School Climate & Safety Video

Students Want to Feel Safe at School. Here’s What They’re Asking For

By Lauren Santucci — April 11, 2023 2:20
SchoolWalkouts v3 BS
Education Week
Students rallied for tougher gun laws at Tennessee’s capitol in the days after the shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School that left three children and three adults dead.

A week later, on April 5, 2023, students across the country participated in a national walkout in support of “common sense” gun laws. At Round Rock High School in Round Rock, Texas, students gathered to remember those who have been lost in school shootings, to discuss their own experiences with gun violence, and to educate others about the gun laws they believe will make schools safer for all students.

Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard, writes messages on each of the 10 crosses representing victims in front of the school in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 21, 2018.
Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP
School Climate & Safety Video They Survived a School Shooting. Here’s What They Want You to Know
Lauren Santucci, November 17, 2022
6:28

Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
As a video producer, Lauren Santucci produces, films, and edits meaningful, human-interest digital video and works closely with Education Week editors and reporters. Prior to joining Education Week in 2022, she produced videos for Al Jazeera, FRONTLINE PBS, and The Texas Tribune. She has a master’s degree in visual journalism from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Student Activism School Safety School Shootings Texas

Video

