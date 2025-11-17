The Top 10 EdWeek Stories of 2025
School & District Management


The Top 10 EdWeek Stories of 2025

By Sean Cavanagh — November 17, 2025 5 min read
Deeper learning prepares students to work collaboratively and direct their own learning.
Deeper learning prepares students to work collaboratively and direct their own learning.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Struggles with reading comprehension. Debates over the role of social-emotional learning in classrooms. The prevalence of cheating through the use of AI.

Those are just a few of the topics that made EdWeek’s list of most popular stories of 2025.

Readers’ interests spanned subjects including the impact of federal budget cuts, how districts make decisions about curriculum, boys’ developmental and academic challenges, and the Trump administration’s changes to the K-12 landscape.

See Also

SOT Lamberton BS THUMBNAIL
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Teaching Profession Video EdWeek's Must-See Videos of 2025
Jaclyn Borowski, October 30, 2025
1 min read

EdWeek compiled the list based on multiple engagement metrics—total views, time spent on the page, and social interactions, among other factors.

Here are the top 10:

1. Reading comprehension teaching has improved—but not nearly enough

This story by Sarah Schwartz looks at a review paper authored by researchers from six different universities, which found that English/language arts teachers across grades K-12 aren’t regularly using what research shows to be the most effective strategies for helping students understand text.

More recent studies in the analysis suggest that uneven performance may be beginning to shift.

The story’s popularity reflects the intense interest in schools in finding strategies that will help struggling readers—a recurrent theme in this year’s list.

Continue Reading

Young girl reading in class.
E+
Reading & Literacy Reading Comprehension Teaching Has Improved—But Not Nearly Enough
Sarah Schwartz, March 20, 2025
6 min read

2. Elementary students can’t manage their emotions. What schools can do to help

Teachers have seen a troubling rise in students’ lack of self-regulation and their inability to manage behaviors and emotions.

Those struggles were evident after the pandemic among the youngest elementary school students, but they’ve since become a larger problem among older elementary students, too, explained EdWeek’s Lauraine Langreo.

Her story explores the nature of those challenges, and some of the strategies school districts have tested to help.

Continue Reading

Hands adjusting student's emotional gauges.
Anna Godeassi for Education Week
Student Well-Being & Movement Elementary Students Can’t Manage Their Emotions. What Schools Can Do to Help
Lauraine Langreo, January 13, 2025
6 min read

3. Does teaching “sight words” contradict the science of reading?

In this story, Schwartz explores whether putting an emphasis on “sight words"—common words that students need to recognize automatically—in literacy instruction aligns with the principles of the “science of reading.”

Research has shown that phonics instruction—teaching children how letters represent sounds and blend together to form words—is the most effective way to teach beginning readers how to identify new words.

The story examines where practices align and diverge between evidence-based approaches and how instruction is playing out in many classrooms.

Continue Reading

A middle aged caucasian teacher helps an multi-racial elementary school girl with word cards at the young girl's desk.
E+
Reading & Literacy Does Teaching 'Sight Words' Contradict the Science of Reading?
Sarah Schwartz, January 10, 2025
6 min read

4. Ed. Dept. says SEL can ‘veil’ discrimination. What does this mean for schools?

This story by Jennifer Vilcarino and Arianna Prothero looked at a recent wave of criticism directed at social-emotional learning from the Trump administration and conservative activists.

Many school districts have come to rely on SEL to help students with skills like self-management and responsible decision-making. Yet it has come under fire from conservative policymakers, particularly in states such as Florida. The Trump administration has attacked diversity programs in schools, and warned in a FAQ statement that it viewed SEL as a potential “discriminatory” practice in disguise.

Continue Reading

Deeper learning prepares students to work collaboratively and direct their own learning.
There has been an uptick in political pushback against social-emotional learning, with the Education Department recently saying some schools "have sought to veil discriminatory policies" with terms like SEL.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Federal Ed. Dept. Says SEL Can 'Veil' Discrimination. What Does This Mean for Schools?
Jennifer Vilcarino & Arianna Prothero, March 13, 2025
9 min read

5. Science of reading advocates underscore: It’s not just about phonics

The idea that the evidence base in reading instruction only supports phonics instruction has been “hard to dislodge,” an advocate for evidence-based practices in that subject explains in this popular story.

Advocates are putting more emphasis on language development, reading comprehension, and the various social and cultural factors that influence students’ ability to learn to read well.

The goal is to lay the foundation for a truly “comprehensive approach for infusing evidence-based practices throughout all facets of reading instruction,” Schwartz writes.

Continue Reading

A glowing open book with a glowing light bulb against a dark blue background.
iStock/Getty
Reading & Literacy 'Science of Reading’ Advocates Underscore: It’s Not Just About Phonics
Sarah Schwartz, April 24, 2025
7 min read

6. Why school isn’t working for many boys, and what could help

EdWeek’s Elizabeth Heubeck explores boys’ struggles as measured by an array of academic and social-emotional benchmarks, starting in preschool and extending through high school and college. Heubeck talks to academic researchers and educators who are trying to uncover the root causes of the gender disparities.

She also draws on a nationally representative survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center of educators’ perceptions of boys’ behavior and engagement. Many educators say boys in their classes struggle to sit still, often appear less focused and engaged, and seem less inclined to take on leadership roles.

Continue Reading

A kindergartener in a play-based learning class prepares for outdoor forest play time at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, N.H. on Nov. 7, 2024.
A kindergartener prepares for outdoor forest play time at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, N.H., on Nov. 7, 2024.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Student Well-Being & Movement From Our Research Center Why School Isn't Working for Many Boys and What Could Help
Elizabeth Heubeck, January 27, 2025
8 min read

7. Trump tells states he’s holding back $6.8 billion for schools

The news in late June that the Trump administration was putting on hold nearly $6.8 billion in federal funding for K-12 schools shocked school districts across the country.

The money was legally required to start flowing a few days later, and so the decision left district leaders in a state of uncertainty, as EdWeek’s Mark Lieberman reported.

About a month later, the vast majority of that funding was abruptly unfrozen. But the high-stakes stop-and-start was one of several decisions by the administration to interrupt funding streams to schools, leaving K-12 leaders uncertain about the stability of myriad programs they count on.

Continue Reading

063025 Trump AP BS
President Donald Trump walks to an event in the East Room of the White House on June 26, 2025. On June 30, his administration informed state education departments it won't send out nearly $6.8 billion in education funding on July 1 as required by law.
Mark Shiefelbein/AP
Education Funding Trump Tells States He's Holding Back $6.8 Billion for Schools
Mark Lieberman, June 30, 2025
4 min read

8. Researchers created a phonics program with ‘dramatic’ results. Here’s how it works

In yet another highly popular reading story, Schwartz reported on a study that offered evidence of big gains in students’ reading skills from using one specific phonics program. The findings also suggested that strong implementation is critical to getting strong results.

The program is a foundational-skills curriculum, UFLI Foundations, created by researchers at the University of Florida Literacy Institute. It produced tangible gains among kindergarten and 1st grade students, when compared to other reading methods.

Continue Reading

Teacher holding up a card with the letters "sh" and a young elementary student writing with pencil on paper. The desk shows other cards with letters and a tablet device.
iStock/Getty
Reading & Literacy Researchers Created a Phonics Program With ‘Dramatic’ Results. How It Works
Sarah Schwartz, January 17, 2025
4 min read

9. Educators Reeling as Trump Takes ‘Sledgehammer’ to Education Department Contracts

In February, Alyson Klein and Sarah Sparks reported on a round of cuts imposed by the Trump administration on education programs valued at roughly $900 million.

Many of those programs targeted the U.S. Department of Education’s main research arm, the Institute of Education Sciences. Some researchers took a more favorable view, arguing that the cuts eliminated outdated programs and could make room for more efficient forms of gathering information on schools.

Continue Reading

President-elect Donald Trump walks with Elon Musk before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Boca Chica, Texas.
President-elect Donald Trump walks with Elon Musk before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024 in Boca Chica, Texas. Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have ended contracts totaling millions that fund data collections and educator resources at the U.S. Department of Education.
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP
Federal Educators Reeling as Trump Takes 'Sledgehammer' to Education Department Contracts
Sarah D. Sparks & Alyson Klein, February 11, 2025
10 min read

10. Trump admin. quietly rescinds guidance on English learners’ rights

In August, EdWeek’s Ileana Najarro learned that the Trump administration had quietly rescinded a letter that outlined for schools and districts how they can comply with their legal obligations to serve English learners.

Readers were highly interested. The move was just one of a raft of policy changes that advocates for English learners said would weaken protections for the nation’s 5 million English learners, as Najarro reported.

A Trump administration official said it rescinded the letter “because it is not aligned with administration priorities.”

The Dear Colleague letter itself was not legally binding, but outlined how schools and districts could meet their legal obligations to English learners under federal law. It spelled out issues that frequently arise in civil rights investigations into schools over serving English learners.

Continue Reading

Photo of Dear Colleague letter.
The 2015 Dear Colleague letter outlining the rights of English learners has been rescinded, now with a notice at the top.
Education Week + Getty
English Learners Trump Admin. Quietly Rescinds Guidance on English Learners’ Rights
Ileana Najarro, August 20, 2025
4 min read

Sean Cavanagh
Managing Editor EdWeek Market Brief
Sean Cavanagh is the managing editor of EdWeek Market Brief.

Events

Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management School District Sued Over ‘Thwarting’ ICE Says Indiana AG’s Lawsuit Is ‘Silly’
The lawsuit says Indianapolis Public Schools blocked ICE from school grounds without a warrant or emergency.
Julia Marnin, The Herald (Rock Hill, S.C.)
4 min read
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025.
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025. A lawsuit filed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita accuses the Indianapolis schools of restricting ICE's access to school grounds.
Erin Hooley/AP
School & District Management The Middle School Transition Is Tough. How Educators Can Help
A new partnership aims to ease the transition from elementary school to middle school.
Jennifer Vilcarino
4 min read
Xavier Reed, principal of Maple Grove Middle School in Maple Grove, Minn., high fives a student.
Xavier Reed, principal of Maple Grove Middle School in Maple Grove, Minn., high fives a student.
Courtesy of Xavier Reed
School & District Management Politics, Funding Threaten Schools' Focus on Student Learning, Leaders Say
What two district leaders say has helped them and district staff focused on teaching and caring for kids.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
5 min read
Illustration of woman confused by arrows pointing in different directions.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: Can You Decode the Latest K-12 Buzzwords and Acronyms?
Education-speak evolves daily—can you translate the latest K-12 terms and trends?
Modern collage with vector style ear with red lines connected to five halftone black and white open mouths
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼