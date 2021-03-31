‘I Felt Like I Was in a Hole’: How One Student Managed the Stress of COVID-19

Like millions of students across the country in the spring of 2020, Miles Johnson, a member of the Navajo Nation and a high school senior, learned that his school was shutting down. He returned home, some 138 miles away from his Navajo IB Prep boarding school, but once there had trouble securing an internet connection so that he could do his schoolwork. Determined not to lose momentum in his studies, Miles discovered one day that he could access Wi-Fi from the roof of his family home, but he also had to juggle internet use with other members of his family, including his grandmother.

It was not an easy year for Miles, and he speaks openly about his stress and the personal challenges he had trying to get through the spring, while also wanting to stay the course with his studies and graduate.