Fighting for Food With a Video Campaign

When Uriyamileth Martinez felt like her concerns about the food menu weren’t reaching district leaders, she and other parents at ELPASO (Engaged Latino Parents Advancing Student Outcome) Voz Longmont, in Colorado, decided to create a social media video campaign to raise awareness and foster support.

Coverage of strategies for advancing the opportunities for students most in need, including those from low-income families and communities, is supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, at www.waltonk12.org . Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.