Superintendent of the Year Focuses on How to ‘Do More’ in Minnesota
School & District Management

Superintendent of the Year Focuses on How to ‘Do More’ in Minnesota

By Caitlynn Peetz — February 15, 2024 2 min read
Joe Gothard, superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools stands for a portrait at Como Park High School in St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 21, 2021, where new federal school funding will help to hire staff, buy books and be used for building renovations.
Joe Gothard, superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools stands for a portrait at Como Park High School in St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 21, 2021. Gothard was named the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year on Thursday by AASA, The School Superintendents' Association.
Andy Clayton-King/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
San Diego

Joe Gothard, superintendent of the St. Paul school district in Minnesota’s capital, has been named the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year, considered the most prestigious award for district leaders.

Gothard, who has been superintendent in St. Paul since 2017, said during a brief acceptance speech that he was honored to accept the award on behalf of the district’s school board, 33,000 students, 6,000 staff members and “a loving community that cares deeply about the success of students.”

The award was presented here during the National Conference on Education hosted by AASA, The School Superintendents’ Association.

Gothard, 52, also acknowledged the superintendents from across the country in attendance, as well as his wife and three children.

“It really is an honor to be a leader amongst all of you,” he said.

The other finalists for the national award were: Martha Salazar-Zamora of the Tomball, Texas, school district; Kimberly Rizzo Saunders of Contoocook Valley schools in Peterborough, N.H.; and Frederick Williams from Georgia’s Dublin City school system.

EW Joe Gothard BS
Joe Gothard, superintendent of the St. Paul school district in Minnesota, speaks after he was named 2024 National Superintendent of the Year by AASA, The School Superintendents' Association, at the organization's national conference on Feb. 15, 2024, in San Diego.
Courtesy of AASA, The School Superintendents Association

During a January panel discussion of the four finalists in January, Gothard discussed his desire to spend the $206 million St. Paul received in federal pandemic relief funds in a strategic way.

St. Paul used some of its pandemic relief funds to create a districtwide innovation office, he said.

Staff in that new department conducted a needs assessment that has led to several new initiatives, including an overhaul of the district’s reading instruction strategy.

“I did not want to take that money and spend it in the way that we’ve always spent our money,” Gothard said during the January event. “We had to do more.”

He also said he has spent much of his tenure working to meet students’ needs, rather than trying to force students to fit into a predetermined education mold.

“It’s happening because we want to ensure that we know who our students are, and they know the opportunities that they have in our school district,” Gothard said.

Gothard holds several leadership positions, including president of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators and member of the Council of Great City Schools’ executive committee.

Before becoming St. Paul’s superintendent, he served as superintendent of Minnesota’s Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district. Prior to that position, he served as a principal and assistant superintendent in Madison, Wis.

Finalists for the Superintendent of the Year award are chosen from winners of the state superintendent of the year contests. They’re evaluated on four criteria: how their creative leadership meets students’ needs, communication skills, professionalism, and community involvement. An AASA panel of judges then selects the winner.

A student attending the high school from which the superintendent graduated or a school in the St. Paul district will receive a $10,000 scholarship in Gothard’s name.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Wed., February 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar What is it About Math? Making Math Figure-Out-Able
Join Pam Harris for an engaging session challenging how we approach math, resulting in real world math that is “figure-out-able” for anyone.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
Mon., March 04, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar English Learners and the Science of Reading: What Works in the Classroom
ELs & emergent bilinguals deserve the best reading instruction! The Reading League & NCEL join forces on best practices. Learn more in our webinar with both organizations.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Songs, Hugs, Haircuts: How Principals Make Morning Greetings Fun
How principals set the tone for the day with their morning announcements.
Olina Banerji
2 min read
Image of an educator greeting students for the day with a special handshake.
E+
School & District Management Super Bowl Districts Face Super-Sized Call: Should They Cancel Class for a Victory Parade?
Concerned about absenteeism, district leaders face tough decisions about days off for community events.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill celebrates with fans during a victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 15, 2023, following the Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill celebrates with young fans during a victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII, and several districts in the region canceled school the day of the parade.
Colin E. Braley/AP
School & District Management When Schools Merge, Principals Must Forge a New Culture. Here’s How
Principals must focus on building new relationships, inside and outside the school.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
Two hands put together the pieces of an arrow puzzle that resembles a red brick schoolhouse.
iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management How Well Are Schools Doing? Not Great, Say Most Adults and Teens
Challenges schools are facing—such as teacher shortages and rising student mental health problems—are shaping public opinion.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Blue concept showing back view of a female teacher giving a lecture at high school.
Liz Yap from Education Week via E+/Getty
Load More ▼