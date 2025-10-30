EdWeek’s Must-See Videos of 2025
Teaching Profession Video

EdWeek’s Must-See Videos of 2025

By Jaclyn Borowski — October 30, 2025 1 min read
Clayton Hubert is bus driver, art teacher, and coach. But even his small, tight-knit school community struggles with student engagement.
Each year, Education Week’s video team uncovers unique visual stories that offer fresh insights and practical ideas for educators across the field. These videos explore some of the most pressing challenges: helping students recover from trauma, preparing the next generation for life after high school, finding new ways to prevent teacher burnout.

But they also show the human side of teaching, putting a face to the experiences of educators across the country who wake up every day, juggle long hours and extra responsibilities, and continue to show up for their students. If you have watched nothing else this year, watch these.

Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the Director of Photography and Videography for Education Week.

