Ed. Dept. Workers’ Union Sues Over Emails Blaming Democrats for Shutdown
Law & Courts

Ed. Dept. Workers’ Union Sues Over Emails Blaming Democrats for Shutdown

By Brooke Schultz — October 06, 2025 | Updated: October 06, 2025 3 min read
Screenshot of a portion of a response email blaming Democrat Senators for the government shutdown.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Updated: The story has been updated to add a comment from the Education Department.

The union representing U.S. Department of Education staff has sued the federal agency, arguing that altered out-of-office emails blaming Democratic lawmakers for the government shutdown violate employees’ First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit, filed by the American Federation of Government Employees in federal court late last week, challenges an automatic email from furloughed staff that blames U.S. Senate Democrats for the first government shutdown in nearly seven years after federal lawmakers failed to come to an agreement to extend funding beyond the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year. Staff say the partisan messages were placed without their knowledge or consent.

“Employees are now forced to involuntarily parrot the Trump Administration’s talking points with emails sent out in their names,” said the complaint, filed in federal court in Washington on Friday.

See Also

People stop to take photos of the U.S. Capitol building on Oct. 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
People stop to take photos of the U.S. Capitol building on Oct. 2, 2025, in Washington. Out-of-office email messages from U.S. Department of Education employees during the government shutdown blame Democrats for the lapse in funding. Employees said the messages were set without their permission.
Samuel Corum/Sipa via AP
Federal Ed. Dept. Out-of-Office Emails Changed to Blame Democrats for Shutdown, Staff Say
Brooke Schultz, October 2, 2025
4 min read

Madi Biedermann, a department spokesperson, defended the automated messages in a statement to Education Week.

“The email reminds those who reach out to Department of Education employees that we cannot respond because Senate Democrats are refusing to vote for a clean CR and fund the government,” she said in an email. “Where’s the lie?”

Complaint asks court to find messages unlawful

With the government shutdown on the horizon last week, a number of federal agencies posted banners on their websites saying the “radical left” or Democrats had caused the lapse in funding, and encouraged staff to use similar phrasing in their out-of-office messages.

At the Education Department, the agency’s human resources leadership sent employees instructions with furlough preparations, which included setting up an out-of-office email. The department provided nonpartisan model language. The agency’s website also contains nonpartisan language about the government shutdown.

Staff set up automated messages with the suggested language, but later on Oct. 1, they found the messages had been changed to blame Democrats, according to the complaint.

Education Department staff correspond frequently with school district officials, parents, students, college administrators, and others as they carry out the agency’s functions—from overseeing student loan disbursement to investigating civil rights complaints to providing technical support on grants and other initiatives. The union raised concerns about those recipients getting such messaging from nonpartisan staff.

“So long as the out-of-office messages remain up, members of the public who try to reach a Department of Education employee will receive as an auto-reply a partisan message blaming ‘Democrat Senators’ for their inability to respond,” the complaint said.

Staff fear that the language puts them in violation of the Hatch Act, the 1939 law that prohibits federal employees from engaging in some forms of political activity and restricts the use of taxpayer money for partisan actions. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which enforces the Hatch Act, can seek disciplinary action against an employee who violates the law.

Many employees were unable to change the messages, as they were on administrative leave pending layoffs, and did not have access to their equipment. Others who still had access changed the automatic reply back to the nonpartisan language only to see it reverted back later, according to the lawsuit.

Roughly 87% of the department’s staff have been furloughed for the shutdown, according to the complaint and the department’s shutdown contingency plan.

The lawsuit asks for a judge to issue an injunction to stop the Education Department from modifying employees’ out-of-office messages to contain partisan speech.

See Also

School entrance with a flag in background.
iStock/Getty
Federal Tracker How the Federal Government Shutdown Is Affecting Schools: A Tracker
Mark Lieberman, October 3, 2025
1 min read

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.
Related Tags:
Court Cases Department of Education Personnel

Events

Wed., October 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframe Relationships, Transform Student Outcomes
Explore easy neuroscience-based tools that strengthen relationships, reduce burnout, and drive student success
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI)
Register
Thu., October 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Boosting Attendance: What Are Schools Doing to Cut Chronic Absenteeism?
Chronic absenteeism still plagues schools. Learn the real impacts and proven strategies districts use to boost attendance.
Register
Fri., October 10, 2025, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Webinar How to Engage K-12 Leaders & Elevate Your B2E Marketing
Struggling to reach K-12 leaders? Join our 30-min session to learn how to cut through the noise with content that truly connects.
Content provided by EdWeek Marketing Solutions
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Appeals Court Says Ed. Dept. Can Fire Civil Rights Staff
Office for civil rights employees had already begun returning to work under a court order
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on March 12, 2025, in Washington.
A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education in Washington on March 12, 2025. A federal court sided with the Trump administration this week, allowing it to proceeds with laying off half of the department's office for civil rights.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Law & Courts LGBTQ+ Rights, Ed. Dept. Cuts, Ten Commandments: A Summer Legal Roundup
Courts weighed in this summer on LGBTQ+ rights, school speech, and religion in classrooms.
Mark Walsh
11 min read
Demonstrators are seen outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments were heard in Mahmoud v. Taylor on April 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The case contends that forcing students to participate in LGBTQ+ learning material violates First Amendment rights to exercise religious beliefs.
Demonstrators are seen outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments were heard in Mahmoud v. Taylor on April 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The high court later ruled that parents have a constitutional right to excuse their children from LGBTQ-themed lessons based on religious objections.
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images
Law & Courts With Childhood Vaccination Rates Falling, Debate on Religious Exemptions Grows
There is growing pressure from parents and the Trump administration for exemptions to be expanded. The U.S. Supreme Court could decide.
Mark Walsh
10 min read
Left: Republican Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, chair of the West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, holds a map of the U.S. on the Senate floor depicting the states, including West Virginia, that do not allow religious or philosophical exemptions for required school vaccinations on Feb. 21, 2025 in Charleston, West Virginia. Right: West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks during a news conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington on April 22, 2025.
Left: A U.S. map of states without religious or philosophical vaccine exemptions. Right: Republican West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks at a news conference in Washington on April 22, 2025. West Virginia is at the center of the ongoing debate over school vaccine mandates after Morrisey this year issued an executive order requiring religious exemptions.
Left: Will Price/West Virginia Legislature; Right: Jose Luis Magana/AP
Law & Courts Okla. Court Stops Standards With 2020 Election Misinformation From Taking Effect
The court put on hold proposed social studies standards that include conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
The Associated Press
2 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla. The state's supreme court has put proposed new social studies standards, which include conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, on hold.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World via AP
Load More ▼