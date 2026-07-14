Two Principals, One Agenda: Keep Kids Safe From Immigration Action

For Mary Pat Cumming, the principal of FAIR High School in Minneapolis, student pickups and drop-offs are never going to be the same after Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers swarmed to the twin cities in Minnesota this January.

“We just have much more adult presence now at those times,” said Cumming, in a conversation with Education Week in May.

While the fear of an ICE detention has dissipated, immigrant families still hesitate to send their kids back to school, said Cumming. She’s seen attendance dwindle among her immigrant student population. Those who do show up to hybrid, online classes find it difficult to follow the lessons. The high school started hybrid classes when it had to shut down for two days in January after two American citizens were killed by ICE officers.

The Trump administration argues that it is taking a more aggressive approach to enforcement of immigration laws to stem a tide of illegal immigration that was growing for years before it took office. But immigration advocates counter that the administration has taken that approach too far.

Minneapolis wasn’t an isolated case. School leaders across the country have stepped up to support families with communication about their rights and reestablish protocols for student safety.

They’re also reaching out to support each other.

James Allrich, the principal of Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring, Md., called Cumming when he heard unconfirmed rumors about a possible ICE presence near his school. In April, the two principals held a joint call where principals from Minneapolis shared their experiences and tips with principals in Maryland. The topics ranged from simple strategies—like updating student information in their records—to more complex challenges, like what to do if a colleague is detained by ICE.

Education Week caught up with the two principals in May to talk about how being part of a network can help school leaders work through unforeseen circumstances, and why being vulnerable to each other is a valuable feature of the role.

