In-Person or Remote Learning: How the Biggest City School Districts Are Operating
School & District Management Interactive

In-Person or Remote Learning: How the Biggest City School Districts Are Operating

By Tonya Harris — February 08, 2021 2 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

This page will be updated when new information becomes available.

The second half of the 2020-21 school year is poised to be as challenging as the first half for district leaders who must make high-stakes decisions about student and employee health and safety as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the one-year mark.

There is no national data that capture the mode of learning in the nation’s more than 13,000 school districts. This tracker presents the current operating status of some of America’s largest school districts (plus, the Toronto, Ontario district). All are members of the Council of the Great City Schools, which is closely documenting how its districts are providing instruction.

Collectively, these school systems serve about 8.2 million students, or roughly 15 percent of the U.S. public school enrollment. Across these districts, 44 percent of students are Hispanic, 27 percent are Black, 18 percent are white, 8 percent are Asian/Pacific Islander, and 2 percent are Alaskan/Native American. More than 70 percent qualify for free and reduced-price meals.*

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on Black, Hispanic, and Native American communities—in numbers of infections, rates of death, job losses, and food and housing insecurity.

As of Feb. 8, 2021, 43 member districts in the Council of the Great City Schools—some of the largest school districts in the U.S.—are open for some type of in-person learning.

Search the table for the current status and nuanced descriptions of what’s happening in each school district.

Status Definitions:

  • Hasn’t opened for wide-scale, in-person learning this school year - Most or all students learn remotely, with the exception of small student groups.
  • Has been open for in-person learning, but is currently closed - Was previously open for wide-scale in-person learning, but has now scaled back to small groups or entirely remote.
  • Open for wide-scale, in-person learning - Open for all students to attend in-person, including in hybrid mode.
  • Open for limited, in-person learning - Open for large student groups to attend in-person.
  • Varies by individual school - Decisions are being made by schools, not on the district level.

* These demographics include students in public schools in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, but not students in the Toronto district (a member of the Council in Ontario, Canada). For information on how schools in Puerto Rico are operating, see EdWeek’s state-by-state tracker.

Contact Information

For media or research inquiries about this table and data, contact library@educationweek.org. To contribute data or information, use the comments below.

Tonya Harris
Director of Communications Council of the Great City Schools
Related Tags:
School Districts Reopening

Events

Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., February 10, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: Leading for Racial Equity
Join us for an episode of A Seat at the Table where we will discuss the skills and ways leaders can create racial equity in their schools.
Register
Wed., February 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Special Education Webinar Rebuilding Special Education Supports in the Pandemic
Join this Education Week webinar as we explore how districts can provide better continuity of support for students with disabilities.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Hiring Bilingual and Special Education Teachers NOW!
Newark, New Jersey
Newark Public Schools
Lead Instructional Designer- Level 3
United States
K12 Inc.
Manager, Content & Curriculum Advocacy
Portland, OR, US
Northwest Evaluation Association
Load More ▼

Read Next

School & District Management Schools Plan for Potential of Remote Learning Into the Fall
After two academic years thrown off course, school leaders around the country are planning for the possibility of more distance learning.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash on Feb. 2, 2021. After seeing two academic years thrown off course by the pandemic, school leaders around the country are planning for the possibility of more distance learning next fall at the start of yet another school year.
Students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash on Feb. 2, 2021. After seeing two academic years thrown off course by the pandemic, school leaders around the country are planning for the possibility of more distance learning next fall at the start of yet another school year.<br/>
Ted S. Warren/AP
School & District Management How One Principal Keeps His School Safe From COVID-19 During In-Person Schooling
Wes Kanawyer, principal of Woodgate Intermediate School in Waco, Texas, has been an advocate for in-person learning during the pandemic.
Denisa R. Superville
9 min read
Image of a classroom.
miljko/E+/Getty
School & District Management Download COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics: A Blueprint for Schools
This flowchart is a helpful guide for how to set up vaccination centers in schools.
Vanessa Solis
1 min read
020421 School Vaccine Clinic SOC
School & District Management How School Districts Can Run a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
As pressure builds to reopen schools, some districts want to administer vaccines. The school district in Anchorage, Alaska, offers a guide.
Catherine Gewertz
8 min read
Vaccine recipients meet with shot givers at the Anchorage School District headquarters. The Anchorage School District headquarters hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Anchorage, Alaska, on February 3, 2021.
Vaccine recipients meet with shot givers at the Anchorage School District headquarters. The Anchorage School District headquarters hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Anchorage, Alaska, on February 3, 2021.
Marc Lester for Education Week
Load More ▼