Meet the Trump Cabinet Secretaries Taking Over Ed. Dept. Programs
Federal

Meet the Trump Cabinet Secretaries Taking Over Ed. Dept. Programs

By Mark Lieberman — March 31, 2026 1 min read
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, on March 26, 2026, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, on March 26, 2026, in Washington. Six Cabinet members are now on track to have a hand in managing U.S. Department of Education programs.
Alex Brandon/AP
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The Education Department is transferring day-to-day operations for dozens of its congressionally mandated programs to other federal agencies—each with its own set of leaders, working conditions, and procedures.

Some staff who manage those education programs have already begun shifting to new offices in different buildings. And Trump-appointed Cabinet secretaries have begun signaling their involvement in federal education policy.

In a recent video, for example, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer touted the “incredible partnership” between their two agencies, with McMahon saying, “we’ve sort of merged at this point.”

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But what’s happening at each of the agencies that’s getting involved in Department of Education programs? And which officials lead the agencies now assuming those responsibilities?

Here’s a guide to the key players, listed according to the number of Education Department programs each agency is assuming.

Department of Labor

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer arrives at an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 5, 2026, in Washington.
Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer arrives at an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami in the East Room of the White House on March 5, 2026, in Washington.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Previously: Chavez-DeRemer served as mayor of Happy Valley, Ore., from 2011 to 2019. From 2023 to 2025, she represented Oregon’s 5th District in Congress.

Schooling: She attended public K-12 schools and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University, Fresno.

Education policy positions: Her 2022 campaign for Congress emphasized education priorities including a parental bill of rights and ending critical race theory instruction in public schools. While in Congress, she bucked her party’s majority on some labor issues, including by co-sponsoring legislation to expand public-sector workers’ rights to organize unions. During her Senate confirmation hearing, Chavez-DeRemer expressed strong support for registered apprenticeships, in which students get professional opportunities that dovetail with their coursework.

Staffing changes under President Donald Trump: Between November 2024 and November 2025, the number of Labor Department staff dropped by 14%, from 14,551 to 12,516, according to a New York Times analysis of federal data. The Employment and Training Administration, the Labor office that will house Education Department programs, saw a staff reduction of 13%, from 1,146 to 992 employees.

Role in Education Department programs: The Employment and Training Administration within DOL will house most K-12 programs currently run by the Department of Education as well as more than 40 higher education programs. The ETA’s current leader is Henry Mack, who previously led Florida’s higher education system.

Additional notes: An internal Labor Department complaint first reported by the New York Post alleged that Chavez-DeRemer was drinking on the job and having an extramarital affair with one of her employees. Four of Chavez-DeRemer’s staffers have left the agency after coming under scrutiny in the agency inspector general’s investigation of the allegations. Current employees at the agency have described low morale and minimal visibility into Chavez-DeRemer’s activities or priorities, the Washington Post has reported.

Separately, her husband was banned from the agency’s headquarters after at least two employees alleged he sexually assaulted them; police searched her office in February as part of the investigation.

On March 31, the union that represents Department of Education staff filed a complaint alleging unsafe conditions including insects, mold, extreme temperatures, and water leaks in the Labor Department workspaces now occupied by Education Department staff whose programs were subject to interagency agreements.

In a statement to Education Week, the Labor Department didn’t confirm or deny the allegations in the complaint from Education Department staffers, saying that more than 2,000 agency employees report to the office every day “without incident.”

“It appears a small group of employees would rather protest their detail to Labor than do their actual jobs and deliver for the American people,” wrote Courtney Parella, an agency spokesperson.

Department of the Interior

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Washington.
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP

Secretary Doug Burgum

Previously: Burgum, a software magnate, served as governor of North Dakota from 2016 to 2024. He pursued the 2024 Republican nomination for president, but dropped out nearly a year before the general election. He was a contender to become Trump's 2024 running mate before he chose JD Vance.

Schooling: He attended public K-12 schools, North Dakota State University as an undergrad, and Stanford Business School for his master’s degree.

Education policy positions: During Burgum’s tenure as governor, North Dakota became the first state to require cybersecurity education in K-12 schools. He also approved legislative policies to expand personalized learning pathways, expand career-technical academies, and ban transgender girls from participating in female sports. In 2023, Burgum vetoed a bill that would have invested $10 million in state subsidies for low-income students’ K-12 private school tuition, urging lawmakers to come up with a plan that included more measures for accountability and transparency, and that prioritized options for rural students.

Tribal leaders from Burgum’s home state cheered the news of Burgum’s nomination to lead the Interior Department. They credited him with helping to smooth relationships between the state government and area tribes.

Staffing changes under Trump: Between November 2024 and November 2025, the number of Interior Department staff dropped by 13%, from 65,360 to 58,481, federal data show. The Bureau of Indian Education, the Interior sub-agency that will house Education Department programs, saw a staff reduction of 8%, from 3,095 to 2,843 employees.

Role in Education Department programs: The Bureau of Indian Education within Interior will house most K-12 programs for Native American students currently run by the Department of Education. The BIE’s current leader is Tony Dearman, a former educator and school administrator who has served as director of the bureau since 2016.

Department of State

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters before boarding a plane at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, March 26, 2026.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters before boarding a plane at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on March 26, 2026.
Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP

Secretary Marco Rubio

Previously: Rubio served as a city commissioner in West Miami in the 1990s before ascending to the state legislature in the early 2000s. In 2010, the Republican began a 14-year stint as one of Florida’s two U.S. senators. He placed fourth in the contest to be the 2016 Republican nominee for president.

Schooling: He attended public K-12 schools before graduating from the University of Florida in 1993 and the University of Miami School of Law in 1996.

Education policy positions: While serving as a senator and running for president, Rubio advocated for closing the U.S. Department of Education, boosting charter schools, and cutting Pell grants for low-income college students.

Staffing changes under Trump: Between November 2024 and November 2025, the number of State Department staff dropped by 19%, from 14,551 to 11,749. At least 90 employees of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs resigned or were laid off in 2025, according to media reports.

Role in Education Department programs: The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs within State will house a handful of internationally oriented higher education programs. The State Department will also maintain a database tracking foreign gifts to American universities.

Department of Health and Human Services

Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. listen during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, on March 26, 2026, in Washington.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. listen during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, on March 26, 2026, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Previously: Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine and pro-environment activist, last held public office in 1982, when he served as Manhattan’s assistant district attorney. He resigned a year later after failing to pass the bar exam. He later served on the faculty of Pace University’s School of Law, where he oversaw an environmental litigation clinic.

Schooling: He attended private K-12 schools and graduated from Harvard University in 1976 and the University of Virginia School of Law in 1982. He also holds a master’s degree in environmental law from the Pace University School of Law.

Education policy positions: While campaigning for president as an independent in 2024, Kennedy endorsed student loan forgiveness and said topics like “critical race theory” have a place in the classroom as long as students hear balanced perspectives. During his tenure as HHS secretary, Kennedy has endorsed banning cell phones in schools, urged medical colleges to ramp up nutrition instruction, and moved to loosen vaccine requirements for children.

Staffing changes under Trump: Between November 2024 and November 2025, the number of HHS staff dropped by 18%, from 92,856 to 76,287, according to the New York Times analysis of federal data. The Administration for Children and Families, the HHS sub-agency that will house Education Department programs, saw a staff reduction of 30%, from 2,241 to 1,575 employees.

Role in Education Department programs: The Administration for Children and Families within HHS will house several K-12 programs, including the Full-Service Community Schools and Promise Neighborhoods grant programs. The ACF’s current leader is Alex J. Adams, who previously led Idaho’s health department for a year and its finance department for five years before that.

Department of the Treasury

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is seen at the White House, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Washington.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is seen at the White House, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP

Secretary Scott Bessent

Previously: Bessent, a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, had never held public office before joining the second Trump administration.

Schooling: He attended public high school before graduating from Yale University in 1984.

Education policy positions: As Treasury secretary, Bessent chairs the Financial Literacy and Education Commission, established by Congress to help facilitate public and private efforts to grow financial literacy.

Staffing changes under Trump: Between November 2024 and November 2025, the number of Treasury Department staff dropped by 20%, from 115,689 to 92,091.

Role in Education Department programs: The Bureau of Fiscal Services within Treasury will take a phased approach to managing the Education Department’s student loan portfolio.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
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