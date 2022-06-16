Recruitment & Retention Video

How Can We Solve the Teacher Staffing Shortage?

By Peter DeWitt — June 16, 2022 9:10
Following the June 15, 2022, episode of A Seat at the Table, host Peter DeWitt continues the conversation on how to create an environment in schools—and districts—that enables teachers to feel valued and rewarded for their work. Assistant superintendent from Prince George’s County, Md.; Ava Tasker-Mitchell; Oklahoma City public schools principal Stacy Ruben-Storey; and Education Week staff writer Maddy Will discuss several ways that school and district leaders can support educators to stay in the field and encourage prospective candidates to join.

Photo: New Mexico Army National Guard specialist Michael Stockwell helps Alamogordo High School freshman Aiden Cruzon Feb. 8, 2022, in Alamogordo, N.M. Dozens of National Guard Army and Air Force troops in New Mexico stepped in to assist with the shortage of teachers and school staff members during the coronavirus pandemic. (Cedar Attanasio/AP)

Peter DeWitt
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Peter DeWitt is a former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach.
