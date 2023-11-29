The Missed Opportunity for Public Schools and Climate Change
School & District Management

The Missed Opportunity for Public Schools and Climate Change

By Arianna Prothero — November 29, 2023 4 min read
Global warming illustration, environment pollution, global warming heating impact concept. Change climate concept.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week and iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

K-12 school systems are vital to cities’ plans to mitigate the effects of climate change. But while a growing number of cities are creating climate action plans, school districts often get left out of the equation.

That’s a missed opportunity, say the authors of a recent report from This Is Planet Ed, an initiative of the Aspen Institute. Schools are not only positioned to both promote climate change literacy and prepare students for the clean energy jobs of the future, but they’re also a significant source of greenhouse gases. In many cities, school districts are among the largest building owners, transportation managers, and employers, and they should be included in any efforts to mitigate climate change, the report argues.

Collectively, U.S. public schools operate 480,000 buses and serve 7 billion meals annually, the growing, production, and transport of which produces greenhouse gases in addition to food and plastic waste. Districts are positioned to significantly influence municipal climate action initiatives—if they are included.

“These plans also facilitate cross-sector collaboration—between different sectors, like health, infrastructure, and government—to create a cohesive and robust plan for action,” the report said. “However, the education sector is often underutilized in these strategies, despite its critical role in supporting children, youth, and communities.”

That’s even though Americans, by and large, support schools taking an active role in addressing climate change, according to a survey by the Center for Sustainable Futures and The Public Matters Project at Teachers College, Columbia University.

Most Americans are in favor of schools taking steps to reduce their carbon footprints, such as installing solar panels and buying food from local farms, and 8 in 10 say it’s important for schools to teach students about climate change—with 50 percent saying it’s very important.

But many municipal climate action plans don’t have ambitious strategies for leveraging local schools in achieving their climate resiliency and decarbonization goals.

After analyzing 35 climate action plans among the nation’s 40 most populous cities, the report’s authors found that education was most commonly mentioned when highlighting schools’ role in educating students about the environment, but less so regarding the operation of schools.

A majority—23—of the climate action plans included what the report describes as at least one substantive partnership between the municipal government and the K-12 sector, such as electrifying school buses or expanding composting and recycling efforts.

Even so, the extent to which cities’ climate action plans tap schools and leverage them to their full potential in implementing the plan and meeting its goals varied significantly.

See also

Haley Williams, left, and Amiya Cox hold a sign together and chant while participating in a "Global Climate Strike" at the Experiential School of Greensboro in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Across the globe hundreds of thousands of young people took the streets Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a U.N. summit.
Haley Williams, left, and Amiya Cox participate in a Global Climate Strike at the Experiential School of Greensboro in Greensboro, N.C., in September 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP
School & District Management What Schools Can Do to Tackle Climate Change (Hint: More Than You Think)
Mark Lieberman, May 18, 2022
7 min read

Tucson, Ariz., is developing a climate, sustainability, and conservation curricula specific to its city in partnership with local schools and a locally based nonprofit. In Milwaukee, the school district is partnering with the city and other agencies to replace large asphalt playgrounds—which trap heat and push up temperatures in urban areas—with rain gardens and other sustainable landscaping.

Twenty-three cities out of the 35 with climate action plans also included a representative from the K-12 sector in the development of the plans, with nine including students. The addition of education stakeholders affected the development of the climate action plans for the better, the report said.

The cities that did not include a representative from their local schools “lacked the depth and specificity seen in those with K-12 input,” the report said.

Schools stand to gain a lot from city-led initiatives to lower greenhouse gas emissions and build more climate-resilient infrastructure. Making school buildings and operations more energy efficient, for example, will save schools money in the long run.

And then there are the effects a changing climate will have on students. As global temperatures rise, so too will children’s health and academic problems, experts predict. Heat waves, floods, wildfires, and more severe storms are increasingly disrupting school operations and students’ education.

Extreme heat also makes it harder for students to learn and can affect their performance on tests and their mental health. Worsening air quality—another side effect of climate change—can affect children’s lung and brain development, according to a report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Even so, most school district leaders said they had not taken any action in the past five years to prepare for more severe weather related to climate change, when asked in a 2022 survey by the EdWeek Research Center.

That was in part because of concerns over potential community pushback and the perception that climate change will not impact their local area. Those barriers make prioritizing initiatives to address climate change over other pressing issues—like students’ struggling academic achievement and mental health coming out of the pandemic—especially difficult for education leaders.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Climate Change Research

Events

Thu., December 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Boosting Student and Staff Mental Health: What Schools Can Do
Join this free virtual event based on recent reporting on student and staff mental health challenges and how schools have responded.
Register
Thu., December 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Practical Methods for Integrating Computer Science into Core Curriculum
Dive into insights on integrating computer science into core curricula with expert tips and practical strategies to empower students at every grade level.
Content provided by Learning.com
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management 13 States Bar School Board Members From Getting Paid. Here's Where It's Allowed (Map)
There are more calls to increase school board members' pay, or to allow them to be paid at all.
Caitlynn Peetz & Maya Riser-Kositsky
2 min read
Two professional adults, with a money symbol.
sankai/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Bad Sleep Is a Problem for Principals. Here’s What to Do About It
Our new study highlights the connection between stress and sleep among school leaders, write three researchers.
Eleanor Su-Keene, David E. DeMatthews & Alex Keene
5 min read
Stylized illustration of an alarm clock over a background which is split in half, with one half being nighttime and one half being daytime.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management 5 Mistakes Schools Make When Building SEL Programs
Experts weigh in on how to avoid parental and community backlash against social-emotional learning initiatives.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
Woman finding her way to a happy smile icon in the middle of labyrinth like maze with school subject icons ghosted over a cloudy sky textured background.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management 3 Questions to Help Districts Find the Right Superintendent
A superintendent sets a district's tone for, potentially, years to come. Making sure the right person takes the job is no small task.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Human icon print screen on wooden cube block with space for Human Resource Management and Recruitment hiring concept.
Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼