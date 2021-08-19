The Tense and Joyous Start to the 2021 School Year, in Photos

Across the country, students are headed back to school. And across the country, the Delta variant is causing spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, particularly in places with low vaccination rates.

U.S. schools have been operating in a pandemic for nearly a year and a half, yet the tension between wanting to provide in-person learning and keep school communities safe seems to be at an all-time high. Debates over COVID precautions are raging, too. And all of it has educators and school leaders fatigued.

Still, the bell sounds. The school doors open. And, kids (some vaccinated, some masked, and some not) flood in. Even the anxiety and uncertainty of today can’t overtake the nerves and excitement that typically characterize the first days of schools.

What does this mix of emotions look like? Take a look at our photo gallery to get a sense of how back-to-school is going.