Ten Commandments Law for Public Schools Is ‘Impermissible,’ Judge Rules
Law & Courts

Ten Commandments Law for Public Schools Is ‘Impermissible,’ Judge Rules

By Mark Walsh — November 12, 2024 4 min read
Photo of Ten Commandments poster on school wall.
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A federal judge has blocked a Louisiana law that was soon to require a display of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom in the state, ruling that it is likely unconstitutional and is similar to another state’s law struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1980.

The Louisiana law, H.B. 71, “is impermissible under Stone v. Graham,” said U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles of Baton Rouge, referring to the high court decision that struck down a similar Kentucky law that required displays of the Ten Commandments.

The judge noted that both laws required such displays on the wall of every public school classroom, contained a “context statement” purporting to explain the historical tradition for such displays, dictated the size of the document, and allowed for private funds to pay the costs.

See Also

Bible laying on a school desk in an empty classroom full of desks.
E+
Equity & Diversity Explainer Religion in Public Schools, Explained
Evie Blad, August 23, 2024
10 min read

“Subsequent [Supreme Court] cases do not undermine the application of Stone to this case; they strengthen it, particularly in their emphasis of the heightened First Amendment concerns in the public-school setting given the impressionability of young students and the fact that they are captive audiences,” deGravelles said in his 177-page opinion on Nov. 12 in Roake v. Brumley.

The decision was a victory for Americans United for Separation of Church and State and the American Civil Liberties Union, which represent plaintiffs suing to overturn the measure signed into law June 19 by Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican. The law also requires that a Protestant version of the Ten Commandments from the King James Bible be used in the classroom displays.

“This ruling should serve as a reality check for Louisiana lawmakers who want to use public schools to convert children to their preferred brand of Christianity,” said Heather L. Weaver, a senior staff lawyer with the ACLU’s Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief.

Rachel Laser, the president and CEO of Americans United, said, “This ruling will ensure that Louisiana families—not politicians or public school officials—get to decide if, when, and how their children engage with religion.”

Louisiana Attorney General Elizabeth Murrill, a Republican, said on the social media platform X that “we strongly disagree with court’s decision & will immediately appeal.”

While the state has numerous arguments about why the law should be upheld under existing precedents, there is a view that the ultimate goal is to get to the Supreme Court, where a conservative majority that has been more open to government accommodation of religion might be willing to overrule the Stone decision and uphold the Louisiana law.

Judge cites governor’s fundraising letter and an expert’s views on U.S. history

The Louisiana law was set to require the displays by Jan. 1, 2025. State officials defended the requirement as being consistent with history and tradition in this country, and they offered numerous sample displays that showed the Commandments alongside founding U.S. documents or even playfully next to “classroom rules” or the “duel commandments” from the musical “Hamilton.”

DeGravelles, an appointee of President Barack Obama, included the samples in his opinion, but he rejected the state’s arguments that the many possible ways of displaying the Ten Commandments made it impossible for the plaintiffs to succeed on their broad challenge to the law on its face.

The defendants “would have aggrieved parents and children play an endless game of whack-a-mole, constantly having to bring new lawsuits to invalidate any conceivable poster that happens to have the Decalogue on it,” the judge said, noting that the statute still requires the Ten Commandments to be the “central focus” of any display.

DeGravelles rejected the state’s arguments that the 1980 Stone v. Graham decision was no longer good law because the Supreme Court had since rejected a key precedent used in the decision. In Stone, the court ruled 6-3 (in an unsigned opinion issued without oral argument) that the posting of the Ten Commandments on classroom walls served no educational function as they might if they were properly integrated into the curriculum.

See Also

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signs bills related to his education plan on June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette, La. Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, the latest move from a GOP-dominated Legislature pushing a conservative agenda under a new governor.
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, signs bills related to his education plan on June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette, La. One of those new laws requires that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, but the law is similar to one from Kentucky that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in 1980.
Brad Bowie/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
Law & Courts Posting Ten Commandments in Schools Was Struck Down in 1980. Could That Change?
Mark Walsh, July 11, 2024
13 min read

Only the Supreme Court may overrule Stone, deGravelles said, which it has not done.

The judge cited a fundraising letter sent by Landry after the lawsuit was filed urging supporters to help him “ADVANCE the Judeo-Christian values that this nation was built upon.”

DeGravelles said such statements and the legislative history behind the statute support a conclusion that “any purported secular purpose was not sincere but rather a sham.”

The judge also rejected the state’s arguments that the historical record showed a longstanding, widespread tradition of displaying the Ten Commandments permanently in public elementary and secondary school classrooms. The state cited such early American schoolbooks as the New England Primer and McGuffey Readers.

DeGravelles credited a report and testimony from the plaintiffs’ expert, Steven Green, a professor of history and religious studies at Willamette University in Salem, Ore., who concluded that history does not support the Louisiana statute’s claim that “the Ten Commandments were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries.”

The judge said the plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged that the Louisiana law violates the First Amendment’s prohibition against government establishment of religion “because it does not fit within and is not consistent with a broader tradition in place at the time of the Founding or incorporation [of the amendment to the states].”

“Moreover, even if there were a broader tradition in play, the practice mandated by the act would be inconsistent with that tradition because it is discriminatory and coercive,” deGravelles said.

The judge meticulously described and analyzed multiple arguments from each side in his lengthy opinion, suggesting that he knows the ruling will be appealed and considered by higher courts.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Church & State First Amendment Louisiana Court Cases

Events

Wed., November 13, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI in Education: Empowering Educators to Tap into the Promise and Steer Clear of Peril
Explore the transformative potential of AI in education and learn how to harness its power to improve student outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., November 14, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English Learners Webinar Family and Community Engagement: Best Practices for English Learners
Strengthening the bond between schools and families is key to the success of English learners. Learn how to enhance family engagement and support student achievement.
Register
Tue., November 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar How an Inquiry-Based Approach Transforms Math Learning
Transform math learning with an approach that empowers students to become active, engaged learners.
Content provided by MIND Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Court Battles and Presidential Election Have Big Implications for Title IX Regulation
A federal appeals court heard arguments about whether some provisions of the Title IX regulation should be allowed to go into wider effect.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Image of a gavel
iStock/Getty
Law & Courts Top Affirmative Action Foe Has New Target: Scholarships for Aspiring Minority Teachers
The legal activist behind the U.S. Supreme Court college admissions decision has now sued over an Illinois minority scholarship program.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
A picture of a gavel on a target.
Bill Oxford/Getty
Law & Courts This State Requires Schools to Teach the Bible. Parents and Teachers Are Suing
Opponents of an Oklahoma directive that compels schools to teach the Bible are suing the state’s superintendent of public instruction.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
Image of a young boy pulling the bible off of a bookshelf.
D-Keine/E+
Law & Courts States Sue TikTok Over 'Addictive' Design Features. What That Means for Schools
The lawsuits are the newest fight targeting social media platforms' algorithms.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
The United States government laws on certain social media applications such as TikTok
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼