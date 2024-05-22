What Do You Know About the Most Influential People in School Districts? Take Our Quiz
What Do You Know About the Most Influential People in School Districts? Take Our Quiz

By Caitlynn Peetz & Gina Tomko — May 22, 2024 1 min read
Superintendents are among the most influential people in school districts, setting priorities and executing important education initiatives. But how much do you know about who leads America’s school districts?

There’s a slim, but growing, body of research about K-12 district leaders’ demographics and employment conditions. The research paints a picture of the challenges and opportunities facing superintendents today.

Test your knowledge of the profession, including its demographics and the current state of morale.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.

