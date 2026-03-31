Meet the Trump Cabinet Secretaries Taking Over Ed. Dept. Programs

The Education Department is transferring day-to-day operations for dozens of its congressionally mandated programs to other federal agencies—each with its own set of leaders, working conditions, and procedures.
Some staff who manage those education programs have already begun shifting to new offices in different buildings. And Trump-appointed Cabinet secretaries have begun signaling their involvement in federal education policy.
In a recent video, for example, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer touted the “incredible partnership” between their two agencies, with McMahon saying, “we’ve sort of merged at this point.”
But what’s happening at each of the agencies that’s getting involved in Department of Education programs? And which officials lead the agencies now assuming those responsibilities?
Here’s a guide to the key players, listed according to the number of Education Department programs each agency is assuming.
- Department of Labor
- Department of the Interior
- Department of State
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Department of the Treasury