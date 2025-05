Through grants provided by the USDA, the rural Trenton school district in Tennessee was able to provide fresh fruits and meats from local farmers for students’ school meals. But the Trump administration’s March cancellation of those grants , which went to school districts across the country, mean the district’s nutrition director is swapping fresh fruits for fruit cups, and local farmers are in limbo.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Children enjoy lunches provided by the Brownsville Independent School District on June 8, 2016, at the Olivera Park gymnasium in Brownsville, Texas. The USDA has terminated funding for a program that allows schools to purchase food from local farmers. Jason Hoekema/The Brownsville Herald via AP Federal Trump Admin. Cuts Program That Brought Local Food to School Cafeterias Remove Save to favorites