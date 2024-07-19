Two Appeals Courts Won’t Block Injunctions Against Biden’s Title IX Rule
Law & Courts

Two Appeals Courts Won’t Block Injunctions Against Biden’s Title IX Rule

By Mark Walsh — July 19, 2024 4 min read
Kansas high school students, family members and advocates rally for transgender rights, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.
Kansas high school students, family members and advocates rally for transgender rights, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Two federal appeals courts have denied requests by the Biden administration to put aside injunctions blocking a new Title IX regulation that includes protections for transgender students.
John Hanna/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Two federal appeals courts have denied requests by the U.S. Department of Education to set aside lower court injunctions that block the new Title IX regulation from taking effect on Aug. 1 in 10 states.

The procedural rulings this week by the appeals courts based in Cincinnati and New Orleans are significant because they preview how those courts might rule on the merits of the underlying challenges to the new rule. And they suggest that, barring intervention by the U.S. Supreme Court the new Title IX regulation addressing sexual orientation and gender identity, sexual harassment, and other issues will take effect in only a patchwork of the nation come Aug. 1.

The challengers argue, among other things, that the new rule’s support for transgender students is not consistent with the text of Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded schools.

See Also

Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, March 25, 2022. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Utah and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation.
Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, March 25, 2022. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Utah and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation. The case is one of eight legal challenges to those expanded legal protections contained in new Title IX regulations issued by the Biden administration.
Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP
Federal Which States Have Sued to Stop Biden's Title IX Rule?
Libby Stanford, July 8, 2024
3 min read

The Title IX rule has been blocked in five states other than those included in the appeals court rulings, and it is being challenged in 10 more. One injunction, by a federal district judge in Kansas, blocked the rule in four states but also at any school or college, no matter which state they are in, where children of members of three challenging groups attend.

Divided appellate panels rule on procedural issues, but at least one gives a hint on the merits

The two courts to reject the Biden administration’s efforts to stay the injunctions were the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, in New Orleans, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, in Cincinnati.

A panel of the 5th Circuit on July 17 ruled 2-1 in Louisiana v. U.S. Department of Education, a challenge brought by Louisiana, Idaho, Mississippi, and Montana, as well as numerous Louisiana school districts. (Idaho and Montana are not in the 5th Circuit, but several challenges to the Title IX rule have been brought by groups of states from different appellate jurisdictions.)

The 5th Circuit’s ruling is somewhat procedural in nature. The majority rejected arguments by the Education Department that the injunction should apply only to the challenged provisions and not the entire regulation.

“With no briefing or argument below on the consequences of a partial preliminary injunction, we would have to parse the 423-page rule ourselves to determine the practicability and consequences of a limited stay,” the majority said.

“The DOE has not shown that it would suffer irreparable injury if the district court’s injunction were not partially stayed,” the panel said. “The injunction pending appeal does not prevent the DOE from enforcing Title IX or longstanding regulations to prevent sex discrimination. The DOE can hardly be said to be injured by putting off the enforcement of a rule it took three years to promulgate after multiple delays.”

Judge Dana M. Douglas said she would grant the Education Department’s motion, but she did not issue a written dissent.

(The 5th Circuit’s decision did not apply to the other state in its jurisdiction, Texas, but a federal district judge in that state has blocked the Title IX rule in a case brought by the state.)

6th Circuit majority suggests Education Dept. on shaky ground to rely on Supreme Court’s Bostock decision

The 6th Circuit’s July 17 decision in Tennessee v. Cardona was also 2-1, but the majority gave more of a hint on how it viewed one of the key issues in the case—whether the Education Department is properly interpreting Title IX to protect gender identity. The case was brought by Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia (with the latter two states being in a different circuit).

“As we see it, the district court likely concluded correctly that the rule’s definition of sex discrimination exceeds the department’s authority,” Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton wrote for the majority.

He suggested the Education Department was mistaken to rely on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County in support of its provision that gender identity is protected by Title IX. Bostock held that discrimination in the workplace based on sexual orientation or gender identity was prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Title VII’s definition of sex discrimination under Bostock simply does not mean the same thing for other anti-discrimination mandates,” Sutton said.

Judge Andre B. Mathis partially dissented. He said he would grant the department’s motion for a partial stay because it sought, for now, to limit the injunction to defined gender-identity provisions instead of blocking the entire new regulation.

“Injunctive relief should be tailored, specific, and no broader than necessary,” he said.

The Biden administration has sought, or is expected to seek, similar stays of other district court injunctions blocking the Title IX rule. But now that two federal appeals courts have denied the bids to set aside two of those injunctions, the administration could proceed to the Supreme Court on the emergency docket and seek action from the justices.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Wed., August 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Attend to the Whole Child: Non-Academic Factors within MTSS
Learn strategies for proactively identifying and addressing non-academic barriers to student success within an MTSS framework.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., September 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum How to Teach Digital & Media Literacy in the Age of AI
Join this free event to dig into crucial questions about how to help students build a foundation of digital literacy.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Posting Ten Commandments in Schools Was Struck Down in 1980. Could That Change?
In 1980, the justices invalidated a Kentucky law, similar to the new Louisiana measure, requiring classroom displays of the Decalogue.
Mark Walsh
13 min read
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signs bills related to his education plan on June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette, La. Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, the latest move from a GOP-dominated Legislature pushing a conservative agenda under a new governor.
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, signs bills related to his education plan on June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette, La. One of those new laws requires that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, but the law is similar to one from Kentucky that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in 1980.
Brad Bowie/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
Law & Courts Biden's Title IX Rule Is Now Blocked in 14 States
A judge in Kansas issued the third injunction against the Biden administration's rule granting protections to LGBTQ+ students.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
Kansas high school students, family members and advocates rally for transgender rights, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. On Tuesday, July 2, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Kansas and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation.
Kansas high school students, family members and advocates rally for transgender rights, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. On Tuesday, July 2, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Kansas, and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation.
John Hanna/AP
Law & Courts Student Says Snapchat Enabled Teacher's Abuse. Supreme Court Won't Hear His Case
The high court, over a dissent by two justices, decline to review the scope of Section 230 liability protection for social media platforms.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
The United States Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2024.
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2024. The high court declined on July 2 to take up a case about whether Snapchat could be held partially liable for a teacher's sexual abuse of a student.
Aashish Kiphayet/NurPhoto via AP
Law & Courts What the Supreme Court's Chevron Decision Could Mean for Biden's Title IX Rule
The decision overrules a 40-year-old precedent and could impact lawsuits challenging the final Title IX rule.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
Visitors pose for photographs at the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2024, in Washington.
Visitors pose for photographs at the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2024, in Washington. The high court on June 28 overruled a longtime precedent and held that courts, not federal agencies, have the primary authority to interpret ambiguous federal statutes.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Load More ▼