Religion in the Classroom May Be Legal, But Is It Just?
Religion in the Classroom May Be Legal, But Is It Just?

July 16, 2024 1 min read
To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the June 13 article, “Does a Ten Commandments Display in Classrooms Violate the Constitution?” Louisiana’s justification for their Ten Commandments Law is a manifestation of what happens when the majority political party has the intent, position, and power to frame a narrative and exert control.

Teachers are required to post the Ten Commandments in all K-12 public classrooms in Louisiana because, as Republican state Sen. Jay Morris stated, the bill’s “purpose is not solely religious” and the Ten Commandments “display the history of our country and foundation of our legal system.” Derek Black, the constitution law professor mentioned in the article, agreed that posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms is not a constitutional violation when paired with historical documents. However, he also noted that the law does not “require” historical documents to be posted alongside the Ten Commandments.

Although the posting of these Christian tenets is legal, does it make it just? Our country has a history of using the Bible to mask political agendas to justify the oppression of others. Lawfully requiring the posting of specific Christian content signifies a religious hierarchy.

Education is political, and classrooms are the arena where previous generations look to control youth. The posting of the Ten Commandments will not transform society, but if adults model a human revolution filled with respect, value, and compassion for all, the children will follow.

Atonce Joseph
High School English Teacher
Columbia, S.C.

Does a Ten Commandments Display in Classrooms Violate the Constitution?
Marinela Malcheva/iStock/Getty
States Does a Ten Commandments Display in Classrooms Violate the Constitution?
Libby Stanford, June 13, 2024
7 min read

Law & Courts Biden's Title IX Rule Is Now Blocked in 14 States
A judge in Kansas issued the third injunction against the Biden administration's rule granting protections to LGBTQ+ students.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
Kansas high school students, family members and advocates rally for transgender rights, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. On Tuesday, July 2, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Kansas and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation.
Kansas high school students, family members and advocates rally for transgender rights, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. On Tuesday, July 2, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Kansas, and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation.
John Hanna/AP
Law & Courts Student Says Snapchat Enabled Teacher's Abuse. Supreme Court Won't Hear His Case
The high court, over a dissent by two justices, decline to review the scope of Section 230 liability protection for social media platforms.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
The United States Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2024.
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2024. The high court declined on July 2 to take up a case about whether Snapchat could be held partially liable for a teacher's sexual abuse of a student.
Aashish Kiphayet/NurPhoto via AP
Law & Courts What the Supreme Court's Chevron Decision Could Mean for Biden's Title IX Rule
The decision overrules a 40-year-old precedent and could impact lawsuits challenging the final Title IX rule.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
Visitors pose for photographs at the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2024, in Washington.
Visitors pose for photographs at the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2024, in Washington. The high court on June 28 overruled a longtime precedent and held that courts, not federal agencies, have the primary authority to interpret ambiguous federal statutes.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Law & Courts Religious Charter School Is Unconstitutional, Oklahoma Supreme Court Rules
The state high court says the planned Catholic virtual charter school violates a state provision against aid to 'sectarian' institutions.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
The Oklahoma Supreme Court is pictured in the state Capitol building in Oklahoma City, May 19, 2014. The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, June 25, 2024, that the approval of the nation's first state-funded Catholic charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School, is unconstitutional.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court is pictured in the state Capitol building in Oklahoma City, May 19, 2014. The high court ruled Tuesday, June 25, 2024, that the approval of the nation's first state-funded Catholic charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School, is unconstitutional.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
