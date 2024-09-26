Education Week’s Guide to the 2024 Election

The 2024 election could have massive implications for K-12 schools.

The candidates for president—Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee—have far different visions for education policy to the extent they’ve touched on the topic. But the presidential race isn’t the only one on the ballot that could affect schools. There are also races for governor, state superintendent, and state board of education seats.

In many cases, Republicans are advocating for expanded school choice , maintaining a focus on culture war issues in schools such as gender identity and sexual orientation , and calling for stricter approaches to school discipline. Democrats have called for increased teacher pay, measures to prevent gun violence and school shootings, and universal free school meals.

In nine states, voters will decide on education-related ballot measures. They propose to expand or repeal school choice programs, change testing requirements for graduating seniors, shore up new funding for K-12 schools, or eliminate property taxes—a major funding source for schools.

Education Week has put together this election guide to highlight the key races and ballot questions that could affect K-12 schools.

Presidential Election

Trump and Harris present very different views on the future of K-12 schools. Here’s how they compare.

State Races to Watch

Voters across the country will cast ballots in races for governor, state superintendent, and state boards of education that could result in K-12 policy changes. Here’s a breakdown of where education shows up on state ballots.

Click on a topic below to explore races by category.

State Superintendent Governor State Boards of Education State Superintendent Voters in Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Washington state will choose state superintendents in November. As the top education executive in state government, state superintendents are tasked with leading state education departments, which develop policies and programs for local schools, manage and distribute federal and state funding, collect data from school districts, help local schools navigate emergencies like natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic, and often deal with state legislatures in education policymaking. Twelve states elect superintendents. State boards of education, governors, or a combination of the two appoint the other 38 superintendents. North Carolina Incumbent Catherine Truitt, a former teacher, lost her state’s Republican primary to Michele Morrow, a nurse and home-school advocate who has expressed support for the public execution of prominent Democrats. Morrow faces Mo Green, a Democrat and former school superintendent. North Dakota The nation’s longest-serving state superintendent, Kirsten Baesler, faces Jason Heitkamp, a truck driver and former Republican state senator. The North Dakota election is nonpartisan, but both Baesler and Heitkamp lean conservative. In March, Baesler lost the North Dakota Republican Party’s endorsement to Jim Bartlett, a home-schooling advocate who wants schools to teach the Christian moral code based on the Ten Commandments. Bartlett ultimately failed to advance to the general election. See Also: The Surprising Contenders for State Superintendent Offices This Year

Back to other races ⬆ Governor Voters in Delaware, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia have gubernatorial elections. Whoever wins will have the ability to enact or veto laws that could alter school funding formulas, raise teacher pay, restrict classroom discussions on divisive topics, or implement school choice. Governors in Delaware, Indiana, New Hampshire, and Vermont will have the power to appoint a state superintendent of education. Among the gubernatorial candidates are former teachers, school board members, and a former state superintendent. While education hasn’t been the primary focus for most candidates, Republicans in key races generally have called for expansions of school choice while Democrats focus more often on teacher pay and school funding. Debates on how schools approach issues like race, gender identity, and sexuality have abated somewhat in recent years, but some candidates continue to call for the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation from classrooms. Indiana A former state superintendent and Democrat, Jennifer McCormick, is up against U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., in the race for governor. Both candidates have made public schools a top issue in their campaigns, but their policies couldn’t be more different. The winner of the election will appoint a state superintendent of public instruction. North Carolina The governor’s race in North Carolina, where statewide elections are typically close, is one of the most contentious this year. Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson faces Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat. Back to other races ⬆ State Boards of Education Candidates will compete for 27 elected state board of education seats across six states in November. Governors in 24 states appoint all members of the board of education, according to the Education Commission of the States. The remaining state boards are either partially appointed by the governor, appointed by the state legislature, or elected. This year, Alabama, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Utah all hold elections for state boards of education. In Utah, eight of15 board seats are up for election. Kansas has five of 10 seats up for election. Alabama and Colorado both have four of nine seats up for election, while four of Nebraska’s eight seats are on the ballot. Michigan has two of its eight seats up for election. Board of education powers vary from state to state. Some states, like Alabama, give board members “general supervision of the public schools,” while other states, like Colorado, have more specific duties, such as ensuring graduation requirements align with workforce and postsecondary education readiness. In all of the states with seats up for election this year, the board ultimately appoints the state’s superintendent of schools. Back to other races ⬆

Ballot Issues

There are 12 ballot measures related to K-12 education across nine states in November, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Here’s a summary of each.

California, Proposition 2: Californians will decide if they approve the use of state funds for the construction and modernization of schools and other public education facilities. If passed, the measure would approve $10 billion to support the construction or renovation of schools and community colleges, according to the ballot measure’s language.



Californians will decide if they approve the use of state funds for the construction and modernization of schools and other public education facilities. If passed, the measure would approve $10 billion to support the construction or renovation of schools and community colleges, according to the ballot measure’s language. Colorado, Proposition KK: The legislative referendum would impose a 6.5 percent tax on gun and ammunition dealers to support education programs and mental and behavioral health programs for children and veterans.



The legislative referendum would impose a 6.5 percent tax on gun and ammunition dealers to support education programs and mental and behavioral health programs for children and veterans. Colorado, Initiative 138: The measure would amend the state’s constitution to establish “the right to school choice for children in kindergarten through 12th grade,” and declare that “school choice” includes neighborhood, charter, and private schools as well as open-enrollment options and other future “innovations in education,” according to the Colorado Secretary of State website.



The measure would amend the state’s constitution to establish “the right to school choice for children in kindergarten through 12th grade,” and declare that “school choice” includes neighborhood, charter, and private schools as well as open-enrollment options and other future “innovations in education,” according to the Colorado Secretary of State website. Kentucky, Amendment 2: Voters will decide if they want to amend the state’s constitution so that “the General Assembly may provide financial support for the education of students outside the system of common schools,” including private schools, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State website .



Voters will decide if they want to amend the state’s constitution so that “the General Assembly may provide financial support for the education of students outside the system of common schools,” including private schools, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State website . Massachusetts, Question 2: The measure asks voters in Massachusetts to repeal a requirement that high school students achieve a certain score on the state’s standardized test, the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, to receive their diploma. Currently, students must earn a passing score on the 10th grade MCAS tests in English/language arts and math to graduate from high school.



The measure asks voters in Massachusetts to repeal a requirement that high school students achieve a certain score on the state’s standardized test, the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, to receive their diploma. Currently, students must earn a passing score on the 10th grade MCAS tests in English/language arts and math to graduate from high school. Missouri, Amendment 5: The measure would approve a gambling boat license to operate on the portion of the Osage River in Missouri, directing the state revenue from the license to fund early-childhood literacy programs in elementary schools, according to the Missouri Secretary of State website.



The measure would approve a gambling boat license to operate on the portion of the Osage River in Missouri, directing the state revenue from the license to fund early-childhood literacy programs in elementary schools, according to the Missouri Secretary of State website. Nebraska, Referendum 435: Nebraska voters will decide whether to repeal a 2024 law that would establish an “opportunity scholarship” program, providing around $10 million in public funds to help parents offset the cost of private schools.



Nebraska voters will decide whether to repeal a 2024 law that would establish an “opportunity scholarship” program, providing around $10 million in public funds to help parents offset the cost of private schools. New Mexico, Bond Question 2: Voters will decide whether to authorize up to $230.3 million in borrowing to fund public colleges and universities, special schools, and tribal schools.



Voters will decide whether to authorize up to $230.3 million in borrowing to fund public colleges and universities, special schools, and tribal schools. New Mexico, Bond Question 3: Voters will decide whether to authorize up to $19.3 million to fund public, tribal, public school, and academic libraries.



Voters will decide whether to authorize up to $19.3 million to fund public, tribal, public school, and academic libraries. North Dakota, Initiated Measure 4: The ballot measure would eliminate the state’s existing property tax system if it passes. That would either force school districts and local governments to cut spending or require the state to come up with an alternative source for over $1 billion in revenue.



The ballot measure would eliminate the state’s existing property tax system if it passes. That would either force school districts and local governments to cut spending or require the state to come up with an alternative source for over $1 billion in revenue. Utah, Amendment A: Voters will decide whether to change the state’s constitution to allow income tax revenue to be used for “all state needs” rather than reserved for supporting children and individuals with disabilities and public K-12 and higher education, as the constitution currently authorizes.



Voters will decide whether to change the state’s constitution to allow income tax revenue to be used for “all state needs” rather than reserved for supporting children and individuals with disabilities and public K-12 and higher education, as the constitution currently authorizes. Utah, Amendment B: Voters will decide whether to raise the annual limit on the amount of money distributed from the state to schools through its “State School Fund” from 4 percent to 5 percent.

