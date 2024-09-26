Billions of Dollars for School Buildings Are on the Ballot This November
Education Funding

Billions of Dollars for School Buildings Are on the Ballot This November

Here’s what to watch as voters go the polls this fall
By Mark Lieberman — September 26, 2024 6 min read
Pink Piggy Bank with a vote sticker on the back and a blurred Capitol building in the distance.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The stakes are high for the upcoming election—not only because of the hotly contested presidential race, but because schools are asking voters to approve billions of dollars in spending.

The state of California is pushing for $10 billion to fund school infrastructure after failing to secure support for $15 billion four years ago. The nation’s eighth-largest district is seeking voter support for a $4.4 billion bond for improving existing school facilities and building new ones. And dozens of smaller individual districts hope residents trust them to make big investments and pay back debts on time and in full.

Districts have two distinct categories of spending: operational, for everything from salaries and benefits to curriculum materials and instructional supplies; and capital, for longer-term infrastructure projects like building a new school, replacing outdated HVAC equipment, or retrofitting an old building with more modern technology.

Capital spending typically requires districts to take out a loan in the form of a bond, which accrues interest that must be repaid, typically over one to three decades. In most states, districts must win the support of a simple majority of voters before they can borrow money by issuing a bond. A handful of states have a higher threshold of support for school bond passage, up to a two-thirds majority, meaning bonds can fail even when they have majority support.

Public support for school bonds varies widely and depends on a large number of factors, both in and out of a district’s control.

For instance, bond elections that take place at the same time as presidential elections tend to have higher turnout, which could be a boon for school districts in supportive communities. But bond elections intersecting with national elections also draw a larger number of voters who don’t know much about the local school system, said Karin Kitchens, a professor of political science and education at Virginia Tech who has published several papers examining election results for local school districts, including for bonds, tax increases, and school board seats.

The wording of the ballot question also affects outcomes, Kitchens’ research has shown. The simpler the language, the more likely it is that voters understand how supporting an initiative will affect their property taxes, or what the benefits will be.

“The more complex it is, it does get harder to understand what the outcomes are,” she said.

Most bond elections don’t happen at the same time as general elections for public office. So far this year, voters nationwide have already approved slightly more than 1,000 bonds and rejected 319, according to SchoolBondFinder, a nationwide tracking tool from the Amos Group, which sells school finance data to districts.

That’s a passage rate of 76 percent—roughly equivalent to the passage rate in a typical year, according to the SchoolBondFinder archives.

Here’s a look at a few high-profile bond elections Education Week is watching this election season.

California

The price tag:

$8.5 billion for K-12 districts upfront, plus another $1.5 billion for community colleges. The state would pay back the bonds at an annual pace of $500 million for 35 years, according to the state legislative analyst’s office, which would add up to a total price tag of roughly $17.5 billion. The bond must receive approval from 55 percent of voters to pass.

The plan:

Districts with maintenance or construction needs would secure voter support for a local bond, then request a funding match from the state. Districts with less capacity to generate local revenue would get a larger percentage from the state, up to 100 percent. Many districts are already preparing for the passage of the state bond by placing local bonds before voters in the coming weeks.

The history:

In 2020, the last time the state asked voters to support a school construction bond, 53 percent voted in favor, falling just shy of the 55 percent needed for passage. That one was for $15 billion; state officials hope the smaller price tag will convince more voters to sign off this time. Meanwhile, the $9 billion from a 2016 bond approved by slightly more than 55 percent of voters is on the verge of being depleted.

The context:

A large chunk of the money would be snapped up almost immediately. Districts have already secured approval for $3.4 billion worth of local bonds for which they’re hoping the state will contribute matching funds from a newly passed bond.

While public school advocates are generally happy to see proposals for increased investment in public schools, some were angry earlier this year that the state hadn’t done more to ensure that districts in rural and low-income areas had the easiest path to qualifying for matching funds from the state bond. Public Advocates, a civil rights law firm, even threatened to sue over the equity concerns.

Houston

The price tag:

$4.4 billion upfront. All told, over the next 30 years the district would spend $8.9 billion paying back debts associated with the bond.

The plan:

The nation’s eighth-largest district wants to rebuild 22 elementary and middle schools, and renovate and expand another 16. Administrators also hope to move eight other schools out of their current buildings and into existing facilities where they’ll “co-locate” with other schools.

The history:

Houston last pitched a bond to voters in 2012—$1.89 billion, which passed with 69 percent of the vote. That’s a long time between bonds for a district of Houston’s size. But the district’s financial precarity in the ensuing years made administrators wary of going out to voters during that period.

The context:

The 190,000-student Houston district has experienced a tumultuous last year under state takeover, led by a superintendent, Mike Miles, who was appointed by the Texas Education Agency.

Miles’ tenure has drawn persistent criticism from parents and advocates, who have decried efforts to impose strict evaluation standards on principals and replace libraries with discipline centers, among other measures. The state education department is also probing allegations that Miles funneled millions of public tax dollars to a Colorado charter school network he manages.

With that baggage in mind, the district may face an uphill battle in convincing voters to support a massive investment package—particularly one that will displace some schools from their current location. Some progressive groups, typically in favor of increasing funding for schools, have come out against passing the bond.

“Ultimately, our union leaders, our members, don’t feel that it’s prudent to trust someone with a long history of mismanagement with the largest bond in Texas history,” Jay Malone, a spokesperson for the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, which represents thousands of school workers in the Houston area, said in a statement earlier this month.

Kansas City, Kansas

The price tag:

$180 million.

The history:

This is the second time this year that the district has asked voters to support a bond. In April, 58 percent of voters rejected a proposed $420 million bond.

The context:

The average age of middle school buildings slated for replacement as part of the district’s facilities plan is 102, school district officials have said. The district reports some buildings have major issues with flooding, and others are so small that portable classrooms have been essential to fit all the enrolled students.

District leaders suspect property tax hikes that would have resulted from the passage of the April bond were responsible for its failure at the ballot box. This time, they’ve made sure to highlight that, while property taxes will rise slightly as a result of the bond, those increases will be offset by decreased costs elsewhere, including the library fund.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Tue., October 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Cohesive Instruction, Connected Schools: Scale Excellence District-Wide with the Right Technology
Ensure all students receive high-quality instruction with a cohesive educational framework. Learn how to empower teachers and leverage technology.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Wed., October 09, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar How to Use Data to Combat Bullying and Enhance School Safety
Join our webinar to learn how data can help identify bullying, implement effective interventions, & foster student well-being.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding ESSER Is Ending. Which Investments Accomplished the Most?
Districts have until Sept. 30 to commit their last round of federal COVID aid to particular expenses.
Mark Lieberman
11 min read
Illustration of falling or declining money with a frustrated man in a suit standing on the edge of a cliff the shape of an arrow dollar sign.
DigitalVision Vectors
Education Funding Explainer How One Grant Can Help Schools Recover From Shootings
Schools can leverage a little-known emergency grant to recover from violence or a natural disaster. Here’s how.
Olina Banerji
9 min read
Broken piggy bank with adhesive bandage on the table
iStock/Getty
Education Funding A Funding Lifeline for Rural Schools Is at Risk, and Not for the First Time
Rural schools near national forests rely on dedicated federal funds. But so far, lawmakers haven't renewed them.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
School bus on rural route, Owens Valley, CA.
iStock/Getty
Education Funding Project 2025 Would Dramatically Cut Federal Funds for Schools. Then What?
A key federal funding source for schools would disappear under the conservative policy agenda.
Mark Lieberman
9 min read
Kristen Eichamer holds a Project 2025 fan in the group's tent at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. A constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump. The Project 2025 effort is being led by the Heritage Foundation think tank.
Kristen Eichamer holds a Project 2025 fan in the group's tent at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Conservative organizations preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump have assembled a policy agenda that would eliminate the U.S. Department of Education and phase out Title I funds for public schools.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Load More ▼