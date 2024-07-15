Trump’s VP Pick: What We Know About J.D. Vance’s Record on Education
Federal

Trump’s VP Pick: What We Know About J.D. Vance’s Record on Education

‘DEI is racism, plain and simple,’ the Ohio senator said in June
By Libby Stanford — July 15, 2024 4 min read
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio.
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, right, points toward Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump on July 15 announced the first-term Ohio senator as his running mate.
Jeff Dean/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican who has come after “left-wing domination” in colleges and universities and criticized schools for “CRT indoctrination,” will be former President Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election.

Trump announced that he was picking the first-term senator to occupy the vice presidential slot on the 2024 Republican ticket on Monday, July 15, the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and just two days after a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa.

Before his 2022 election, the senator was best known for writing Hillbilly Elegy, a 2016 book chronicling his experience in growing up in rural Appalachia. Many looked to the book after Trump’s election later that year to better understand his appeal among the white working-class.

In his year-and-a-half serving in the U.S. Senate, Vance has used his platform to target affirmative action in college admissions; diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in both K-12 schools and higher education; what he’s characterized as “left-wing domination” of universities; and China’s influence in colleges.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he chose Vance because of his experience serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and his understanding of the “hardworking men and women of our Country.”

Vance has focused much of his education-related legislative activity on colleges and universities, but he has echoed conservative rhetoric surrounding K-12 schools. On his 2022 Senate campaign website, Vance went after schools for their COVID-19 policies and accused them of teaching critical race theory.

“As we saw from the radical Left’s culture war waged during COVID-19 and the continued CRT indoctrination in our kids’ schools, it’s clear that we should never let politics drive public health decisions and deprive our kids of a good education,” Vance wrote.

In a June 2024 tweet, Vance called for outlawing DEI policies nationwide, saying that “DEI is racism, plain and simple.”

His education focus today is markedly different from that of seven years ago when Vance first entered the public sphere.

In 2017, in the weeks before Trump took office and in the months following the publication of Hillbilly Elegy, Vance told Education Week that the then-incoming administration should focus on training students in high-demand jobs to help grow the middle class.

“Recognize that so many of the next generation of jobs require training and skills that we’re not necessarily preparing our kids for now,” Vance said.

A focus on higher education

In his short time in the Senate, Vance has sponsored three education-related bills, all of which are specific to higher education.

In legislative language, they mimic much of the conservative rhetoric surrounding K-12 schools and state-level K-12 policymaking. One bill would establish stricter requirements for colleges and universities contracting with or accepting donations from “foreign entities,” which he said would help keep the Chinese Communist Party from “exerting financial influence over American educational institutions.” Throughout this legislative session, conservative lawmakers in Congress have raised concerns that Chinese language and culture programs that receive Chinese government funding, like the Confucius Institute, are covertly influencing K-12 schools and colleges and universities.

The second bill would prohibit public colleges and universities from employing undocumented immigrants by taking away federal funding. And the third, which he introduced before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned affirmative action in colleges and universities, would have established an office of the inspector general for unlawful discrimination in higher education. Vance also sent a letter to the presidents of 10 universities after the Supreme Court ruling accusing them of being “openly defiant” toward the ruling because they had expressed opposition to and disappointment with it.

In an interview with The European Conservative in February, Vance criticized colleges and universities for “left-wing domination” and called for a “much less biased approach to teaching.”

See Also

Learning Mandarin with Fruits Name Flash Cards
EikoTsuttiy/iStock/Getty
Federal Why GOP Politicians Are Talking About K-12 Chinese Language and Culture Classes
Libby Stanford, October 12, 2023
6 min read

K-12 bills show support for hunting programs, cellphone bans

Vance has signed onto six education bills as a co-sponsor, four of which affect K-12 schools. None have advanced through the Senate or been considered in the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee.

Two came in response to a provision in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that a bipartisan group of lawmakers claimed had the unintended consequence of threatening school hunting, archery, and sharp shooting programs because the law—a sweeping bill passed in 2022 after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting—prohibited schools from using federal funds to purchase “dangerous weapons.”

The two bills Vance co-sponsored would have altered that language to allow schools to purchase weapons for use in hunting, archery, and sharp shooting programs. Those bills, however, ultimately weren’t needed because a similar bill in the U.S. House of Representatives became law.

Vance also co-sponsored a bill targeting cellphone use in schools. The bill would direct Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to study the use of mobile devices in K-12 schools and establish a pilot program for a grant that would support schools in creating a phone-free environment.

Another piece of legislation he signed onto was a bipartisan bill that would have directed the Department of Health and Human Services to provide grants for schools to expand student access to defibrillators.

Libby Stanford
Reporter Education Week
Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Donald J. Trump Federal Policy Elections

Events

Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Project 2025 and the GOP Platform: What Each Says About K-12 in a 2nd Trump Term
A side-by-side look at what the two policy documents say on key education topics.
Libby Stanford
1 min read
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Federal What the 2024 GOP Platform Says About K-12 and What It Would Mean If Trump Wins
We break down what the GOP's 2024 policy platform says about education.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Federal Q&A Ed Research Isn't Always Relevant. This Official Is Trying to Change That
Matthew Soldner, the acting director of the Institute of Education Sciences, calls for new approaches to keep up with classroom tools.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
USmap ai states 535889663 02
Laura Baker/Education Week with iStock/Getty
Federal Which States Have Sued to Stop Biden's Title IX Rule?
A summary of all the lawsuits challenging the Biden administration's Title IX rule that expands protections for LGBTQ+ students.
Libby Stanford
3 min read
Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, March 25, 2022. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Utah and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation.
Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, March 25, 2022. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Utah and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation. The case is one of eight legal challenges to those expanded legal protections contained in new Title IX regulations issued by the Biden administration.
Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP
Load More ▼