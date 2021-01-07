How Much Each State Will Get in COVID-19 Education Aid, in Four Charts

The coronavirus relief deal signed by President Donald Trump in December 2020 includes $54.3 billion in direct aid for K-12 public schools in an education stabilization fund. On Jan. 5, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced she had made this relief available to states.

The stabilization fund is more than four times the amount provided to K-12 education in the CARES Act, which was enacted in March 2020. It can be used for everything from cleaning schools and improving school infrastructure to addressing learning loss and purchasing education technology.

Learn more about relief funding for individual states in the interactive chart below.