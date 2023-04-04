What an Analysis of School District Mission Statements Revealed
Equity & Diversity

What an Analysis of School District Mission Statements Revealed

By Eesha Pendharkar — April 04, 2023 3 min read
Students line up by class on colored dots in the school gym to wait for their rides after dismissal at Wesley Elementary School in Middletown, Conn., on Oct. 5, 2020.
Students line up by class on colored dots in the school gym to wait for their rides after dismissal at Wesley Elementary School in Middletown, Conn., on Oct. 5, 2020.
Allison Shelley for EDUimages
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School district mission statements, which indicate the educational priorities of the district, are more or less aligned on topics such as students’ academic skills, a safe and healthy learning environment, and future readiness.

However, when it comes to mentioning diversity, equity, or inclusion as a top priority for the district, mission statements across the country vary, reflecting the widening political gap between communities and its impact on school districts.

That’s according to a Pew Research Center analysis of more than 1,300 mission statements from districts across the country. Overall, 34 percent of school districts highlight the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in their mission statements, the report found. In contrast, more than 80 percent of statements mention preparing students for their futures after graduation; around two-thirds mention the importance of providing a safe, nurturing, and healthy environment for students, and just over half prioritize parent and community involvement in their statements.

But, unlike the more commonly mentioned topics, there is a political divide between districts that include some version of diversity, equity, and inclusion as priorities, according to the report, and those that don’t.

Fifty six percent of districts in Democratic-voting areas mention their DEI efforts in their mission statements but only 26 percent in Republican-voting areas do.

(Republican or Democratic districts are determined by whether the majority of residents voted for former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, respectively, in the 2020 presidential election.)

“Red America and blue America are…living in very different worlds when it comes to public education,” said Aaron Smith, who led the research on mission statements. “We see that in public opinion research on what right-leaning and left-leaning parents think should or should not be taught or promoted at schools. We can see that in the laws being passed in red states and blue states, either banning certain types of instruction or, in other cases, actually promoting those same types of approaches.”

DEI is also mentioned unevenly based on the location, wealth, and demographics of the school districts.

Urban and suburban school districts are at least twice as likely as those in rural areas to mention DEI, the analysis found. However, 9 out of 10 rural districts are located in Republican communities, compared with 41 percent of suburban and 31 percent of urban districts. Finally, diversity-related topics are also more common in school district mission statements from areas with relatively high median incomes, as well as areas with a lower proportion of white residents, the report found.

The issue of DEI not being prioritized consistently in mission statements isn’t necessarily a result of state- and local-level attacks on public education, such as book bans, laws restricting lessons on race and racism and policies restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ students in schools, Smith said.

“This isn’t the place where the culture war tends to really make a front-and-center appearance,” he said. “It’s really a matter of certain districts choosing to prioritize certain issues, and downplay or just ignore issues, rather than actively attack or dismiss them.”

Districts in Republican communities are also less likely to mention social and emotional learning terms in their mission statements, researchers found.

The terms districts use to talk about DEI

The researchers classified a list of terms as referring to DEI while classifying which school districts mention it in their mission statements. Some of those terms are inclusion, equity, diversity, [respecting] cultural differences; multiculturality, celebrating diversity, culturally responsive teaching, closing the achievement gap, and equal opportunity.

The type of language used to refer to DEI also differs with the political leaning of a community within which a district is located, the report found. Even within districts that mention DEI as a priority, the terms used to describe it differ widely.

Some of the most common terms districts use to describe DEI are culture and diversity, each of which is mentioned in about 25 percent of all mission statements. However, equity and inclusion each appear only in 10 percent of mission statements.

Within the subset of mission statements that do mention diversity-related issues, comparable percentages of districts located in Democratic- and Republican-voting areas use terms like diversity.

But those from more liberal communities are more likely to mention terms like equity inclusivity and closing the achievement gap.

Only 3 percent of all mission statements use terms like race, and fewer than 1 percent of the documents mention nationality.

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., April 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Innovative Strategies for Data & Assessments
Join our webinar to learn strategies for actionable instruction using assessment & analysis.
Content provided by Edulastic
Register
Tue., April 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Management Webinar Build an Effective EdTech Stack for Your Students
Join respected experts to learn about best practices and possibilities for tech-enabled redesign and inclusivity.
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Are the Culture Wars Making Students Less Tolerant?
Fights over lessons on race and racism, LGBTQ+ issues, and books are infiltrating schools even in one of the nation's most diverse states.
Eesha Pendharkar
5 min read
The rainbow Pride flag flutters from the flag pole at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 17, 2019.
The rainbow Pride flag flutters from the flag pole at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 17, 2019.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Equity & Diversity Laws That Limit Teaching About Race and Gender Imperil Music Instruction
Music educators in states with laws restricting discussions of race, gender, and sexuality aren't sure how to explain spirituals or jazz.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Image of a female student playing the flute, and another student in the background playing a horn.
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity How Can Schools Help Students Process Racial Trauma? A New Program Provides Answers
The pilot program sheds light on the role schools play in helping students heal from racial trauma.
Ileana Najarro
6 min read
Illustration of a woman of color in distress with hands in her face and hair blowing upwards.
Fedrelena/iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Q&A How Schools Can Address Racial Stressors, An Expert Explains
A Stanford researcher looks at how schools play a role in interventions for students of color dealing with racial stressors.
Ileana Najarro
6 min read
Student alone in an empty school hallway (blurred). Bullying, discrimination and racism.
Pornpak Khunatorn/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼