The Supreme Court and Education: What Happened in the 2020-21 Term
Law & Courts

The Supreme Court and Education: What Happened in the 2020-21 Term

By Mark Walsh — July 01, 2021 3 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Supreme Court issued important decisions on student speech, college athletics, and other issues of interest to educators during the just-concluded 2020-21 term.

It was the first full term conducted remotely because of COVID-19 (after the last few months of the previous term had gone remote in 2020.) The term was also marked by the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who joined the court in November 2020 after the death in September of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

During this term, the court notably declined to take up a case on transgender student rights, letting stand a lower court victory by transgender student Gavin Grimm over the right to use the school restroom of his choice. And it put off a decision on taking up a major case about affirmative action in higher education by asking President Joe Biden’s administration to weigh in on Harvard University’s consideration of race in undergraduate admissions.

Here are five education-related cases the court did decide on the merits:

Student speech

In Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., the court ruled 8-1 that a Pennsylvania school district violated the First Amendment when it punished a student for posting—while off-campus—a vulgar message on Snapchat expressing frustration about school and her cheerleading team. The majority said students have a right to self-expression and that schools are “nurseries of democracy” that play an important role in facilitating student speech. The school district and some education groups took comfort in the fact that the court said schools would sometimes have sufficient grounds to discipline off-campus speech, such as with severe bullying, threats aimed at teachers or students, and in virtual school.

Amateurism in college sports

In a case being watched in K-12 schools as well as in higher education, the court in National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston unanimously upheld a lower-court injunction that authorizes increased education-related compensation of student-athletes, such as for graduate school scholarships, paid post-eligibility internships, and study abroad. The court rejected a lighter form of antitrust scrutiny for the NCAA, and a concurrence suggested that other rules of the main college sports governing are subject to challenge under antitrust law. Some observers in K-12 decision worry about the effects of such changes on the recruitment of high school athletes and on youth sports.

Legal challenges to school policies

In a significant decision regarding litigation involving school and college policies, the justices ruled 8-1 in Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski that a request for nominal damages of as little as $1 can keep a lawsuit challenging a government policy alive even when the agency drops the policy. The case before the court involved a challenge to a community college’s policy of limiting First Amendment activity to a small “free-speech zone.” The college dropped its policy under the challenge and sought to end the suit on that basis. But the Supreme Court revived the suit, holding that even a plea for $1 in nominal damages is enough to maintain a plaintiff’s legal standing.

Juvenile justice

In an important juvenile-justice decision, the court held 6-3 in Jones v. Mississippi that in cases involving defendants who committed murder when they were under 18, a court does not need to make a finding that the offender was “permanently incorrigible” before imposing a sentence of life without parole. The high court stressed that a judge or other sentencing authority must still take the youth of a juvenile offender into account in such cases, a process that often involves examining the offender’s childhood and school record.

Affordable Care Act

In California v. Texas, the court ruled 7-2 that a group of Republican-led states lacked legal standing to challenge the Affordable Care Act after Congress in 2017 eliminated the penalty for not complying with the law’s individual mandate to carry insurance. Both the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association had joined a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the signature achievement of President Barack Obama’s administration. The brief emphasized the expanded number of children and young adults covered by health insurance because of provisions in the ACA.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Supreme Court Court Cases

Events

Thu., July 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs The EdWeek Top School Jobs Virtual Career Fair
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., July 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Safe Return to Schools is Possible with Testing
We are edging closer to a nationwide return to in-person learning in the fall. However, vaccinations alone will not get us through this. Young children not being able to vaccinate, the spread of new and
Content provided by BD
Register
Tue., July 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion Critical Race Theory: Understanding the Debate
Join the conversation in our upcoming episode of A Seat at the Table when Peter DeWitt sits down with lawyer-educator Janel George and EdWeek reporters, Stephen Sawchuk and Andrew Ujifusa, as they discuss what’s at
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Educators Look for Guideposts in Supreme Court Ruling on Student Free Speech
Measured responses greet a ruling that a district violated a student’s rights when it disciplined her for a vulgar Snapchat video.
Denisa R. Superville
6 min read
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington on April 23, 2021.
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo in Washington in April.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP
Law & Courts U.S. Supreme Court Rules for Cheerleader Who Posted Vulgar Snapchat Message
The decision was 8-1 for a student who'd been disciplined by her school, but the court suggests some off-campus speech may be regulated.
Mark Walsh
12 min read
Image shows a picture of Brandi Levy in her cheerleading uniform in front of Mahanoy Area High School.
Brandi Levy, now an 18-year-old college freshman, was a cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School in Pennsylvania when she made profane comments on Snapchat that were at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court case on student speech rights.
Danna Singer/Provided by the American Civil Liberties Union
Law & Courts U.S. Supreme Court Rules for Athletes Over NCAA in Case on Education-Related Compensation
In a case watched in high school sports, the justices hold that some limits on college athlete compensation violate federal antitrust law.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
Image of the Supreme Court.
iStock/Getty
Law & Courts Let Transgender Student Play on Girls' Team, Feds Say, Supporting Her Suit Over a State Law
A West Virginia law barring transgender girls from girls' sports teams violates Title IX and U.S. Constitution, the Justice Department says.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor's mansion to the Capitol in Pierre, S.D., on March 11, 2021, to protest a proposed ban on transgender girls and women from female sports leagues.
Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor's mansion to the Capitol in Pierre, S.D., to protest a ban on transgender girls and women from female sports leagues, one of dozens of measures considered in state legislatures this year.
Stephen Groves/AP
Load More ▼