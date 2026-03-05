Some Halted Federal Funds for Community Schools Will Flow, But More Remain Frozen
Education Funding

Some Halted Federal Funds for Community Schools Will Flow, But More Remain Frozen

The Trump administration ended 19 Full-Service Community Schools grants in December, worth $168 million
By Mark Lieberman — March 05, 2026 5 min read
Image of money symbol, books, gavel, and scale of justice.
DigitalVision Vectors
Discontinued federal grant funding for expanding social services and improving student attendance in more than a dozen Illinois school districts will be partially reinstated—but a messy legal battle over tens of millions more grant dollars nationwide is far from over.

The U.S. Department of Education has reached an agreement with the nonprofit ACT Now Illinois to restore $6 million in Full-Service Community Schools grant funds through June 30, lawyers for both sides announced Thursday during a status hearing in federal court. ACT Now distributes federal funds for community schools efforts to 32 school buildings in 16 districts across the state.

The department in December told recipients of 19 Full-Service Community Schools grants that the agency had, effective immediately, discontinued their ongoing grant funds worth at least $168 million in total.

For Illinois, that announcement effectively cut off $17 million in previously unspent funds ACT Now had already received, as well as $56 million ACT Now had expected to receive for the remaining two years of the grant.

Now the Illinois grantees will regain access to a portion of those carryover funds for the remainder of the school year. The rest of the carryover funds, and the additional two years of funding, remain in limbo.

Schools use Full-Service Community Schools grants to pay for a wide variety of projects centered on the goal of strengthening supports for students, schools, and their surrounding communities.

In the three months since the Illinois programs received word their grants had been scrapped, schools have shuttered roughly 150 after-school programs, canceled close to 200 initiatives to supply students and families with food, and laid off or reassigned more than 200 staff members, according to a report ACT Now published last month.

Career-and-technical education programs are also at risk. One school staff member surveyed by ACT Now said the cuts threaten the jobs of career coaches and would cause the district’s CTE programs to be “demolished.”

Regaining access to $6 million in carryover funds won’t cover all the expenses schools had anticipated federal funding would cover this year, said Susan Stanton, the executive director of ACT Now Illinois. Staff members who lost their jobs may have already moved on or might be wary of returning only temporarily.

But the assurance of funding for four more months will help Illinois schools stabilize their programming while the broader legal battle plays out nationwide, according to Stanton.

“I think today provides a brief exhale for the programs we’ve been working with,” Stanton said Thursday after the status hearing. “We’ve obviously been in crisis mode for the past few weeks, which is no way to be able to run a school or serve children.”

Parents attend a basic facts bee at Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield, Mich., on Feb. 28, 2024.
Parents attend a "basic facts" bee at Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield, Mich., on Feb. 28, 2024. The school has been a recipient of a federal Full-Services Community Schools grant that has allowed it to add an on-site health clinic, a parent-resource room, a therapy dog, and other services parents would otherwise have to seek elsewhere.
Samuel Trotter for Education Week
Education Funding Federal Funds for Community Schools Fall Victim to a New Round of Trump Cuts
Mark Lieberman, December 15, 2025
6 min read

Programs in close to a dozen other states have faced similar challenges in recent weeks.

For instance, the discontinuation of a Community Schools grant has disrupted ongoing efforts in Kentucky’s Warren County school district to reduce chronic absenteeism, jeopardized a planned partnership with a local anti-vaping nonprofit, and scuttled plans to remodel an elementary school playground for community use on nights and weekends.

In Illinois, one school official told Stanton the district could no longer afford to host weekly laundromat get-togethers where low-income families mingled with educators.

“You can see ripple effects from losing something that specific and that crucial,” Stanton said. “God forbid somebody’s losing mental health or behavioral health services that can be throwing kids into crisis.”

A spokesperson for the Education Department didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Grants for community schools initiative remain in limbo

As part of a broader crackdown on federal spending, the Department of Education on Dec. 12 abruptly halted 19 ongoing Full-Service Community Schools grant awards that were set to expire in 2027 and 2028. Letters from Murray Bessette, a Trump appointee, cited language from grantees’ application materials that referenced diversity, equity, inclusion, and related terminology the Trump administration has moved to eradicate.

Numerous recipients contested the cancellations, but the department swiftly rejected all appeals. Shortly after that, though, the department announced it would voluntarily restore all $28 million in discontinued funding for the Community Schools grant in Idaho.

With Idaho’s grant restored, and this week’s agreement over the two Illinois grants, that leaves 16 other Community Schools grants—collectively worth at least $84 million—that remain discontinued.

Genesis Olivio and her daughter Arlette, 2, read a book together in a room within the community hub at John H. Amesse Elementary School on March 13, 2024 in Denver. Denver Public Schools has six community hubs across the district that have serviced 3,000 new students since October 2023. Each community hub has different resources for families and students catering to what the community needs.
Genesis Olivio and daughter Arlette, 2, read a book in one of Denver Public Schools' community hubs in March 2024. The community hubs, which offer food pantries, GED classes, and other services, are similar to what schools across the country have developed with the help of federal Community Schools grants, many of which the U.S. Department of Education has prematurely terminated.
Rebecca Slezak For Education Week
Education Funding 'A Gut Punch’: What Trump’s New $168 Million Cut Means for Community Schools
Mark Lieberman, December 18, 2025
10 min read

Last Friday, recipients of four of those grants—in Kentucky, New Jersey, and New York—joined a separate ongoing lawsuit challenging the cuts. The attorneys general of Maryland, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia are pursuing a third distinct legal challenge of the cuts in their respective jurisdictions.

All told, recipients of 11 of the 19 canceled grants are contesting the cuts across three separate federal lawsuits.

Grantees in California, Connecticut, Texas, and Wisconsin aren’t currently represented in litigation—though Connecticut officials have floated using state funds to pay for continuing the programs affected by federal cuts.

Federal investments in Full-Service Community Schools aren’t petering out altogether. The department previously said it had rerouted the money it pulled back from the terminated grants to the roughly 50 ongoing Community Schools awards that were unaffected by the Trump administration’s cuts.

Meanwhile, Congress recently approved a federal budget that includes level year-over-year funding of $150 million for the program.

Stephon Thompson, an administrator at Stevenson Elementary School, directs students through the doors at the beginning of the school day in Southfield, Mich., on Feb. 28, 2024.
Stephon Thompson directs students through the doors at the beginning of the school day at Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield, Mich., on Feb. 28, 2024. The school has added on-site social services in recent years as a community school. The Trump administration has recently discontinued 19 federal grants that help schools become local service hubs for students and their families.
Samuel Trotter for Education Week
Education Funding Educator Layoffs Loom as Canceled Community Schools Grants Remain in Limbo
Mark Lieberman, January 6, 2026
5 min read

But the future for grantees remains uncertain. Current recipients of Full-Service Community Schools may now fear their grants getting cut in future rounds of spending changes implemented by the Trump administration. The Education Department also recently announced it plans to shift the day-to-day execution of the Community Schools grant program to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The department hasn’t yet revealed the specifics of that transition.

In the meantime, a judge is still considering the merits of the grant cuts ACT Now is challenging, and the other two court cases are still unfolding.

“I’m really hopeful that Illinois and this lawsuit can start leading the way in getting relief for these other folks,” Stanton said. “We’re trailblazing and paving the way to saving this program across the country.”

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Education Funding Educators Warn Flat English Learner Funding Falls Short of Growing Demand
Educators remain uncertain about the future of federal funds for English learners.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Pictures show what mouth shape different sounds make on the walls of Diana Oviedo-Holguin’s class at Heritage Elementary School in San Antonio, Texas, on Sept. 3, 2025.
Pictures show what mouth shape different sounds make on the walls of Diana Oviedo-Holguin’s class at Heritage Elementary School in San Antonio, Texas, on Sept. 3, 2025. While educators feel relieved that federal dollars for supplemental English-learner resources will continue in the next fiscal year, they remain uncertain for the years to come.
Noah Devereaux for Education Week
Education Funding Congress Has Passed an Education Budget. See How Key Programs Are Affected
Federal funding for low-income students and special education will remain level year over year.
Mark Lieberman
2 min read
Congress Shutdown 26034657431919
Congress has passed a budget that rejects the Trump administration’s proposals to slash billions of dollars from federal education investments, ending a partial government shutdown. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and fellow House Republican leaders speak ahead of a key budget vote on Feb. 3, 2026.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Education Funding Trump Slashed Billions for Education in 2025. See Our List of Affected Grants
We've tabulated the grant programs that have had awards terminated over the past year. See our list.
Mark Lieberman
8 min read
Photo collage of 3 photos. Clockwise from left: Scarlett Rasmussen, 8, tosses a ball with other classmates underneath a play structure during recess at Parkside Elementary School on May 17, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore. Chelsea Rasmussen has fought for more than a year for her daughter, Scarlett, to attend full days at Parkside. A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect transgender girls like this 12-year-old swimmer seen at a pool in Utah on Feb. 22, 2021. A Morris-Union Jointure Commission student is seen playing a racing game in the e-sports lab at Morris-Union Jointure Commission in Warren, N.J., on Jan. 15, 2025.
Federal education grant terminations and disruptions during the Trump administration's first year touched programs training teachers, expanding social services in schools, bolstering school mental health services, and more. Affected grants were spread across more than a dozen federal agencies.
Clockwise from left: Lindsey Wasson; Michelle Gustafson for Education Week
Education Funding Rebuking Trump, Congress Moves to Maintain Most Federal Education Funding
Funding for key programs like Title I and IDEA are on track to remain level year over year.
Mark Lieberman
8 min read
Photo collage of U.S. Capitol building and currency.
iStock
Load More ▼