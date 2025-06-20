An Ed. Dept. Staffer’s 6,000-Mile Journey to Find Closure After Abrupt Job Loss
Federal

An Ed. Dept. Staffer’s 6,000-Mile Journey to Find Closure After Abrupt Job Loss

Jane Hodgdon took to the road to visit schools she had worked with in her 25 years at the U.S. Department of Education
By Caitlynn Peetz — June 20, 2025 7 min read
Jane Hodgdon, a former 25 year employee of the US Department of Education, stands for a portrait with her dog Maxine, while touring Shelby County Public Schools’ Magic School Bus summer program on Thursday, June 5, 2025 in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
Jane Hodgdon stands with her dog Maxine while touring Shelby County Public Schools’ Magic School Bus summer program on Thursday, June 5, 2025 in Simpsonville, Ky. After an abrupt end to her 25-year career at the U.S. Department of Education, Hodgdon embarked on a road trip to visit schools and educators she had worked with during her time at the federal agency.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Road trips have become synonymous with turning points in Jane Hodgdon’s life.

As a teacher in Colorado in the 1990s, she swore she would never go back to the East Coast, where she grew up, and work for the federal government, even as she often worked weekends and summers in local restaurants to make ends meet.

But in 1999, she set out on a road trip with her then-husband to visit a handful of graduate programs she was considering. That trip ended in her home state of Maryland, where she had planned to stay for a while.

Hodgdon and her husband decided to split, and when he returned to Colorado, Hodgdon realized she really needed money. So, after talking with a friend who worked in the federal government, she accepted a job at the U.S. Department of Education that she had vowed just weeks earlier she’d never take.

She spent the next two decades and change there, working with recipients of department grants that, among other things, helped schools provide more support to students and become community service hubs where entire families could access child care, health care, housing, and more.

“Fate always has her way,” Hodgdon said.

Just shy of 25 years later, this spring, she found herself on another life-changing road trip.

Hodgdon carefully mapped out her community schools road trip.
Hodgdon carefully mapped out her road trip.
Candace Dane Chambers for Education Week

This time, it started because of loss, not opportunity, as President Donald Trump made good on a promise to shrink the Education Department.

Hodgdon took an early retirement offer in early March to avoid what felt like an inevitable termination—by mid-March, the department had shed half its staff. She said she made the decision to ensure she and her two sons, one in college and one a junior in high school, could maintain health care coverage. She’s among about 2,000 people who were employed by the federal agency when Trump took office and are no longer working there.

When she left, she was working on the Full-Service Community Schools Program, a $150 million grant program that helps schools—particularly those where high percentages of students in poverty—become those service hubs for students, their families, and community members.

It was a blow for Hodgdon, 52, and the end of her tenure came abruptly, severing her ties with educators and community members from across the country she had worked with since the start of the 2000s.

But suddenly, Hodgdon had an abundance of time and an enduring connection to those she had supported in her work.

She was already planning on a trip to Colorado for her niece’s high school graduation in May. So, instead of flying, Hodgdon loaded up her 7-year-old bernedoodle, Maxine, into her Subaru station wagon, made some phone calls to line up visits to programs she had worked with, and hit the road.

“Our ability to communicate with anybody beyond the Department of Education staff was cut off so abruptly, and it felt like I needed—I wanted—more closure,” Hodgdon said.

Jane Hodgdon, a former 25 year employee of the US Department of Education, and her dog Maxine tour Shelby County Public Schools’ Magic School Bus summer program on Thursday, June 5, 2025 in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
Hodgdon tours Shelby County Public Schools’ Magic School Bus summer program on Thursday, June 5, 2025 in Simpsonville, Ky.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

Proposed cuts threaten the programs Hodgdon worked on

Hodgdon’s route spanned just under 6,000 miles and took her from Atlanta—where she visited a Full-Service Community Schools grantee—to Tulsa, Okla., where she visited an arm of the Promise Neighborhoods program that she had worked with from afar for more than a decade. Albuquerque, N.M., Skokie, Ill., and Simpsonville, Ky., were also on her itinerary.

At each stop, Hodgdon spent a day with people running programs that support the nation’s neediest children. She listened to their stories and, more often than not, their concerns about the programs’ sustainability as Trump’s proposed budget cuts threaten their viability.

Trump is proposing $12 billion in cuts to the U.S. Department of Education budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. The proposal includes consolidating 18 grant programs into a “K-12 Simplified Funding Program” with $4.5 billion less than is currently provided collectively and eliminating other K-12 programs.

Congress might not accept every element of the budget proposal, but if it became law as is, some programs Hodgdon worked on in her time at the Education Department would cease to exist.

Jane Hodgdon, a former 25 year employee of the US Department of Education, and her dog Maxine meet with educators and local officials before touring Shelby County Public Schools’ Magic School Bus summer program on Thursday, June 5, 2025 in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
Hodgdon meets with educators and local officials before touring Shelby County Public Schools’ Magic School Bus summer program on Thursday, June 5, 2025 in Simpsonville, Ky.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

While at the federal agency, she spent:

  • a decade working with Safe Schools/Healthy Students, an interagency grant program that sought to reduce school violence by providing students with wrap-around supports;
  • five years working with Promise Neighborhoods, a grant program that provides students in distressed communities year-round academic support and involves community partners to bolster their access to other services, like health care;
  • four years with the Promise Zones Initiative, a government-wide initiative to revitalize selected areas, and Statewide Family Engagement Centers, a competitive grant program;
  • two years working on COVID relief efforts; and, finally,
  • three years with the Full-Service Community Schools Program, which had grown during the Biden administration.
LS EdWeek Kentucky 060525 029
A playground in Simpsonville, Ky., where Hodgdon toured Shelby County Public Schools’ Magic School Bus summer program on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

“It makes me proud that I have operated in a way to build so much trust with these people in these communities that they invite me in, share their work with me, they value my opinion and insights, and are willing to share the challenges they’re experiencing,” Hodgdon said. “It’s rewarding, but it’s also bittersweet because we see all of these proposals to really cut or eliminate a lot of this work, and folks are scared. I saw that across the board.”

Trump’s budget proposes the elimination of the Full-Service Community Schools Program, and to roll the Promise Neighborhoods and Statewide Family Engagement Centers into the K-12 Simplified Funding Program.

Despite it all, Hodgdon isn’t bitter about how her Education Department tenure ended.

“I remain so grateful for the 25 years that I spent at the Department of Education, the work that I was able to do, the communities that I was able to work with,” she said. “The people I’ve gotten to know are just tremendous, and I’ll always carry that with me.”

Some of the materials, notes and reports Hodgdon collected on her tour organized in loose stacks in her home office.
Some of the materials, notes, and reports Hodgdon collected on her tour organized in loose stacks in her home office after she returned from her 6,000-mile road trip.
Candace Dane Chambers for Education Week

Hodgdon wanted to be present and intentional at her visits

Hodgdon went into each visit with the intent of “bearing witness” to the work of educators and others. Site visits were scaled back during her time at the Education Department, she said, so she often didn’t get an on-the-ground look at the successes and challenges of the programs she worked with.

In some cities, she was a “fly on the wall,” sitting in on meetings where school leaders pored over data from a schoolwide survey or attending local government town halls where residents advocated for education funding. In some, her visit was the main event, complete with itineraries and tours.

Some of her friends and colleagues encouraged her to share more of her insights on social media or to take more photos and videos.

After taking a buyout from the Department of Education in early 2025, Jane Hodgdon, 52, embarked on nine-city nationwide tour visiting education programs she was instrumental in leading during her 25 years at the DOE. Hodgdon drove almost 6,000 miles in total.
Hodgdon drove almost 6,000 miles in total during her nine-city nationwide tour visiting education programs she worked with during her 25 years at the Education Department.
Candace Dane Chambers for Education Week

But Hodgdon wanted to be present and authentic. The trip was as much for the people she visited as it was for her—an opportunity to show that, no matter what, somebody cared about their experiences, concerns, wins, and struggles.

“I was really grounded in what I was doing and why, and I think there’s a risk of, if I were trying to make this into something really social media-heavy, that could have unintentionally shifted my purpose,” Hodgdon said. “I might be thinking about things with a slightly different lens, and I didn’t want that.”

Assistant Director Lezley Lewis leads Jane Hodgdon and her education policy colleagues on a tour of the Rise Family Center. The Rise Center implements the SHARP framework, developed by its parent organization, The Center for Restorative Change. The SHARP approach considers Structural oppression, Historical context, Analysis of role, Reciprocity and Mutuality and Power.
Assistant Director Lezley Lewis leads Jane Hodgdon and others on a tour of the Rise Family Support Center, which provides services to prepare children for kindergarten, in Baltimore on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Candace Dane Chambers for Education Week

The trip ‘reinvigorated’ Hodgdon

One day, somewhere between Tulsa and Albuquerque, Hodgdon was staring down at her atlas, looking for a place to stop. She needed Wi-Fi and some privacy.

“I love a map,” Hodgdon said.

As she scanned it, she brushed her finger along that day’s route until she found a small town just big enough to have a public library where she could camp out for an hour.

That’s where Hodgdon logged onto Zoom and interviewed for the job she would just a few days later be offered and accept.

Jane Hodgdon and fellow education policy colleagues meet with a group of Renaissance Academy alumni. Renaissance is one of the public schools The Center for Restorative Change partners with through their Promise Heights Initiative designed to support place-based educational empowerment in the Upton and Druid Heights neighborhoods.
Jane Hodgdon and others meet with a group of alumni of Baltimore's Renaissance Academy, which offers themed study to prepare students for careers in government, law, and justice, on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Candace Dane Chambers for Education Week

The road trip—originally intended as a postmortem of her federal career—had instead reinvigorated her and inspired her to continue working to support schools. Her new role is with the organization Partners for Rural Impact, which works in rural areas across the country, partnering with schools to increase students’ access to high-quality services such as mental health care, preschool, and other support to help them succeed.

“What it actually has done is really reinforced my commitment to this work—where we’re thinking about schools and communities and the families that make up those schools—and that all of our progress is going to be done in community and in connection with one another. I am reinvigorated and I’m just more committed than ever to this work.”

Jane Hodgdon says goodbye to her former federal government colleagues after her final partner tour stop. Larry Handerhan, 42, is a Former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Management of the Administration for Children and Families at Department of Health and Human Services. Brooke Bohnet, 43, is a Former Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Development of Community Planning and Development at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Jane Hodgdon says goodbye to former federal government colleagues after the final stop on her 6,000-mile road trip following her March departure from the U.S. Department of Education. Larry Handerhan, 42, is a former deputy assistant secretary for management at the Administration for Children and Families in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Brooke Bohnet, 43, is a former associate deputy assistant secretary for economic development at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Candace Dane Chambers for Education Week

The end of a road trip, but a new beginning

On June 12, after 31 days on the road, Hodgdon walked into her home in Ellicott City, Md.

While Maxine got readjusted, Hodgdon dropped her bags and sifted through the keepsakes folks had given her along the way—water bottles, buttons, T-shirts, magnets—all commemorating what she called the “trip of a lifetime.”

She wasn’t home for long before she set out on another adventure.

On June 16, Hodgdon started her new role at Partners for Rural Impact. The organization is based in Berea, Ky., but Hodgdon will work remotely with frequent visits to the Bluegrass State.

She traveled to Kentucky for her first few days to get her bearings and meet her new colleagues.

This time, she took a flight.

After briefly considering full-retirement, Hodgdon’s decided to continue her place-based community work as the Executive Vice President of Partners for Rural Impact, an organization working to increase access to high-quality programs and supports for youth in rural America.
Hodgdon stands in her yard in Ellicott City, Md., after completing a 6,000-mile road trip to schools and organizations she worked with in her 25-year career at the U.S. Department of Education.
Candace Dane Chambers for Education Week

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Personnel Department of Education

Events

Thu., June 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum New Insights Into the Teaching Profession
Join this free virtual event to get exclusive insights from Education Week's State of Teaching project.
Register
Thu., July 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Trump Admin. Was Moving Ed. Dept. Programs Elsewhere Before a Court Intervened
The department had penned agreements with the U.S. departments of Labor and the Treasury to move programs, but was halted by court order.
Brooke Schultz
8 min read
A Morehouse College student lines up before the school commencement, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. The Education Department announced on July 18, 2024, that it is cancelling an additional $1.2 billion in student loans for borrowers who work in public service.
A Morehouse College student lines up before the school commencement on May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. The U.S. Department of Education had started to work with the U.S. Department of the Treasury on transferring its student loan portfolio, a new court filing shows.
Seth Wenig/AP
Federal Trump Admin. Adds Project 2025 Author to Education Department Staff
The appointment comes as Trump has already begun to embrace plans outlined in the controversial 900-page conservative policy agenda.
Brooke Schultz
4 min read
A copy of Project 2025 is held during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago.
A copy of Project 2025 is held during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. The Trump administration has added the author of the conservative policy document's chapter on education to the U.S. Department of Education's staff.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Federal Trump Admin. Pauses Ed. Dept. Layoffs After Judge's Order
The U.S. Department of Education is slowly complying with a federal court order to reinstate staff.
Brooke Schultz
3 min read
Phil Rosenfelt, center, an attorney with the Office of the General Counsel at the Department of Education, is greeted by supporters after retrieving personal belongings from the Education Department building in Washington on March 24, 2025.
Phil Rosenfelt, center, an attorney with the office of general counsel at the U.S. Department of Education, is greeted by supporters after retrieving personal belongings from the Education Department building in Washington on March 24, 2025, the last day of work for hundreds of agency employees. The Trump administration has had to bump back the day it planned to stop paying laid-off staff.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Federal Tutoring, After-School, and Other Student Services at Risk as Trump Cuts AmeriCorps
Deep cuts to programs across the federal government have left students without programming they'd come to count on.
Brooke Schultz
8 min read
Members of the City Year program work at Isaac Newton Middle School for Math and Science in East Harlem during the MLK Day of Service on Jan. 20, 2025, in New York City.
Members of the City Year program work at Isaac Newton Middle School for Math and Science in East Harlem during the MLK Day of Service on Jan. 20, 2025, in New York City. City Year places AmeriCorps volunteers in underserved schools, but cuts to the federal service agency have led City Year to scale back some of its AmeriCorps volunteer-powered programs.
Courtesy of City Year New York
Load More ▼