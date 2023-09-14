Is Cursive Making a Comeback in California? Bill Could Revitalize Traditional Writing Skills
States

Is Cursive Making a Comeback in California? Bill Could Revitalize Traditional Writing Skills

By Maya Miller, The Sacramento Bee — September 14, 2023 2 min read
Close crop of an elementary school, black girl in class focused on writing in a book.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

California elementary and middle school students could soon see a renewed commitment to teaching cursive writing in their English and language arts classes.

Assembly Bill 446 would require cursive handwriting instruction in first through sixth grade. The bill comes from Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, a former public elementary school teacher herself. Legislators sent the measure to Newsom’s desk Wednesday.

Although cursive writing instruction is already part of the California educational standard, Quirk-Silva said the implementation of the curriculum varies greatly from classroom to classroom. The bill doesn’t pinpoint a specific grade in which teachers would have to teach cursive, but rather requires them to be more intentional about making sure they include some instruction on it each year from first through sixth grade.

Quirk-Silva said the main goal of the bill is to give students the ability to read in cursive, as well as writing it. She pointed out that most historical records, such as diaries, letters, ledgers and other documents, were written in cursive.

“A lot of the historical documents going back two or three decades are actually in cursive,” she said. “I went on 23andMe looking for some family records and they were all written in cursive.”

Additionally, with the rise of artificial intelligence in the classroom, she theorized that more teachers would return to handwritten essay exams. Students who can write in cursive would be able to write faster.

Quirk-Silva said former Gov. Jerry Brown was a major supporter of the bill when he was in office, and she texted him shortly after the Assembly passed the bill to let him know about its success.

“He said, ‘Get this bill to me and I’ll sign it,’” Quirk-Silva recalled of her conversations with the former governor. “But we could never get it through the education committee.”

As the Assembly considered the bill on a concurrence vote Wednesday, the Fullerton Democrat read handwritten notes from some of her colleagues — written in cursive — in support of the bill.

“Dear Sharon, no one has more beautiful handwriting than me. Period. End of story,” wrote Assemblywoman Diane Papan, D-San Mateo.

“Thank you, Mr. Marshall, my fourth-grade teacher, for teaching me how to write in cursive!!!” wrote Assemblyman Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, D-South Los Angeles.

AB 446 was joined together with two additional education bills that would mandate instruction on climate change and mental health in first through sixth grades.

Maya Miller, The Sacramento Bee

Copyright (c) 2023, The Sacramento Bee. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Mon., September 18, 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Navigating the New Frontiers: AI Innovation in Education
Dive into transformative tech, equity, and real insights that are shaping the way we teach and learn.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., September 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Leveraging Technology to Transform Personalized Learning
Explore personalized learning strategies, classroom transformation, and mastering tech resources for true equity in education.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
Wed., September 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Strong Student Attendance and Engagement: What Schools Can Do
Chronic absenteeism is a pressing concern for schools. Explore strategies for boosting attendance, tracking absenteeism, and fostering a supportive school culture.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States What's With All the Education News Out of Florida? A Recap of Education Policy Decisions
Since 2022, the Florida department of education has generated a flurry of headlines around controversial policy decisions.
Ileana Najarro
6 min read
Concept image of hand grabbing book from library shelf with an outline of the state of Florida overtop of image.
Conceptual: Liz Yap/Education Week; iStock/Getty/DigitalVision Vectors
States Massachusetts Joins Short List of States Providing Free School Meals to All
States are stepping in where federal COVID-relief aid dropped off.
Caitlyn Meisner
4 min read
Students at the Maurice J. Tobin K-8 School in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood eat lunch on Sept. 4, 2013.
Students at the Maurice J. Tobin K-8 School in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood eat lunch on Sept. 4, 2013.
Steven Senne/AP
States What California Gov. Newsom's Fight With a School District Says About Local Control
Newsom threatened to fine the Temecula Valley school board after it rejected a curriculum that mentioned gay rights leader Harvey Milk.
Libby Stanford
8 min read
An overflow crowd attends a Temecula Valley Unified School District board meeting July 18, 2023, at which a proposed social studies curriculum was again debated and rejected.
An overflow crowd attends a Temecula Valley Unified School District board meeting July 18, 2023, at which the board again debated and rejected a proposed social studies curriculum.
Will Lester/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG via TNS
States As States Dole Out Billions for Opioid Relief, Educators Rarely Get a Say
Most states haven't included a district representative or state education department employee on their council for doling out opioid funds.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Woman clutching knees next to prescription bottle: opioid crisis.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼