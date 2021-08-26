Student Well-Being

Illinois | Evan Kurimay, Hinsdale Central High School

August 26, 2021 1:19
Illinois | Evan Kurimay, Hinsdale Central High School
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Video

Teaching Interactive Reasons for Hope
At the start of a third school year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, students and educators find reason to be hopeful.
Jaclyn Borowski , Kaylee Domzalski, Eric Harkleroad, Emma Patti Harris & Brooke Saias
1 min read
Hopeful For Share BS
Student Well-Being Video Supporting Grieving Students: Advice From Parents and Counselors (Videos)
Parents and counselors offer advice for educators helping students through the grief and losses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaylee Domzalski
1 min read
2019 07 29 14.00.24 copy
Teaching & Learning Video A Widowed Mother’s Advice for Teachers
A mother who helped her son through the loss of her husband and daughter offers advice to teachers working with students who are grieving.
Kaylee Domzalski
3:45
A Widowed Mother’s Advice for Teachers
Teaching & Learning Video Addressing Students’ Grief and Anxiety
After six of her students lost parents over the summer, a school counselor offers advice for educators trying to meet the needs of students.
Kaylee Domzalski
4:18
Addressing Students’ Grief and Anxiety
See More Multimedia