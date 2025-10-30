EdWeek’s Must-See Videos of 2025

Each year, Education Week’s video team uncovers unique visual stories that offer fresh insights and practical ideas for educators across the field. These videos explore some of the most pressing challenges: helping students recover from trauma, preparing the next generation for life after high school, finding new ways to prevent teacher burnout.

But they also show the human side of teaching, putting a face to the experiences of educators across the country who wake up every day, juggle long hours and extra responsibilities, and continue to show up for their students. If you have watched nothing else this year, watch these.