What Do Superintendents Do in the Summer?

When classes let out for summer, students exit schools across the United States for a two-month break. Many teachers continue working in summer school, pick up second jobs, or engage in professional development . And for school district leaders, the hard work continues.

Sometimes, it’s even busier in the summer than when classes are in session, superintendents say.

From facilities projects and advocacy to attending conferences and preparing plans and policies for the next school year, there’s no shortages of things to do, according to district leaders. Still, summer is an important time to rest and recharge before students return.

Here’s how eight superintendents are spending the summer break, and how they’re preparing for the upcoming school year. Their responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Summer is the time to prepare for the upcoming year

“During the summer, we are mapping out the work for the coming year. This includes a significant amount of planning and coordination of future action. In our district, we are prioritizing the need for all students to feel a sense of connection and belonging, student mental health, ensuring our teachers are using best practices in reading instruction, improving teacher practice using professional learning, and reviewing our current course offerings against the future needs of our students.”

—David Law, superintendent in Minnetonka, Minn.

“Summer is my time to review our student data, update our handbooks and processes based on feedback from the prior year, and to make sure we’re fully staffed, trained, ready, and stocked to start the new year.

“This is one of the busiest times of the year, however, it’s also one of the most important. A summer well spent on preparing the best possible learning environment for students leads to a positive school year for staff and students. This summer is especially exciting as we have multiple construction projects underway, and I’m committed to keeping those projects on track so students have facilities ready to welcome them this fall.”

—Heidi Sipe, superintendent in Umatilla, Ore.

This summer we are opening a new school.

“The summer used to be ‘quiet time.’ No more! The summer is one of the busiest times of the year.

“During the months of July and August, we close out the prior school year, run numerous summer programs, and prepare for the opening of school. Staffing, buildings and grounds work, curriculum revisions, closing and opening the financial books, professional learning sessions, board retreats, and an occasional bike ride with the family! For me personally, I also attend AASA’s legislative conference where we meet with congressmen/women and United States senators on issues that are important to education. It’s incredibly important and busy, but it’s amazing work that I am exceptionally proud of.”

—Shari Camhi, superintendent in Baldwin, N.Y.

It’s the time to focus on big projects

“My summer includes working on a plan to address declining enrollment to be able to share with the school board in August. This will begin a multi-month process that will involve community and staff in addressing this concern.”

—Gustavo Balderas, superintendent in Beaverton, Ore.

“I am working with a new central office team to address literacy gaps, working with state officials to develop state plans for early learning literacy legislation, serving on the Professional Educator Standards Board [a Washington state board that oversees the state’s teacher preparation and certification systems] and attending AASA as new Region 1 Executive Board member.”

—Krestin Bahr, superintendent of the Peninsula district in Washington

Relax, recharge, and reflect

“Summers are always busy and also a time to unplug and recharge to prepare for the upcoming school year. This summer, I will absolutely take a beach vacation and attend our family reunion. I look forward to seeing family members that I have not seen in person since 2019!

“Summer work includes hiring new team members, aligning policies to meet legislative requirements, meeting with legislators/elected officials and funders. Many times, summer also means supporting school moves, renovations, and facilities cleaning and upgrades.

“This summer we are opening a new school , and this requires supporting teams who lead enrollment, HR, instructional leadership and more. Finally, summer work also includes attending or presenting at state and national conferences.”

—Avis Williams, superintendent in New Orleans

“Superintendent summer time is an opportunity for reflection, preparation, and aspiration.

“Reflect: What went well, and where do challenges remain?

“Prepare: How are academic, physical plant, and other support operation systems inspected, repaired, and refreshed?

“Aspiration: What answers and actions from the time reflecting and preparing help our institution continue to serve the children in our community?”

—Lee Ann Wentzel, superintendent in Folsom, Pa.