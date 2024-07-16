To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the June 13 article, “Does a Ten Commandments Display in Classrooms Violate the Constitution? ” Louisiana’s justification for their Ten Commandments Law is a manifestation of what happens when the majority political party has the intent, position, and power to frame a narrative and exert control.

Teachers are required to post the Ten Commandments in all K-12 public classrooms in Louisiana because, as Republican state Sen. Jay Morris stated, the bill’s “purpose is not solely religious” and the Ten Commandments “display the history of our country and foundation of our legal system.” Derek Black, the constitution law professor mentioned in the article, agreed that posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms is not a constitutional violation when paired with historical documents. However, he also noted that the law does not “require” historical documents to be posted alongside the Ten Commandments.

Although the posting of these Christian tenets is legal, does it make it just? Our country has a history of using the Bible to mask political agendas to justify the oppression of others. Lawfully requiring the posting of specific Christian content signifies a religious hierarchy.

Education is political, and classrooms are the arena where previous generations look to control youth. The posting of the Ten Commandments will not transform society, but if adults model a human revolution filled with respect, value, and compassion for all, the children will follow.

Atonce Joseph

High School English Teacher

Columbia, S.C.