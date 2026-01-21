Full Appeals Court Signals Openness to Ten Commandments Classroom Laws
Law & Courts

Full Appeals Court Signals Openness to Ten Commandments Classroom Laws

Judges previously blocked Louisiana, Texas laws requiring displays of the Ten Commandments in every classroom
By Mark Walsh — January 21, 2026 5 min read
Ten Commandments Texas 25322117067170
A Ten Commandments poster is seen with boxes of others before they were delivered to local public schools in New Braunfels, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. A federal appeals court appears open to reviving blocked Ten Commandments school laws in Louisiana and Texas.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A federal appeals court appeared receptive to allowing Louisiana and Texas laws requiring displays of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms to take effect, signaling a potentially significant shift in how courts view long-standing precedents governing the presence of religion in schools.

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, in New Orleans, heard more than 90 minutes of arguments on Jan. 20 over the two similar laws that federal district judges in Louisiana and Texas have blocked at least as to some districts as likely violations of the First Amendment’s prohibition against government establishment of religion.

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit upheld the ruling against the Louisiana law last June, but that decision was set aside after all 17 active judges on the court took up both states’ laws in the fast-moving and lively argument. Whatever the appeals court’s decision, many legal observers expect the cases to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

“What the Texas legislature has determined is that this is a historical document, … a foundational document that plays an important role in American heritage,” Texas Solicitor General William R. Peterson said about his state’s law, which was due to take effect last September before it was blocked.

Both Louisiana and Texas laws mandate specific size and font requirements for the classroom posters, and require a Protestant version of the Commandments.

Louisiana Solicitor General J. Benjamin Aguiñaga said that just because his state’s law requires a version of the Commandments that is associated with Christianity, it “doesn’t mean it is expressing hostility to other religions.”

Jonathan K. Youngwood, a New York City lawyer representing the families challenging the laws in both states—backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom From Religion Foundation—said the states “seek coercively to impose scripture on [the plaintiffs’] children.”

“From kindergarten to senior year,” he added, “a student in public school will face an unavoidable constant: government-mandated religious dictates in every single classroom.”

Youngwood argued that Ten Commandments displays are unconstitutional under the Supreme Court’s 1980 decision in Stone v. Graham, which struck down a Kentucky law similar to the recent wave of state statutes.

He faced pushback from some of the court’s more conservative members.

Judge James C. Ho, who was appointed in 2018 by President Donald Trump, asked whether the court would also have to bar traditional classroom recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance, with its 1954 addition of the words “under God.”

“If you have a polytheistic view, the pledge is anathema to that,” Ho said.

Other judges asked Youngwood about teaching President Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address, which includes Bible references, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter From Birmingham Jail,” which also has faith-based references.

“It’s about as religious as you can get,” said that judge. (The court livestreamed audio of the argument, and it wasn’t always possible for remote listeners to identify which judge was speaking.)

The pledge and those other documents were “far less egregious” than posting the Ten Commandments, Youngwood said. “These are commandments. This is many steps too far.”

A few tough questions for the states

Some judges seemed to agree with the two states’ arguments that the Supreme Court’s 1980 Stone decision was effectively overruled when the high court made clear in its 2022 decision upholding a high school football coach’s right to pray on the field that it had overruled a key 1973 decision on the separation of church and state.

That decision, Lemon v. Kurtzman, set a multi-part test for evaluating the constitutionality of government action regarding religion. The Stone decision was rooted in one of the prongs of the so-called Lemon test.

Stone is Lemon, Lemon, Lemon,” said one judge. “It’s Lemon all the way down. So if you take away Lemon, there’s nothing left in Stone.”

Youngwood disagreed, saying “Stone is unquestionably still good law.”

Some judges did have tough questions for the two states’ lawyers. One asked lawyers about “limiting principles” for the display laws.

“Could the school start each day by reading the Ten Commandments?” the judge said. “Could [a teacher] answer students’ questions [or] proselytize? Where on the spectrum do we begin to say no?”

Aguiñaga said, “I think you can leave those cases for another day. … All we’re talking about here is the passive display of religious symbols.”

Peterson, the lawyer for Texas, said, “This is the display of the Ten Commandments in schools. This is not instruction about the Ten Commandments.”

Another judge asked Aguiñaga, “Can you think of any rabbinical authority that accepts the Protestant translation” of Commandments “over the Torah’s?”

Aguiñaga, as the state’s merits brief had, cited a positive reference to the Ten Commandments that the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was Jewish but not a rabbi, made in an essay she wrote when she was in 8th grade.

“Since the beginning of time, the world has known four great documents, great because of all the benefits to humanity which came about as a result of their fine ideals and principles,” Ginsburg had written in reference to the Commandments, Magna Carta, the 1689 English Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence.

“Today people of almost every religion respect and accept [the Commandments] as a code of ethics and a standard of behavior,” Ginsburg wrote in her 1946 essay for the student newspaper at Public School 238 in Brooklyn.

(The Louisiana state education department had recommended in its guidance to schools about how the Commandments should be displayed that they might also display Ginsburg’s comment, among other suggestions.)

Youngwood took a jab at the state’s reliance on the Ginsburg quote to support its legal position. “This is the place they need to go,” he said of Louisiana. “They need to find an 8th grader’s essay.”

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Court Cases Religion in Schools State Policy Louisiana Texas

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Tue., January 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Recalibrating PLCs for Student Growth in the New Year
Get advice from K-12 leaders on resetting your PLCs for spring by utilizing winter assessment data and aligning PLC work with MTSS cycles.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., January 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety Webinar Strategies for Improving School Climate and Safety
Discover strategies that K-12 districts have utilized inside and outside the classroom to establish a positive school climate.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Supreme Court Signals Support for State Bans on Trans Girls in Sports
The U.S. Supreme Court weighed Idaho and West Virginia laws that bar transgender girls from sports.
Mark Walsh
7 min read
Becky Pepper-Jackson holds hands with her mother Heather Jackson outside the Supreme Court after arguments over state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on school athletic teams on Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington.
Becky Pepper-Jackson holds hands with her mother, Heather Jackson, outside the U.S. Supreme Court after arguments over state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on female athletic teams on Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Law & Courts After 60 Years, a Louisiana District Fights to Exit Federal Desegregation Order
St. Mary Parish is on the frontlines of a legal battle to end ongoing school desegregation cases dating back to the civil rights era.
Patrick Wall, The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.
6 min read
School bus outside Patterson High School in St. Mary Parish, in Louisiana.
School bus outside Patterson High School in St. Mary Parish, in Louisiana.
Brad Kemp/The Advocate
Law & Courts School Sports Case Reaches the Supreme Court at a Fraught Time for Trans Rights
The justices will consider state laws that bar transgender girls from participating in female sports.
Mark Walsh
8 min read
Fifteen year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson tosses a discus at home in West Virginia.
Fifteen-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson tosses a discus at home in West Virginia. Her challenge to the state’s ban on transgender girls in school sports is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Scout Tufankjian/ACLU
Law & Courts Judge Bars Trump Admin. From Purging DEI Terms From Head Start Funding Requests
The federal judge also prohibited further layoffs of staff from the federal Office of Head Start.
The Associated Press
2 min read
Students ride tricycles during aftercare at a Head Start program run by Easterseals, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
Students ride tricycles during aftercare at a Head Start program run by Easterseals, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Load More ▼