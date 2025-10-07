Louisiana’s Ten Commandments Law Gets Full Federal Appeals Court Review
Law & Courts

Louisiana’s Ten Commandments Law Gets Full Federal Appeals Court Review

By Mark Walsh — October 07, 2025 2 min read
Jackson County High School in Kentucky posts the Ten Commandments in the front hall of the school, shown here in 2000, and in every classroom, on June 25, 2025. A group of North Texas reverends filed a federal lawsuit this week to challenge a new state law that would require posting the Ten Commandments in each public school classroom.
The Ten Commandments were seen on display at Jackson County High School in Kentucky in 2000. The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, in New Orleans, will review a Louisiana law that requires the display of the commandments in public school classrooms.
Lexington Herald-Leader/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A full federal appeals court said late Monday that it will review the constitutionality of Louisiana’s law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools.

The decision raises the stakes for the Louisiana law, which was originally set to take effect on Jan. 1 of this year but had been blocked by a district judge and a three-judge appellate panel. It also keeps the issue from reaching the U.S. Supreme Court for now, where Ten Commandments supporters hope the court’s conservative majority will be receptive to their arguments.

In June, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, in New Orleans, upheld an injunction blocking the law, ruling that the statute was likely unconstitutional under Stone v. Graham, a 1980 U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a similar Kentucky law.

Louisiana asked the full 5th Circuit to rehear the case en banc, or by all the judges on the court, but the full court took several months to respond.

Meanwhile, in August, a federal district judge blocked a Texas law that also requires Ten Commandments displays in schools. Texas has asked the full 5th Circuit to hear its appeal of that ruling in conjunction with any review of the Louisiana case.

(An Arkansas Ten Commandments law has also been blocked, but that state is not part of the 5th Circuit.)

The full 5th Circuit, in a brief order on Oct. 6, vacated the panel’s earlier decision in the Louisiana case and ordered the parties to file new briefs by Nov. 5 for the state and Dec. 5 for the challengers, a group of multi-faith or non-religious parents and their children.

The 5th Circuit has not acted on the Texas request, and that appeal continues to move forward before a three-judge panel.

Louisiana Attorney General Elizabeth Murrill, a Republican who is defending the law, said on X, “I’m glad to see the Fifth Circuit is taking this en banc. Looking forward to those arguments in court.”

The groups behind the challenge, which include Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Freedom From Religion Foundation, issued a statement that said the three-judge panel’s June ruling “was well reasoned and correctly followed binding Supreme Court precedent. We believe there is no reason to revisit it.”

Still, the groups said they are looking forward to presenting their case to the full 5th Circuit. They noted that a federal district court injunction blocking the Louisiana law from taking effect remains in place.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Wed., October 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframe Relationships, Transform Student Outcomes
Explore easy neuroscience-based tools that strengthen relationships, reduce burnout, and drive student success
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI)
Register
Thu., October 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Boosting Attendance: What Are Schools Doing to Cut Chronic Absenteeism?
Chronic absenteeism still plagues schools. Learn the real impacts and proven strategies districts use to boost attendance.
Register
Fri., October 10, 2025, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Webinar How to Engage K-12 Leaders & Elevate Your B2E Marketing
Struggling to reach K-12 leaders? Join our 30-min session to learn how to cut through the noise with content that truly connects.
Content provided by EdWeek Marketing Solutions
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts New Supreme Court Term Puts Transgender Student Rights in the Spotlight
The justices will weigh state laws that bar transgender girls from female athletics, amid other issues of interest to educators in new term
Mark Walsh
8 min read
AB Hernandez, a transgender student at Jurupa Valley High School, competes in the high jump at the California high school track-and-field championships in Clovis, Calif., May 31, 2025.
AB Hernandez, a transgender female student at Jurupa Valley High School, competes in the high jump at the California high school track and field championships in Clovis, Calif., on May 31. The U.S. Supreme Court in its new term will consider state laws that prohibit transgender girls and women from competing in female athletics.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Law & Courts Appeals Court Says Ed. Dept. Can Fire Civil Rights Staff
Office for civil rights employees had already begun returning to work under a court order
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on March 12, 2025, in Washington.
A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education in Washington on March 12, 2025. A federal court sided with the Trump administration this week, allowing it to proceeds with laying off half of the department's office for civil rights.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Law & Courts LGBTQ+ Rights, Ed. Dept. Cuts, Ten Commandments: A Summer Legal Roundup
Courts weighed in this summer on LGBTQ+ rights, school speech, and religion in classrooms.
Mark Walsh
11 min read
Demonstrators are seen outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments were heard in Mahmoud v. Taylor on April 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The case contends that forcing students to participate in LGBTQ+ learning material violates First Amendment rights to exercise religious beliefs.
Demonstrators are seen outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments were heard in Mahmoud v. Taylor on April 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The high court later ruled that parents have a constitutional right to excuse their children from LGBTQ-themed lessons based on religious objections.
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images
Law & Courts With Childhood Vaccination Rates Falling, Debate on Religious Exemptions Grows
There is growing pressure from parents and the Trump administration for exemptions to be expanded. The U.S. Supreme Court could decide.
Mark Walsh
10 min read
Left: Republican Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, chair of the West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, holds a map of the U.S. on the Senate floor depicting the states, including West Virginia, that do not allow religious or philosophical exemptions for required school vaccinations on Feb. 21, 2025 in Charleston, West Virginia. Right: West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks during a news conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington on April 22, 2025.
Left: A U.S. map of states without religious or philosophical vaccine exemptions. Right: Republican West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks at a news conference in Washington on April 22, 2025. West Virginia is at the center of the ongoing debate over school vaccine mandates after Morrisey this year issued an executive order requiring religious exemptions.
Left: Will Price/West Virginia Legislature; Right: Jose Luis Magana/AP
Load More ▼