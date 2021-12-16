Hiring Students to Ease Staffing Shortages: One School District’s Unorthodox Solution
School & District Management

Hiring Students to Ease Staffing Shortages: One School District’s Unorthodox Solution

By Catherine Gewertz — December 16, 2021 5 min read
Northwest High School junior Savannah Darner, 16, cleans an office at Northwest Valley Middle School in House Springs, Mo., on Dec. 14, 2021. As staff shortages impact school districts across the country, Northwest School District, outside of St. Louis, hired its own students to fill some of their vacancies.
Savannah Darner, 16, cleans an office at Valley Middle School in House Springs, Mo., where she works part-time as a custodian. Savannah, a junior, is one of several students who recently began working for the Northwest School District to help fill vacancies in food service, childcare, and custodial services.
Whitney Curtis for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Like school districts across the country, the Northwest district, just outside St. Louis, has been limping through the year with too few custodians, food-service and childcare workers. Then its leaders hit on a new, COVID-driven idea: they hired students to fill those jobs.

The district organized a job fair in early November, publicizing the event with announcements on the public-address system, and with emails sent to every student in 10th grade or older. In a room off the high school’s cafeteria, about 25 students sat at tables with district officials. Some were “interview-ready, articulate and confident,” while others were nervous and stammered a bit, said Kim Hawk, the district’s chief operating officer.

Nearly all got jobs. Northwest hired 20 students to work part-time, filling the nine positions it had open in maintenance, food service and before- and after-care. The teenagers started their jobs last week. Now the district is drawing notice for trying a new tactic to manage one part of the staffing shortage that’s hobbling districts nationwide.

“It’s funny that this would be innovative,” said Northwest Superintendent Desi Kirchhofer. “It’s a solution that’s been there all along: students. But we didn’t think about it before. Now we have to think differently.”

Emily Downs is one of the students hired to do custodial work. A sophomore, she’s cleaning classrooms and offices at Valley Middle School, where she was a student only two years ago. Emily is happy for the chance to earn $10.15 per hour and have a flexible work schedule that allows her to leave early when she needs to babysit her sister or attend her church youth group.

At 15, she also loves the free guaranteed ride to work: she just hops the bus from her high school as it makes its afternoon rounds, and hops off at the middle school.

The new job “is a really good opportunity,” Emily said, “because it gets me started into seeing what working is like, seeing the work world before I’m 18 and trying to get a larger-scale job.”

See also

Northwest High School sophomore Emily Downs, 15, takes out the trash at Valley Middle School in House Springs, Mo., on Dec. 14, 2021. As staff shortages impact school districts across the country, Northwest School District, outside of St. Louis, hired its own students to fill some of their vacancies.
Emily Downs, 15, takes out the trash at Valley Middle School in House Springs, Mo., in her second week on the job as a part-time custodian. Downs, a sophomore, is one of several students the Northwest School District has hired to fill critical vacancies.
Whitney Curtis for Education Week
School & District Management In Their Own Words 'Kind of Surreal': A Student Cleans Floors at Her Old Middle School
Catherine Gewertz, December 16, 2021
3 min read

Struggle to provide competitive pay

The Northwest district has taken some flak for its decision to hire students. When it posted an announcement of the job fair on its Facebook page, several community members objected to the pay, noting that Missouri’s minimum wage is $10.30 an hour.

“Perhaps if these positions paid a living wage you wouldn’t have to resort to hiring students” one person posted. “It is slave labor.”

Those sentiments highlight the difficulty of the district’s position. Mark Catalana, Northwest’s chief of human resources, said the district is paying students the same hourly wage it paid adults who held those jobs: $9.75 and up for food service, $10.54 to $14.68 for before- and after-care, and $10.15 and up for custodial work.

As a public school district, Northwest is exempt from state minimum-wage laws, Catalana said, but isn’t comfortable with leaving it at that. Pay rates are already set for this school year and couldn’t be changed, he said, but district leaders hope to work with their board of education to increase pay for the budget year that begins July 1, so they can better compete with increases built in to the state’s minimum wage law, he said.

It’s tough for the school district to compete with employers in its community, too, Hawk said. Many have raised wages in hopes of filling vacancies, she said. Northwest has been advertising for custodial, food-service and childcare workers for a year, she said, but has attracted only a handful. Her daughter quit a lifeguarding job to work for Walmart, where she could earn more hourly and was guaranteed a pay hike for each of her first three months on the job, Hawk said.

“Almost every little restaurant and gas station in the area has a help-wanted sign up,” Hawk said.

Staff shortages plague districts, and are getting worse

Districts across the country have been hobbled all year by shortages of teachers, aides, bus drivers, and other workers. In an October survey by the EdWeek Research Center, 40 percent of district leaders and principals said staff shortages in the fall were “very severe” or “severe.”

By late November, half of principals and district leaders reported that those shortages had worsened since earlier in the fall, and nearly 4 in 10 said they hadn’t gotten any better. Fifteen percent said they’d had to shut down or limit in-person instruction because of vacant positions.

Most school district jobs, however, require specialized skill sets teenagers lack. Districts have used students to get the word out about job openings—California’s Morongo Unified sent home “hiring now” flyers in students’ lunchboxes—but Northwest appears to be the first to hire students into jobs that adults typically hold.

Schools have a long history of letting students work, said Henry Tran, who studies staffing shortages, particularly in rural areas, as an associate professor of education leadership and policy at the University of South Carolina. But typically those jobs—helping out in the office, serving as a crossing guard—are for volunteer experience or class credit.

Hiring students raises key questions

Using students in paid positions, however, raises key issues. Some can be logistical. Northwest realized it had to find a way to get all of the teenagers fingerprinted, part of the security process required to work in public schools. It ended up loading them all onto a yellow school bus and driving them to the vendor, Hawk said, using the time on the bus for an impromptu job orientation.

But more serious questions can crop up, too. Students working in office settings might be in a position to see confidential documents, such as student records, Tran said, which would violate student-privacy laws. Districts also run the risk that students could fall victim to sexual harassment, since they are dealing with adults in positions of trust who are now also their bosses.

But hiring students is problematic, Tran said, because it doesn’t solve the district’s underlying problem.

“It doesn’t address the real issues: why are people leaving?” Tran said. “And why are new individuals not joining? It can look like a district is using child labor to avoid paying livable wages for these positions.”

It’s a thorny problem, especially in the current economic climate. Kirchhofer, the superintendent, noted that the district hiked pay for substitute teachers from $95 to $145 per day last year, and still can’t seem to find enough substitutes.

“It’s tough right now,” he said. “We just have to get creative, find new ways to do things.”

Catherine Gewertz
Senior Contributing Writer Education Week
Catherine Gewertz is a writer for Education Week who covers national news and features.

Events

Tue., January 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Whole Child Approach to Supporting Positive Student Behavior 
To improve student behavior, it’s important to look at the root causes. Social-emotional learning may play a preventative role.

A whole child approach can proactively support positive student behaviors.

Join this webinar to learn how.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., January 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2022: What Matters to K-12 Job Seekers and Educators Now
Get the results of Education Week’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and HR professionals.

Register
Thu., January 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Examining the Evidence: What We’re Learning From the Field About Implementing High-Dosage Tutoring Programs
Tutoring programs have become a leading strategy to address COVID-19 learning loss. What evidence-based principles can district and school leaders draw on to design, implement, measure, and improve high-quality tutoring programs? And what are districts
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management L.A.'s Ambitious Student Vaccine Mandate Poised to Be Pushed Back
The new deadline for students 12 and older to be vaccinated would be in fall of 2022.
Howard Blume, Los Angeles Times
3 min read
The Los Angeles Unified School District Interim Superintendent of Schools Megan Reilly is seen in a video feed for the media at LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles Thursday Sept. 9, 2021. The Los Angeles board of education voted Thursday to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person classes in the nation's second-largest school district.
The Los Angeles Unified School District Interim Superintendent of Schools Megan Reilly is seen in a video feed for the media at LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles Thursday Sept. 9, 2021. The Los Angeles board of education previously voted to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Jan. 10 to attend in-person classes in the nation's second-largest school district.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
School & District Management These Schools Pay Students to Take Weekly COVID Tests. Should Others Try It?
Low participation can weaken schools' COVID-19 screening efforts. Some have turned to incentives to get students on board.
Evie Blad
8 min read
Repetitive pattern of gift cards with red bows and testing swabs in tubes on gray background
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Many Principals Say They Want to Quit. Will They?
More than a quarter of principals surveyed said they plan to leave the profession in two to three years.
Denisa R. Superville
3 min read
Image of someone balancing happy, sad, and neutral emojis.
Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Teaching Unvaccinated Students Separately? This District Will Be the First to Try It
An in-person program for unvaccinated kids honors families' choice, says the superintendent. Legal experts say it would violate state law.
Catherine Gewertz
6 min read
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters rally outside the garage doors of the Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2021. The Los Angeles board of education voted to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person classes in the nation's second-largest school district.
Protesters rally against a COVID vaccine mandate for students outside the headquarters of Los Angeles Unified school district in September. Statewide, a COVID-19 vaccinate mandate for school attendance will begin to take effect for all of California's school districts in July.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Load More ▼