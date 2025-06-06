Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Ed. Dept. Layoffs
Law & Courts

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Ed. Dept. Layoffs

By Mark Walsh — June 06, 2025 4 min read
Attorneys from the Education Department's General Counsel Office Emily Merolli, second left, and Shaw Vanze in the back, second right, are greeted by supporters after retrieving their personal belongings from the Education Department building in Washington on March 24, 2025.
Attorneys from the U.S. Education Department's General Counsel Office Emily Merolli, second left, and Shaw Vanze in the back, second right, are greeted by supporters after retrieving their personal belongings from the department's headquarters in Washington on March 24, 2025. The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a federal district court injunction that would reinstate some 1,400 employees laid off from the department.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Trump administration on Friday filed an emergency application asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the lawsuit challenging the layoffs of roughly 1,400 U.S. Department of Education employees.

The administration asked the high court to undo a May 22 preliminary injunction by a federal district judge in Massachusetts ordering the department to reverse the layoffs and reinstate all affected employees. The injunction came in a pair of lawsuits brought by New York and 20 other Democratic-led states, two Massachusetts school districts, and the American Federation of Teachers along with other unions.

After a federal appeals court this week declined to block the injunction, the administration went to the high court.

See Also

Supporters hold signs and cheer Education Department employees as they leave after retrieving their personal belongings from the Education Department building in Washington, Monday, March 24, 2025.
Supporters hold signs and cheer Education Department employees as they leave after retrieving their personal belongings from the Education Department building in Washington, Monday, March 24, 2025. A judge has ordered the reinstatement of terminated department employees, but they have yet to return to work.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Law & Courts A Court Told Trump to Reverse Ed. Dept. Layoffs. Will It Happen?
Brooke Schultz, June 3, 2025
6 min read

“The injunction rests on the untenable assumption that every terminated employee is necessary to perform the Department of Education’s statutory functions,” U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in the filing in McMahon v. New York. “That injunction effectively appoints the district court to a Cabinet role and bars the Executive Branch from terminating anyone, even though [challengers] conceded that some other [reductions-in-force] would plainly be proper.”

The administration asks first for an immediate administrative stay that would put a hold on the case in light of the fact that the district court has scheduled a hearing for June 9, the same day full pay and benefits for the affected employees are set to end.

“An administrative stay … is warranted while the court assesses this application,” Sauer says.

The court on Friday afternoon asked the challengers to respond to the overall emergency filing by June 13 at 4 p.m. That is a fairly typical response time for an emergency docket request such as this, and it does not preclude the court from issuing an administrative stay by June 9.

A quick trip from appeals court to the Supreme Court emergency docket

U.S. District Judge Myong J. Joun of Boston, an appointee of President Joe Biden, ruled that the challengers would likely succeed in court in showing that the Trump administration is “effectively disabling the department from carrying out its statutory duties by firing half of its staff, transferring key programs out of the Department, and eliminating entire offices and programs.”

On June 4, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit, in Boston, declined the Trump administration’s request to block the injunction.

“What is at stake in this case, the District Court found, was whether a nearly half-century-old cabinet department would be permitted to carry out its statutorily assigned functions or prevented from doing so by a mass termination of employees aimed at implementing the effective closure of that department,” said Chief Judge David J. Barron, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

The administration has not “shown that the public’s interest lies in permitting a major federal department to be unlawfully disabled from performing its statutorily assigned functions,” Barron said. (The other panel members were appointees of Obama and Biden.)

The administration filed its emergency stay application in the Supreme Court less than two days later.

“The government has been crystal clear in acknowledging that only Congress can eliminate the Department of Education,” Sauer said in his filing. “And the government has acknowledged the need to retain sufficient staff to continue fulfilling statutorily mandated functions and has kept the personnel that, in its judgment, are necessary for those tasks.”

The lawsuits merely speculate that the department has effectively been “shut down,” he said.

See Also

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept., 6, 2024 in New York.
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower on Sept. 6, 2024 in New York. His education actions since returning to the White House in January 2025 have drawn numerous lawsuits alleging he's overstepping his authority.
Stefan Jeremiah/AP
Law & Courts Tracker See All the Lawsuits Filed Over Trump's Education Policies
Brooke Schultz & Matthew Stone, March 26, 2025
1 min read

One of Sauer’s key arguments: Only the laid-off Education Department employees would have legal standing to challenge their job actions—not states, school districts, or teachers’ unions. And the employees would have to do so through the federal Merit Systems Protection Board, not first in federal court, he says.

“Strangers to the employment relationship should not be able to leapfrog that process and leverage federal court injunctions to force mass reinstatements,” Sauer writes.

The solicitor general said he found it strange that the 1st Circuit recognized that reinstating the laid-off employees would require the Education Department to pay salaries that “it cannot possibly recoup,” yet declined to block the injunction.

“As a legal matter, uncertainty, fear, mays, and ifs do not create” constitutional standing to sue, Sauer said. The challengers “have not identified any actual losses of federal funds or financial aid,” and they “offer only rank speculation that an agency with over 2,000 remaining employees will abruptly halt its statutory functions.”.

The Supreme Court has decided more than a dozen emergency applications related to actions of the second Trump administration. It has both denied and provided the requested relief sought by the government. In April, the court ruled 5-4 in Department of Education v. California to grant the Trump administration’s emergency request to immediately terminate more than 100 grants under two federal teacher-training programs.

The court has also issued administrative-stay orders in some of those Trump-related cases to give itself more time to consider the filings from both sides.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Thu., June 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Moving the Needle on Attendance: What’s Working NOW
See how family engagement is improving attendance, and how to put it to work in schools.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Rethinking STEM Assessment: Strategies for Administrators
School and district leaders will explore strategies to enhance STEM assessment practices across their district, within schools and classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Tue., June 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Federal Webinar Keeping Up with the Trump Administration's Latest K-12 Moves: Subscriber-Exclusive Quick Hit
EdWeek subscribers, join this 30-minute webinar to find out what the latest federal policy changes mean for K-12 education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Supreme Court Won’t Hear ‘Two Genders’ Student T-Shirt Case
Over two justices' dissent, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of a student barred from wearing an anti-transgender T-shirt.
Mark Walsh
6 min read
Liam Morrison, pictured in the "There Are Only Two Genders" shirt at the heart of his Supreme Court case, L.M. v. Town of Middleborough.
Liam Morrison, pictured in the "There Are Only Two Genders" shirt at the heart of his Supreme Court case, <i>L.M.</i>&nbsp;v.&nbsp;<i>Town of Middleborough</i>.
Courtesy of Alliance Defending Freedom
Law & Courts Religious Charter School Blocked After Supreme Court Deadlock
The U.S. Supreme Court's 4-4 split over a religious charter school affirms a lower court ruling against the school but sets no precedent.
Mark Walsh
6 min read
Supporters of charter schools rally outside of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington.
Supporters of religious charter schools rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on April 30 as the justices weighed Oklahoma's approval of such a charter. On May 22, the court tied 4-4, leaving in place an Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling that said such religious charters were unconstitutional.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court Gives Relief to Maine Legislator in Transgender Sports Controversy
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily restored voting privileges to a Maine lawmaker whose social media post criticized a transgender athlete.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, speaks in opposition to a heating assistance package, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
State Rep. Laurel D. Libby speaks at the State House in Augusta, Maine, on Jan. 4, 2023. Libby's February social media post about a transgender athlete ultimately led to a White House confrontation between President Donald Trump and Maine Gov. Janet D. Mills that has escalated to the point of the U.S. Department of Education threatening the state's federal school funding.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court Case on Birthright Citizenship Sparks Fears for School Funding
The justices are weighing whether to allow nationwide injunctions of President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
Hannah Liu, 26, of Washington, holds up a sign in support of birthright citizenship on May 15, 2025, outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. "This is enshrined in the Constitution. My parents are Chinese immigrants," says Liu. "They came here on temporary visas so I derive my citizenship through birthright."
Hannah Liu, 26, of Washington, holds up a sign in support of birthright citizenship on May 15, 2025, outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. "This is enshrined in the Constitution. My parents are Chinese immigrants," says Liu. "They came here on temporary visas so I derive my citizenship through birthright."
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Load More ▼