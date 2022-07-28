The Outlook Is Bad For School Hiring This Fall
Recruitment & Retention

The Outlook Is Bad For School Hiring This Fall

By Mark Lieberman — July 28, 2022 2 min read
Illustration of job applicant and missing puzzle pieces.
wildpixel/Getty

  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School district leaders have felt the staffing crisis rumbling beneath their feet for more than a year, and a new school year is only reinforcing their fears about the challenges of recruiting educators and those who support them.

Most schools are seeing fewer job candidates for crucial positions than during the same period last year, an EdWeek Research Center survey shows—and an even greater percentage of those polled are seeing fewer candidates than they need to keep their schools running optimally, new survey data show.

The nationally representative sample of 255 principals and 280 district leaders was conducted between June 29 and July 18. Just shy of three-quarters said the number of candidates this year for teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food service workers, and custodial workers is insufficient.

That shortage is true even for the small proportion—below 10 percent—of respondents who said they have more applicants this year than last.

Hiring challenges for bus drivers appear particularly painful. Eighty-six percent of respondents said they don’t have enough candidates to fill open bus driver positions. Seventy-nine percent said they have fewer applicants for those positions than they did last year.

Fewer than one-third of respondents said they have enough candidates for teachers, paraprofessional, and food service worker positions.

Schools are also struggling, though not as widely, to find enough administrators. Slightly more than one-third of district leaders and principals said they don’t have enough candidates for open administrator positions. Forty-five percent said they have fewer administrator candidates than they did last year.

A long-building crisis

Administrators were raising the alarm about hiring difficulties throughout the 2021-22 school year. Many districts are seeing far greater staff challenges than the typical difficulties they face luring people to a profession characterized in many places by low pay, minimal benefits, high-stakes responsibilities, and political controversy.

When schools aren’t fully staffed, children lose valuable services and instructional time, and existing employees have to strain to fill gaps. Students with disabilities, students from poor families, and English-language learners are among the groups disproportionately harmed by staff shortages.

Education Week last month published two in-depth reports on these issues: one that explored the compounding effects of staff shortages on student learning, and another that detailed districts’ attempts at solving these problems.

Strategies to cope with the staffing challenges have included shifting to a four-day school week, tapping emergency certified teachers, and using contractors to fill staff gaps, among others.

See also

Northwest High School junior Savannah Darner, 16, cleans an office at Northwest Valley Middle School in House Springs, Mo., on Dec. 14, 2021. As staff shortages impact school districts across the country, Northwest School District, outside of St. Louis, hired its own students to fill some of their vacancies.
Savannah Darner, 16, cleans an office at Valley Middle School in House Springs, Mo., where she works part-time as a custodian. Savannah, a junior, is one of several students who recently began working for the Northwest School District to help fill vacancies in food service, childcare, and custodial services.
Whitney Curtis for Education Week
School & District Management Hiring Students to Ease Staffing Shortages: One School District's Unorthodox Solution
Catherine Gewertz, December 16, 2021
5 min read

Districts also have been getting creative to deal with these systemic challenges that show no signs of abating. Among those tactics:

Some proposed solutions are more drastic. The Emporia district in Kansas recently considered closing an elementary school weeks before the start of the school year to divert staff resources elsewhere. The school board ultimately decided against the move, instead opting for staggered start times, hiring qualified student teachers from a nearby university, and transferring instructional strategists to teaching roles.

Other districts have proposed developing their own affordable housing or tapping outside providers to live-stream some classes.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Thu., August 04, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How To Make Tutoring Sustainable: Strategies for Effective District-Wide Programs
Tutoring is here to stay. How will you make your high-dosage tutoring program sustainable for the long run? Register to learn more.
Content provided by Carnegie Learning
Register
Tue., August 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar When SEL Curriculum Is Not Enough: Integrating Social-Emotional Behavior Supports in MTSS
Help ensure the success of your SEL program with guidance for building capacity to support implementation at every tier of your MTSS.
Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
Wed., August 10, 2022, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar Professional Wellness Strategies to Enhance Student Learning and Live Your Best Life
Reduce educator burnout with research-affirmed daily routines and strategies that enhance achievement of educators and students alike. 
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Recruitment & Retention Letter to the Editor A Note of Appreciation
A retired administrator shares why it's so important to appreciate colleagues in this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Illustration of an open laptop receiving an email.
iStock/Getty
Recruitment & Retention One School District's Unusual Recruitment Tactic
Can a rural district in New York entice staff with a commuting perk?
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
An electric vehicle charging station pictured in New Rochelle, New York on June 5, 2022.
An electric vehicle charging station pictured in New Rochelle, N.Y. An upstate school district hopes that its investment in EV charging stations will appeal to new and existing staff members.
AP
Recruitment & Retention Emergency Certified Teachers: Are They a Viable Solution to Shortages?
Emergency teachers are in bigger demand than ever. Can states and districts make smarter use of them?
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
Three hands, each holding a certificate against a caution (yellow and black) striped background.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
Recruitment & Retention Contractors Are Filling Staffing Gaps in Schools. Know the Benefits and the Drawbacks
Schools turn to private companies for help filling positions with no local job candidates. It can be costly, but some say it's a big help.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
Conceptual illustration of district substitute being directed to a school in need
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty
Load More ▼