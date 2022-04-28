Student Well-Being Video

Fighting for Food With a Video Campaign

By Kaylee Domzalski — April 28, 2022 3:51
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
When Uriyamileth Martinez felt like her concerns about the food menu weren’t reaching district leaders, she and other parents at ELPASO (Engaged Latino Parents Advancing Student Outcome) Voz Longmont, in Colorado, decided to create a social media video campaign to raise awareness and foster support.

Kaylee Domzalski
