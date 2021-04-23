As 100-Day Mark Approaches, Has Biden Met His School Reopening Goal? And What Comes Next?
Blog

Your Education Road Map

Politics K-12®

ESSA. Congress. State chiefs. School spending. Elections. Education Week reporters keep watch on education policy and politics in the nation’s capital and in the states.

Federal

As 100-Day Mark Approaches, Has Biden Met His School Reopening Goal? And What Comes Next?

By Evie Blad — April 23, 2021 6 min read
First Lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tour Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, in Meriden, Ct., on March 3, 2021.
First lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tour Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, in Meriden, Ct., in March.
Mandel Ngan/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As President Joe Biden reaches 100 days in office, he also confronts the self-imposed deadline for one of his key priorities in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic: having a majority of K-8 schools open for in-person learning.

Various data sources provide slightly different answers about the extent to which Biden will meet that goal—which he first floated in December, before he was inaugurated—by his official hundredth day in office, April 29.

The most recent federal data, compiled from a nationally representative sample of schools surveyed in February, show that 46 percent of schools offered a full, in-person school week to all students at the time. Thirty-six percent of schools surveyed offered a hybrid of in-person and remote learning days. Schools in the survey included those with at least a 4th- or 8th-grade class.

If past trends continue, it’s likely that the number of schools offering in-person learning has increased, tipping that category into the majority. That trend toward reopening has also been documented by several private data trackers.

Biden is likely to note that progress in his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, the eve of his 100th day in office.

But, even if the administration can cross that specific, goal off of the list, the work to stabilize the nation’s education system is far from over, policy watchers and student advocates said. And, without a measurable, specific target on the horizon, what comes next may be even more tricky to navigate politically.

“I think the good news is that more students are in-person learning, but there are still too many shut out of in-person learning opportunities— despite the growing body of research that shows it is possible to safely reopen schools for in-person instruction,” said John Bailey, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who has followed school reopening strategies.

That’s in part because of broad closures that remain in some urban areas. But it’s also because, even in areas that offer full, in-person learning, some parents have opted to keep their children in remote mode.

Biden’s school reopening goal has been a shifting target

The Biden administration reframed its school reopening pledge a few times, Bailey noted in an email, and that has made it more difficult to track success.

“My team will work to see that the majority of our schools can be open by the end of my first 100 days,” Biden said in December, after winning the general election.

When he later unveiled his COVID-19 aid proposal, amid concerns that older children are more likely to grow severely ill from the virus, he said he wanted to see “the majority of K-8" schools reopened.

In February, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki faced backlash when she said a school would count as “open” if students could receive in-person instruction “at least one day a week. Hopefully it’s more.”

Biden later attributed Psaki’s comments to a “misunderstanding” and said his ultimate goal was to see all children return to classrooms full-time.

Different data sources show a gradual reopening trend.

AEI’s Return To Learn tracker, which tracks districts as a whole, says 46 percent of school systems are offering fully in-person instruction, while 50 percent are offering hybrid options. Those numbers have shifted upward over time.

Burbio, an events company that monitors 1,200 districts, found that 62.4 percent of U.S. students attended a school offering full-time in-person instruction April 19. Older children were more likely to be in remote-only schools than their younger peers, the data showed, as were children in states in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

Should Biden set a new, more ambitious goal?

The moment Biden meets his 100-day goal, he should set a new one to keep the momentum, said Robin Lake the director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education, an organization that has tracked state and local strategies related to schools and the pandemic.

“President Biden ought to approach this the same way he did the vaccine goal, setting increasingly ambitious national targets until everyone who wants a vaccine can get one,” Lake said in an email. “Similarly, the goal with school reopening should be: every student who wants to learn in person can do so. We are a long way from reaching that goal, and there is no clear national target date.”

Raising the bar may be difficult for the administration. While school reopenings are frequently portrayed as a national issue, they rely on thousands of state and local decisions that vary greatly across the country.

And, as schools approach the next school year, leaders will likely face fresh questions about face masks, social distancing precautions, and differing perceptions of risk.

See Also

Woman applying "Welcome Back" sign to the school entrance
Leo Patrizi/E+/Getty Images
States How to Talk About Next School Year Presents a Big Test for Education Leaders
Andrew Ujifusa, April 12, 2021
12 min read

The Biden administration’s strategy thus far has relied on the things that are most directly within his control:

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expedited vaccines for teachers and school employees, a majority of which have now had at least one shot.
  • The CDC released new guidance for schools, which was meant to restore consistency and credibility to its recommendations. The agency later revised its social distancing guidelines down to 3 feet, leading many states to loosen their own restrictions.
  • Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which provides nearly $130 billion in aid to K-12 schools to help them with reopening, supporting students, and pandemic recovery.
  • The U.S. Department of Education has released playbooks of best practices, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has toured schools alongside first lady Jill Biden to demonstrate that in-person learning is possible.

What’s next for school reopenings?

So, as states and districts take different approaches to the pandemic, how can Biden exert influence next?

For millions of students, who are “still not in school at all, in school infrequently, or in school but getting some kind of severely watered down experience,” the rest of the current school year may be “a lost cause,” said Morgan Polikoff, an education professor at the University of Southern California.

Federal officials should next focus on addressing vaccine hesitancy among the broader population to help drive down transmission of the virus, Polikoff said. CDC officials have said reducing coronavirus case rates in surrounding communities will make it much easier for schools to open safely with fewer precautions.

Officials should also help schools identify and address the factors that have made some families more reluctant to return, Polikoff said. Federal data show that Black and Latino students are less likely to return to in-person learning than their white peers, even when their school gives them the option.

When he released the second volume of the Education Department’s reopening playbook last month, Cardona said it’s essential that schools work to earn the trust of all families and that they ensure equity as they chart a course for recovery.

Cardona should help ensure that schools spend their recovery money thoughtfully, in a way that really addresses some of the lost learning time caused by the pandemic, Polikoff said.

And, even as students return to physical buildings, federal officials need to turn their attention to “outcomes and student supports,” Lake said.

The Center for Reinventing Public Education has focused much of its research on documenting how schools will measure the academic effects of interrupted learning and how they are preparing for extended summer and after-school opportunities to help students catch up.

“As kids come back to school buildings, there is a national imperative to know how kids are doing and what our schools are doing to make them whole,” Lake said.

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week who covers education politics and policy.

Events

Mon., April 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar How Districts Are Centering Relationships and Systemic SEL for Back to School 21-22
As educators and leaders consider how SEL fits into their reopening and back-to-school plans, it must go beyond an SEL curriculum. SEL is part of who we are as educators and students, as well as
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., April 27, 2021, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar The Fall K-3 Classroom: What the data imply about composition, challenges and opportunities
The data tracking learning loss among the nation’s schoolchildren confirms that things are bad and getting worse. The data also tells another story — one with serious implications for the hoped for learning recovery initiatives
Content provided by Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
Register
Wed., April 28, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Online Summit Student Mental Health
Attend this summit to learn what the data tells us about student mental health, what schools can do, and best practices to support students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Miguel Cardona: Schools Must Work to Win Trust of Families of Color as They Reopen
As Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced new school reopening resources, he encouraged a focus on equity and student engagement.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee during his confirmation hearing Feb. 3, 2021.
Now-U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee during his confirmation hearing in February.
Susan Walsh/AP
Federal CDC: Nearly 80 Percent of K-12, Child-Care Workers Have Had at Least One COVID-19 Shot
About four out of five teachers, school staffers, and child-care workers had first COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of March, CDC says.
Evie Blad
2 min read
John Battle High School teacher Jennifer Daniel receives her COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 11, 2021. Teachers received their first vaccine during an all-day event at the Virginia Highlands Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Va.
John Battle High School teacher Jennifer Daniel receives her COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 11at the Virginia Highlands Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Va.
David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP
Federal Ed. Dept. to Review Title IX Rules on Sexual Assault, Gender Equity, LGBTQ Rights
The review could reopen a Trump-era debate on sexual assault in schools, and it could spark legal discord over transgender student rights.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Symbols of gender.
iStock/Getty
Federal Q&A EdWeek Q&A: Miguel Cardona Talks Summer Learning, Mental Health, and State Tests
In an interview after a school reopening summit, the education secretary also addressed teachers' union concerns about CDC guidance.
Andrew Ujifusa
10 min read
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 17, 2021.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 17.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Load More ▼