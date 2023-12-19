Producers of Toxic Chemicals in Schools Owe Hundreds of Millions in Damages, Jury Says
Law & Courts

Producers of Toxic Chemicals in Schools Owe Hundreds of Millions in Damages, Jury Says

By Mark Lieberman — December 19, 2023 3 min read
In this Jan. 4, 2019 photo, workers and other officials gather outside the Sky Valley Education Center school in Monroe, Wash., before going inside to collect samples for testing. The samples were tested for PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, as well as dioxins and furans. A lawsuit filed on behalf of several families and teachers claims that officials failed to adequately respond to PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, in the school.
In this Jan. 4, 2019 photo, workers and other officials gather outside the Sky Valley Education Center school in Monroe, Wash., before going inside to collect samples for testing. The samples were tested for PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, as well as dioxins and furans. A jury this week ordered Bayer, the company that owns the manufacturer of PCBs, to pay $857 million to families affected by PCB exposure at Sky Valley.
Ted S. Warren/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A jury in Washington state this week ordered one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to pay more than $850 million to a small group of parents and children after finding that they suffered exposure to highly toxic chemicals in a school building.

The lawsuit concerns the Sky Valley Education Center, part of the school district in Monroe, Wash. Dozens of adults and children have said they experienced debilitating illnesses after spending time there during the 2010s.

On Dec. 19, a jury in King County Superior Court ordered Bayer, which owns the company that manufactured the chemicals in question, to pay $73 million in compensatory damages and an additional $784 million in punitive damages to seven parents and children who were exposed at Sky Valley.

Several more trials pitting Sky Valley staff and families against Bayer over PCB contamination will play out in state court in the coming years.

Investigators in Sky Valley identified high levels of polycarbonate biphenyls or PCBs, a set of chemical compounds the federal government banned in the late 1970s from being manufactured in the United States. Education Week reported extensively last year on the presence of these chemicals in hundreds of school buildings nationwide.

See Also

Caution tape and caution signs surround Burlington High School in Burlington, Vt., on May 9, 2021.
Caution tape and caution signs surround Burlington High School in Burlington, Vt., on May 9, 2021.
Luke Awtry for Education Week
Student Well-Being Project PCBs: How the Toxic Chemicals Are Disrupting Schools
October 27, 2022

PCBs were initially used as sealants to strengthen the lifespan of building materials. But prolonged exposure to PCBs, which can seep from paint and caulk into the air, can lead to a wide range of health effects, from headaches and trouble breathing to cancer and other long-term diseases.

Monsanto, which Bayer acquired in 2016, was the main manufacturer of PCBs in this country. The company has denied culpability and vowed to challenge all cases involving allegations of PCB exposure in schools.

In a statement this week, the company blasted the latest round of damages as “constitutionally excessive” and said it plans to seek to overturn the verdict. The company contends that the school district was responsible for heeding warnings in the 1990s to address PCB-laden light fixtures that may have posed a threat.

Monsanto is facing legal challenges from multiple states over PCBs in schools

Gerry Pollet, a Washington state senator and a professor of public health at the University of Washington, told Education Week he found the latest verdict “stunning.”

“The punitive figure clearly indicates that the jury believed that Monsanto and its spinoff did not act responsibly,” he said.

Pollet said he hopes the latest verdict will spur his lawmaker colleagues to support overturning a longstanding but obscure budget item that prevents the state board of health from revising its guidance on measures schools should take to protect community health.

“We know that Monroe/Sky Valley is not the sole, isolated potential exposure amongst schools in Washington,” Pollet said.

Lawsuits against Monsanto over the fallout from PCB exposure at Sky Valley have been playing out in court for years. Prior to this week’s ruling, juries have already ordered Monsanto to pay more than $1 billion to more than two dozen former school employees, parents, and students affected by PCB contamination at the school.

The Monroe school district reached a settlement with plaintiffs worth $34 million in 2022.

Monsanto is also facing legal scrutiny over PCBs in schools in Vermont, where the legislature launched a statewide search for PCBs in school buildings constructed before PCB manufacturing was outlawed.

Numerous schools have shut down portions of their buildings and shelled out thousands of dollars when PCBs have turned up.

Most notably, Burlington High School closed its doors in 2020 upon receiving PCB findings that prompted the statewide investigation. Students and teachers shifted to classrooms at a former Macy’s department store nearby, where they remain to this day.

See Also

The exterior of Burlington High School in Burlington, Vt., on Sept. 19, 2022. The school has been closed due to the discovery of high levels of PCBs.
The former Burlington High School building in in Burlington, Vt., stands vacant after students were moved to another site due to chemical contamination.
Luke Awtry for Education Week
School & District Management 'The Building Was Sick': PCBs Pose an Environmental Crisis for Schools
Mark Lieberman, October 27, 2022
20 min read

A new permanent building is currently under construction. The Burlington district is suing Monsanto, arguing the company should cover the costs of construction.

The state of Vermont also sued Monsanto earlier this year, arguing the company should cover the costs of those mitigation efforts. A coalition of school districts filed a similar suit a month later, but the state’s attorney general has since asked schools to pause their lawsuit to avoid duplicating efforts.

The Sky Valley saga in Washington, meanwhile, is far from over. Close to two dozen additional trials are set to unfold in the coming years.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Thu., January 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum How School Leaders Can Build Emotional Intelligence
Attend this virtual event to discover what emotional intelligence is, why it’s valuable for school and district leaders, and how you can develop it.
Register
Thu., January 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., February 06, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Driving Innovation Through Inclusive STEM Education
Discover innovative strategies to create an inclusive STEM classroom. Explore challenges, share insights, and embrace diversity in education.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Lawsuit Over a Transgender School Sports Policy Revived by Federal Appeals Court
The 2nd Circuit court stressed that it was not deciding the underlying issue in the case of whether Title IX bars such a policy.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn on Feb. 7, 2019.
Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn., on Feb. 7, 2019.
Pat Eaton-Robb/AP
Law & Courts How a Supreme Court Case on Job Transfers Will Impact Schools
The justices consider whether workers alleging employment discrimination must show that a lateral job transfer harmed them.
Mark Walsh
8 min read
Photograph of the United States Supreme Court building in Washington DC, USA.
E+/Getty
Law & Courts Wisconsin Teachers Sue to Restore Collective Bargaining Rights
The lawsuit takes fresh aim at a 2011 law that severely restricted bargaining, and has survived several legal challenges since.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) vice president Betsy Kippers leads a chant during a rally to protest Governor Scott Walker's budget repair bill, at the Brown County Courthouse in downtown Green Bay on February 16, 2011.
Betsy Kippers, vice president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council, leads a chant during a rally to protest Gov. Scott Walker's budget repair bill, at the Brown County Courthouse in downtown Green Bay on February 16, 2011.
H. Marc Larson/The Green Bay Press-Gazette via AP
Law & Courts What Sandra Day O'Connor Did to Shape School Law and Civics Education
O'Connor wrote influential opinions on affirmative action, Title IX, and other education issues. Then she tirelessly worked on civics.
Mark Walsh
10 min read
Justice Sandra Day O'Connor listens as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pays tribute to O'Connor's advocacy work on behalf of civic education, impact on female judges and justice for women and girls worldwide at the Seneca Women Global Leadership Forum at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, on April 15, 2015 in Washington.
Justice Sandra Day O'Connor listens to a tribute to her advocacy work on behalf of civics education and women's role in the legal profession at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, on April 15, 2015, in Washington.
Kevin Wolf/Invision for Seneca Women via AP Images
Load More ▼