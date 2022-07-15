The Best Advice for New Principals, in 6 Words or Less
School & District Management

The Best Advice for New Principals, in 6 Words or Less

By Marina Whiteleather — July 15, 2022 1 min read
Photo of wood blocks with icons.
marchmeena29/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The path to the principalship is a hard one, and it’s not one that necessarily gets any easier once you’ve arrived.

Principals spend their days balancing a multitude of priorities: checking in with students, observing instruction, coaching teachers, and dealing with unpredictable issues that crop up.

Research has shown that schools are likely to have better teacher retention the longer a principal stays in that same school, but in a December 2021 survey, more than a quarter of principals said they plan to leave the profession in two to three years.

One way to mitigate departures from the profession is to prepare principals for the road ahead.

In a 2019 two-part series unpacking advice for new principals, Education Week asked four principals—some with more than a decade of experience in the job—to share some insights with their peers who are just starting out in the profession. Their recommendations ranged from recognizing that “it’s impossible to do it all” to the importance of being “emotionally vulnerable with your staff.”

We posed the same question to our Twitter followers, asking them to keep their responses to 6 words or less.

Here are their suggestions.

You’re only as good as your team

“Relationships, Relationships, Relationships!”

- Jeff B.

“Seek guidance from your Admin Team!”

- Stephen

“Delegate > micro-manage. Trust your teachers.”

- David D.

“Let teachers teach - trust the process!”

- Maggie S.

Keep perspective

Educators encourage new principals to take time to slow down and plan, remember their “why,” and acknowledge that there is always room to grow.

“Listen, observe, REFLECT,...before implementing changes!”

- Renee B.

“Balance - the work is always there!”

- Holly G.

“Respect everyone’s time, including your own.”

- Olga R.

“Prioritize. Everything is important to someone.”

- John C.

“Remember what you believe in.”

- PJ C.

“You don’t need to know everything.”

-Peter K.

“Build relationships, lead fearlessly, have fun!”

- Adam S.

Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Principals

Events

Tue., July 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Real-World Problem Solving: How Invention Education Drives Student Learning
Hear from student inventors and K-12 teachers about how invention education enhances learning, opens minds, and preps students for the future.
Content provided by The Lemelson Foundation
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Reinventing Learning in a Globally Connected World: Strategies for Success
Join district and organization thought leaders to hear how districts are shifting learning experiences to meet the needs of every student.
Content provided by Dell
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Superintendents Like Their Jobs Despite All the Drama, a New Survey Shows
Eighty-seven percent of school superintendents said they feel their job is valued in a nationwide survey.
Apoorvaa Mandar Bichu
5 min read
Icons showing expressions with a hand choosing the smiley face.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Q&A 'Decide You're in the Right Room': A Female Superintendent's Path to the Top Job
Kelly May-Vollmar has a unique vantage point as a female superintendent with a deep background in educational technology.
Kevin Bushweller
6 min read
Woman climbing career steps with technology background.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
School & District Management What the Research Says Teacher and Student Absenteeism Is Getting Worse
So says new federal survey data, suggesting schools should start now to get students reconnected by the fall.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Empty desks within a classroom
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Opinion Schools Can Do More Than 'Return to Normal.' Here's How
If educators are to turn the pandemic into an opportunity for lasting change, there’s one thing they need: more autonomy.
Michael B. Horn
5 min read
Illustration of woman hanging paper arrows.
Anton Vierietin/Getty
Load More ▼