Education. The Government Accountability Office has released recommended priorities for the Education Department that target special education rights.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Federal Biden Administration Boosts Grants for Community Schools, Sharpens Funding Priorities
The Education Department will award $68 million through its Full-Service Community Schools program.
Libby Stanford
2 min read
First-graders Rhiannon Hanson, left, and Holden Ashbrook make fruit skewers in class at Lincoln Elementary School in Dubuque, Iowa, on Jan. 20, 2022. Project Rooted has partnered with Dubuque Community Schools for a pilot program in which it provides monthly boxes containing local foods and a project to first-grade classrooms.
First-graders Rhiannon Hanson, left, and Holden Ashbrook make fruit skewers at Lincoln Elementary School in Dubuque, Iowa. The U.S. Department of Education is providing grants to high-quality community schools that provide wraparound services like the nutrition programs at Lincoln Elementary.
Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP
Federal Biden's Tutoring Initiative: What Will It Mean for Learning Recovery?
The effort aims to help students by providing a pipeline of support in the recruitment of volunteers and use of COVID aid money.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
President Joe Biden speaks at Max S. Hayes Hight School, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cleveland. The speech showcased a final rule tied to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package from last year. The rule allows troubled multi-company pensions to be made financially whole, ensuring full benefits for 2 million to 3 million workers and retirees.
President Joe Biden speaks at Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland. The administration announced a new effort to bring 250,000 tutors and mentors to American schools over the next three years.
David Dermer/AP
Load More ▼