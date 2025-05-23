What Schools Do When Parents Don’t Pick Up Their Kids
School & District Management

What Schools Do When Parents Don’t Pick Up Their Kids

By Arianna Prothero — May 23, 2025 3 min read
Tightly cropped photo of a mother or teacher holding holding a young elementary school boy's hands as they sit on school steps, offering comfort and support. The boy is wearing a bookbag.
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Pickup time at the end of the school day is always a rush. At the close of a typical school day for Travis Lawrence, the principal of Greenville Middle School in Greenville, Wis., about 1,400 kids pour out of the neighboring elementary and middle schools and into their parents’ cars and onto school buses in the span of about 15 minutes.

“It takes a team of people to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible,” he said. “It’s 15 minutes of a little bit of stress at the end of the day, but when it gets done you take a big sigh.”

Until school personnel realize that a kid hasn’t been picked up. What schools do with an unclaimed student at that juncture can vary considerably, according to a recent survey by the EdWeek Research Center.

The most popular approach, say three-quarters of principals and district leaders who responded to the question, is to have a school or district employee wait with the student until the parent arrives—however late that may end up being. That’s followed by 25 percent who said they send a student to an after-school program.

A smaller but substantial number of principals and district leaders say their school or district calls police or child protective services. Nearly 1 out of 5 said that when a parent fails to show up, the school calls the police. And 12% of principals and district leaders say they call child-protective services.

The EdWeek Research Center surveyed a nationally representative group of educators in March and April, including 283 school and district leaders.

What schools do when parents don’t pick up their kids

Lawrence’s focus is making sure students go home with the right person when school lets out at 3 p.m.

“Personally, there have been times where I have been here until 4:30 waiting for a parent to pick up their child. But overall, we don’t really have an issue with kids not getting picked up,” he said. “The primary focus of any policy related to pickup is student safety: ensuring that kids are going home with the person they are intended to go home with.”

Bebi Davis is among the 13 percent of school and district leaders who say an employee will drive a student home. She has very occasionally done this herself—although she doesn’t recommend it as a general rule. Davis is the principal of Princess Victoria Kaiulani Elementary in downtown Honolulu.

“We try to not drop off kids to their homes unless it’s absolutely necessary, because of the liability. But there have been times where I do” with the parent’s permission, she said.

Understanding your school community and being flexible are important aspects of a late pickup policy, said Davis. Several parents of students in her school work nights, and Davis has very occasionally had a situation in which a parent sleeps through pickup time. Others work in jobs in which they must stay until the next shift shows up, and that can delay their arrival.

In Davis’ school, students sometimes stay with their teachers in their classroom if they know the parent is on the way. Otherwise, the front-office staff will look after the student. Davis makes sure to have snacks on hand for students, which provides a good distraction for kids if they start getting upset.

She has stayed at school as late as 6 p.m. with a student when a parent’s car had broken down, and she knew the parent was accounted for and working on getting to the school. But if a parent fails to show up and is not responding to phone calls, Davis said the school will call law enforcement to do a wellness check on the parent, she said.

How many schools charge parents fees for late pick up

As highlighted in a recent uproar in Houston when an elementary school started charging parents fees when they were late to pick up their children, a handful of school and district leaders—6%, according to the EdWeek Research Center survey—say their schools have a policy that allows them to fine parents.

The situation at Herrera Elementary School showed the tight spot schools find themselves in when parents are consistently late in collecting their children. It’s a strain on teachers and school staff to have to provide unplanned child care, and it can hurt teacher morale when they feel like they’re not being treated as professionals.

The Houston district suspended the policy and issued refunds after parents complained.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Parents School Safety Research

Events

Tue., May 27, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Federal Webinar The Trump Budget and Schools: Subscriber Exclusive Quick Hit
EdWeek subscribers, join this 30-minute webinar to find out what the latest federal policy changes mean for K-12 education.
Register
Thu., May 29, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar End Student Boredom: K-12 Publisher's Guide to 70% Engagement Boost
Calling all K-12 Publishers! Student engagement flatlining? Learn how to boost it by up to 70%.
Content provided by KITABOO
Register
Thu., June 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Moving the Needle on Attendance: What’s Working NOW
See how family engagement is improving attendance, and how to put it to work in schools.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Active Kids Are Better Learners. Here's How Principals Can Get Them Moving
In an era of waning recess, here are a few tips to make learning more than just a "sit-and-get" lesson.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Student Carrera Crittenden participates in an activity during a theatre class at Weber High School, taught by Mark Daniels, on January 13, 2025 in Pleasant View, Utah. Daniels incorporates a lot of movement in the students during all of his classes.
Student Carrera Crittenden participates in an activity during a theatre class at Weber High School, taught by Mark Daniels, on January 13, 2025 in Pleasant View, Utah. Daniels incorporates a lot of movement in the students during all of his classes.
Kim Raff for Education Week
School & District Management Do Districts Have 'Administrative Bloat'? This State May Let the Public Decide
A North Carolina bill would require districts to publish the salaries of central-office administrators.
Evie Blad
5 min read
A vector illustration of a large, red one hundred dollar bill on it's side with men in business suits balancing on the edge with some falling off.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Want to Be a Better Education Leader? Try These 5 Strategies
Teams should leave you feeling more connected, not drained and disengaged.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
6 min read
Screen Shot 2025 05 18 at 8.06.14 AM
Canva
School & District Management How Principals Can Boost Teacher Morale
Principals share advice for how they support teachers during uncertain times.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Vector illustration of a large handing holding an open book with silhouetted women and men standing on the pages of the open book.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼