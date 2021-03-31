‘I Felt Like I Was in a Hole’: How One Student Managed the Stress of COVID-19
Special Report
Special Report
Student Well-Being Video

‘I Felt Like I Was in a Hole’: How One Student Managed the Stress of COVID-19

March 31, 2021 3:06
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Like millions of students across the country in the spring of 2020, Miles Johnson, a member of the Navajo Nation and a high school senior, learned that his school was shutting down. He returned home, some 138 miles away from his Navajo IB Prep boarding school, but once there had trouble securing an internet connection so that he could do his schoolwork. Determined not to lose momentum in his studies, Miles discovered one day that he could access Wi-Fi from the roof of his family home, but he also had to juggle internet use with other members of his family, including his grandmother.

It was not an easy year for Miles, and he speaks openly about his stress and the personal challenges he had trying to get through the spring, while also wanting to stay the course with his studies and graduate.

Read Next

Denise Jensen, a teacher at the Navajo Preparatory School, stands for a portrait on a dirt road just outside of Farmington, N.M. on Feb. 1, 2021.
Denise Jensen is a teacher at New Mexico's Navajo Preparatory School, a boarding school for Native American students that has been closed for almost a year. She's been teaching her students remotely since March 2020.
Steven St. John for Education Week
Teaching Profession Audio Sitting on the Roof at Night for Internet: Pandemic Learning in the Navajo Nation
Catherine Gewertz, February 3, 2021
7 min read

Coverage of social and emotional learning is supported in part by a grant from the NoVo Foundation, at www.novofoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Video

School & District Management Video An Elementary School Principal Looks Back on the Pandemic Year
For Heather Paddock, an elementary school principal in Everett, Wash., the last year has been unlike any she’s experienced in her career. Here she talks about her last moments with students before schools shut down in March 2020, the challenges with pivoting to remote learning, and what it’s been like welcoming some students back to the building this winter, after nearly a year.
Kaylee Domzalski
4:32
Classroom Technology Video What is Clubhouse? How Are Educators Using It? (Video)
Patrick Harris, a middle school teacher in Michigan, explains how Clubhouse has enhanced his teaching, allowing him to widen his network and discuss key education issues with teachers from around the world in real time.
6:12
What is Clubhouse? How Are Educators Using It? (Video)
Social Studies Opinion How I Fell in Love With Black History
To understand current events you must understand what’s happened with Black people throughout American history, says educator Jania Hoover in a video.
LaGarrett J. King
1 min read
Social Studies Opinion 'Black History Isn't Treated as American History'
In a video, a high school student-activist shares what it feels like to sit through a history class that only lets you see yourself as “the oppressed.”
LaGarrett J. King
1 min read
See More Multimedia