U.S. Supreme Court Rules for Athletes Over NCAA in Case on Education-Related Compensation
Law & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court Rules for Athletes Over NCAA in Case on Education-Related Compensation

By Mark Walsh — June 21, 2021 5 min read
Image of the Supreme Court.
iStock/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dealt a major defeat to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, unanimously upholding a lower-court injunction that requires increased education-related compensation of student-athletes, such as for graduate school scholarships, paid post-eligibility internships, and study abroad.

The case, NCAA v. Alston (No. 20-512), has drawn the interest of the precollegiate sports world for its potential impact on college recruitment of high school athletes. But the decision is likely to be widely, and immediately, felt in college sports.

Writing for the court, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said a federal district judge had applied the correct level of scrutiny under federal antitrust law when she ruled in part for a class of college student-athletes who challenged many of the NCAA’s compensation rules. The judge considered the NCAA’s restrictions on education-related aid a restraint on trade under the Sherman Antitrust Act.

“To the extent [the NCAA] means to propose a sort of judicially ordained immunity from the terms of the Sherman Act for its restraints of trade—that we should overlook its restrictions because they happen to fall at the intersection of higher education, sports, and money—we cannot agree,” Gorsuch said.

He said the Supreme Court could not resolve the national debate about amateurism in college sports, and whether the injunction went too far in “undervaluing the social benefits associated with amateur athletics,” or not far enough in granting “fuller relief” to student-athletes clamoring for more compensation.

“Our task is simply to review the district court judgment through the appropriate lens of antitrust law,” Gorsuch said. “That review persuades us the district court acted within the law’s bounds.”

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, in a concurring opinion, said the court’s conclusion that the NCAA has violated the antitrust laws “marks an important and overdue course correction.”

The NCAA’s other rules barring non-education-related payments to college athletes and barring them from endorsement deals, which weren’t before the high court in this case, “also raise serious questions under the antitrust laws,” Kavanaugh said.

“The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America,” he said. “Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law.”

Expansion of education aid, including payments of nearly $6,000

The NCAA said in a statement that “while today’s decision preserves the lower court ruling, it also reaffirms the NCAA’s authority to adopt reasonable rules and repeatedly notes that the NCAA remains free to articulate what are and are not truly educational benefits, consistent with the NCAA’s mission to support student-athletes.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in the statement that the organization remains committed to supporting so-called name, image, and likeness benefits for student athletes. That issue also was not before the court in this case, but the NCAA has been pressured by a growing number of state laws that would grant college athletes such NIL rights. Some of the laws, which clash with current NCAA rules, are set to take effect July 1.

In the Alston case, two lower courts rejected the original goal of the class action by college athletes, which was to remove all limits on compensation. But those courts found that the NCAA’s rules restricting education-related aid to student-athletes violated federal antitrust law.

A 2019 injunction in the case by U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken of Oakland, Calif., upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, in San Francisco, and now by the Supreme Coiurt, authorizes the expansion of education aid to include unlimited payments for post-eligibility internships and annual cash payments of nearly $6,000 above scholarships and other aid that student-athletes now receive to cover the full “cost of attendance” at their institutions.

The NCAA appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that its rules were “procompetitive” under antitrust principles because they help define college sports as a product distinct from professional sports.

Gorsuch, whose opinion outlined the history of intercollegiate sports going back to an 1852 boat race between Harvard and Yale that included lavish prizes, described college sports today as a “massive business” where TV rights fees bring in billions of dollars, the NCAA president earns $4 million per year, and some coaches earn much more than that.

“The NCAA is free to argue that, because of the special characteristics of its particular industry, it should be exempt from the usual operation of the antitrust laws—but that appeal is properly addressed to Congress,” Gorsuch said.

Kavanaugh, in his concurrence, said the bottom line of the case is that “the NCAA and its member colleges are suppressing the pay of student athletes who collectively generate billions of dollars in revenues for colleges every year. Those enormous sums of money flow to seemingly everyone except the student athletes.”

He acknowledged that there might be “difficult policy and practical questions” if all the NCAA’s compensation rules were struck down, such as how paying athletes more might affect non-revenue sports and whether athletes in some sports but not others should receive pay. Also, he wondered how any compensation system would comply with Title IX, the federal law that bars sex discrimination in federally funded educational programs and which plays a key role in requiring equal athletic opportunities for female college athletes.

Kavanaugh said those questions might be resolved through legislation or even collective bargaining between colleges and student athletes.

The opinions did not address concerns raised about the case’s implications for high school sports.

The National Federation of State High School Associations, which writes rules for high school sports, had filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the NCAA, arguing that under a ruling for the college athletes, “many premier high school student athletes would become motivated less by their love of sports and more by the prospect of being rewarded handsomely to play certain sports in college.”

There was no immediate response by the federation to a request for comment.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Supreme Court Court Cases

Events

Thu., July 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs The EdWeek Top School Jobs Virtual Career Fair
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., June 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar How to Power Your Curriculum With Digital Books
Register for this can’t miss session looking at best practices for utilizing digital books to support their curriculum.
Content provided by OverDrive
Register
Wed., June 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Embracing Student Engagement: The Pathway to Post-Pandemic Learning
As schools emerge from remote learning, educators are understandably worried about content and skills that students would otherwise have learned under normal circumstances. This raises the very real possibility that children will face endless hours
Content provided by Newsela
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Some Takeaways for Educators in Supreme Court Rulings on Obamacare, Religious Liberties
The justices rejected a challenge to Obamacare on standing grounds while ruling narrowly in a case involving foster care in Philadelphia.
Mark Walsh
6 min read
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington on April 23, 2021.
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington on April 23, 2021.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP
Law & Courts The Opioid Crisis Hit Schools Hard. Now They Want Drug Companies to Pay Up
School districts have collectively spent at least $127 billion on services for students affected by opioid addiction, recent court filings say.
Mark Lieberman
12 min read
An arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York, pictured on Aug. 29, 2018. A new study shoots down the notion that medical marijuana laws can prevent opioid overdose deaths. Chelsea Shover of Stanford University School of Medicine and colleagues reported the findings Monday, June 10, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The painkiller Oxycodone is among the opioids implicated in a health crisis that has school districts joining with states and municipalities in seeking damages from drug manufacturers.
Mark Lennihan/AP
Law & Courts High Court Asks Biden Administration Views on Harvard Affirmative Action in Admissions
Some had expected U.S. Supreme Court justices to jump at the chance to reconsider the practices in education, but that's delayed for now.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
In this Nov. 10, 2020 photo the sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court seemed concerned Tuesday, Dec. 1, about the impact of siding with food giants Nestle and Cargill and ending a lawsuit that claims they knowingly bought cocoa beans from farms in Africa that used child slave labor. The court was hearing arguments in the case by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Supreme Court is still weighing whether to hear a case challenging Harvard University's race-conscious admissions policies.
Alex Brandon/AP
Law & Courts If Critical Race Theory Is Banned, Are Teachers Protected by the First Amendment?
Bills to rein in how race and other controversial topics are taught have thrust K-12 teachers into a thicket of free speech issues.
Mark Walsh
10 min read
Image shows a teacher in a classroom.
skynesher/E+
Load More ▼