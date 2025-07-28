Trump Admin. Pauses Ban on Undocumented Kids in Head Start in These States
Law & Courts

Trump Admin. Pauses Ban on Undocumented Kids in Head Start in These States

Is your state among those where the ban is on hold?
By Brooke Schultz — July 28, 2025 2 min read
Students help put away supplies at the end of a reading and writing lesson at the Head Start program run by Easterseals, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government on Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
Students put away supplies at the end of a lesson at the Head Start program run by Easterseals on Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami. The Trump administration reclassified Head Start as a "federal public benefit" similar to welfare so it can bar undocumented students from the early childhood program, but the policy is now on hold in 20 states and the District of Columbia.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
The Trump administration will temporarily pause enforcement of a new policy that prohibits undocumented children from attending Head Start and keeps undocumented high schoolers out of dual enrollment and early college programs after 21 Democratic attorneys general sued over the new rules.

In an agreement filed in federal court in Rhode Island on Friday, four federal agencies agreed not to enforce the policy through Sept. 3 as the lawsuit plays out. The pause will apply in 20 states and the District of Columbia, which jointly filed the lawsuit. The four agencies are the U.S. departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Justice, and Labor.

The 20 states and the District of Columbia asked a federal judge on July 21 to halt the new rules announced July 10, which reclassified more than a dozen federally funded services as benefits similar to welfare so the Trump administration can bar undocumented immigrants from accessing them.

Children play during aftercare for the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government, on Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
Children play during aftercare for the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government, on Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami. The Trump administration said Thursday that undocumented children are ineligible for Head Start and a number of other federally funded programs that the administration is classifying as similar to welfare benefits.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Federal Trump Admin. Says Undocumented Students Can't Attend Head Start, Early College
Brooke Schultz, July 10, 2025
7 min read
Students ride tricycles during aftercare at a Head Start program run by Easterseals, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
Students ride tricycles at a Head Start program run by Easterseals, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government, on Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami. The Trump administration has reclassified Head Start as a "federal public benefit" similar to welfare so it can bar undocumented students from the early childhood program. Twenty-one attorneys general are now suing over that policy change.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Law & Courts States Sue Over Trump's Ban on Undocumented Youth in Head Start, Early College
Matthew Stone, July 21, 2025
4 min read
Teachers Deimy Labrador, top, and Emily Ledesma read with children in an Early Head Start class supporting kids with developmental delays at Easterseals South Florida, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
Teachers Deimy Labrador, top, and Emily Ledesma read with children in an Early Head Start class supporting kids with developmental delays at Easterseals South Florida, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami. Head Start grantees in Florida and across the country now have questions over how these programs will work moving forward under new restrictions barring undocumented students from enrollment.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Federal Head Start Grantees Scramble for Clarity on Undocumented Students Rule Change
Ileana Najarro, July 23, 2025
5 min read

The notices from the federal agencies, which reverse decades of precedent, take aim at Head Start, the preschool program for children from families living in poverty, and federally funded postsecondary career and technical education programs and adult education. Outside of education-related services, the affected services include mental health and substance use treatment, homelessness transition support, and family planning.

The Education and Health and Human Services departments were among multiple federal agencies to submit the official notices reversing decisions made during Democratic President Bill Clinton’s administration, under the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996, which overhauled the nation’s welfare system.

The law restricted eligibility for some public benefits to citizens and immigrants with legal status. Federal agencies at the time interpreted that provision to apply to some services and not others, and the Trump administration’s notices earlier this month broadened the list of services to which it applied.

States and others administering the programs newly subject to the immigration status verification requirements have never before had to verify recipients’ immigration status.

The states argue that the change was procedurally illegal, and was already creating “chaos” that could result in Head Start programs closing their doors due to the added administrative burden.

The Trump administration said the new policies seek to reduce incentives for illegal immigration and direct taxpayer dollars to citizens.

As part of Friday’s agreement, the Trump administration also agreed that, regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit, it would not retroactively impose funding restrictions or other punitive measures for the 20 states’ actions prior to Sept. 4—when the new policy is currently scheduled to take effect in those states unless a court intervenes.

Use the map below to find out if the policy is on hold in your state.

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.
Federal Policy Head Start Preschool/Pre-K Immigrants Dual Enrollment Programs Court Cases

