Students Want to Feel Safe at School. Here’s What They’re Asking For

Students rallied for tougher gun laws at Tennessee’s capitol in the days after the shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School that left three children and three adults dead.

A week later, on April 5, 2023, students across the country participated in a national walkout in support of “common sense” gun laws. At Round Rock High School in Round Rock, Texas, students gathered to remember those who have been lost in school shootings, to discuss their own experiences with gun violence, and to educate others about the gun laws they believe will make schools safer for all students.