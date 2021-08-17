Florida District to Pay Teacher at Center of Black Lives Matter Flag Controversy $300,000
Law & Courts

Florida District to Pay Teacher at Center of Black Lives Matter Flag Controversy $300,000

By Emily Bloch, The Florida Times-Union — August 17, 2021 1 min read
081721 Duval Schools BLM Teacher TNS BS
In this 2017 photo, Amy Donofrio records her students as they find out their group, EVAC Movement, was named winner of a national kindness challenge. Donofrio, a former teacher in Duval County, Fla., will receive a settlement from her former school district in a lawsuit she filed claiming she was unfairly fired for displaying a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom.
Bruce Lipsky/The Florida Times-Union via TNS
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Duval County School Board will pay a former high school teacher who displayed a Black Lives Matter flag over her classroom door $300,000 to settle a lawsuit from earlier this year.

Amy Donofrio, a former Riverside High School (then Lee High) teacher, said she was unfairly removed from her teaching position in March. She made national news, saying administrators told her to take down the Black Lives Matter flag that had been hanging over her doorway. After she refused, the district temporarily reassigned her to warehouse operations and said she was being investigated for “several matters.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center — who represented Donofrio — said the reassignment was an effort on the school district’s behalf to “retaliate” against the teacher and also violated her right to free speech.

This month, the Duval School Board voted to reach a settlement with Donofrio that would prevent the case from a years-long court process that could potentially cost millions of dollars.

“Though we know we haven’t done anything wrong, these are taxpayer dollars,” board member Warren Jones said at the time.

Separately, Donofrio’s teaching contract was not renewed with Duval Schools.

Now, new details from a public records request show that the school board agreed to pay a $300,000 settlement with $240,000 going to Donofrio and the remaining $60,000 to her attorneys.

As part of the agreement, Donofrio cannot apply for reemployment within Duval Schools. According to the document, the school board had not concluded its disciplinary investigation into Donofrio. Now that the case has been settled, the investigation will not be concluded. The Times-Union has requested initial findings from the investigation.

Donofrio said she is “devastated” to not be able to return to the classroom. She’s been teaching for over a decade and was well known for her work with the EVAC Movement — a group she co-founded that works primarily with at-risk students.

Emily Bloch
The Florida Times-Union

Copyright (c) 2021, The Florida Times-Union. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Wed., August 18, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar The Social-Emotional Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on American Schoolchildren
Hear new findings from an analysis of our 300 million student survey responses along with district leaders on new trends in student SEL.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Thu., August 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management Online Summit Recovering From a Year of Disruption: Back to School in 2021-22
Uncertainty still lingers for the upcoming school year. Join this virtual summit on what to expect and how best to prepare for the school year ahead.
Register
Mon., August 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar The Future Classroom: What Will It Look Like and How Will It Be Different?
A multitude of technologies helped save K-12 education from completely collapsing during the pandemic. But, there is still uncertainty about what teaching and learning will look like in the upcoming school year. As a result,
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts In Skirt Case, Appeals Court Says Title IX Bars Dress Codes That Discriminate Based on Sex
The court rules on a North Carolina charter school that requires girls to wear skirts, which the school's founder says promotes "chivalry."
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Image shows a courtroom and gavel.
imaginima/E+
Law & Courts California COVID-19 Closures Infringed Private School Parents' Rights, Federal Court Rules
A federal appeals court holds that the state's closure rules for private schools were not narrowly tailored to serve compelling interests.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Image shows a courtroom and gavel.
imaginima/E+
Law & Courts 'I Just Want to Play.' Judge Halts W. Va. Law Barring Transgender Girls From Girls' Sports
Ruling for an 11-year-old transgender girl, the judge holds that the law likely violates the equal-protection clause and Title IX.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Image of a gavel.
Marilyn Nieves/E+
Law & Courts Praying Coach v. District That Suspended Him: What's Next in Fight Over Religious Expression
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit declined to reconsider an earlier panel ruling that sided with the school district.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, center in blue, kneels and prays after his team lost to Centralia in Bremerton, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2015. Kennedy, who was suspended for praying at midfield after games, has filed a discrimination complaint on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission according to The Liberty Institute, a Texas-based law firm representing the coach.
Joe Kennedy, center in blue, kneels and prays after a game in October 2015 when he was the assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash. In a long-running legal fight, Kennedy contends he has First Amendment free-speech and free-exercise-of-religion rights to express his Christian faith while on the job. The case is likely headed back to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Lindsey Wasso/The Seattle Times via AP
Load More ▼