Schools Ban ‘Squid Game’ Costumes for Halloween
School Climate & Safety

Schools Ban ‘Squid Game’ Costumes for Halloween

By Elizabeth Doran, syracuse.com — October 22, 2021 1 min read
Attendees dressed as characters from "Squid Game" pose during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in New York.
Attendees dressed as characters from "Squid Game" pose during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in New York.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Netflix television series “Squid Game” is hugely popular, but Fayetteville-Manlius school officials want parents to know it has no place in schools as a Halloween costume or as a game at recess.

A letter sent to parents this week from principals at Mott Road, Enders Road and Fayetteville Elementary schools said “Squid Game” costumes do “not meet our school costume guidelines due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume. “

“Costumes must follow school guidelines in that no items that can be interpreted as a weapon should be brought to school: including toy swords, guns, light sabers and more,” the letter said.

In addition, costumes can’t be too gory or scary so they don’t scare younger students,’' the letter said.

“Squid Game,” a Korean series, started streaming in mid-September and has become the No. 1 Netflix show, attracting more than 142 million member households during its first four weeks.

In the show, children’s games such as “Red Light, Green Light” become deadly. Somewhat like “Hunger Games,” the show is violent and bloody. It features desperate people deeply in debt who play the deadly games to try to win cash.

Already, “Squid Game” Halloween costumes have become the top Internet search for costumes, according to CNN. The costumes are wildly popular everywhere, according to news reports.

Staff members at the F-M elementary schools also have observed some students at recess playing a version of “Squid Game,” F-M Superintendent Craig Tice said.

See Also

Carved pumpkin outdoors.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Teaching Don't Be the Teacher Who Screws Up Halloween
Ross Brenneman, October 27, 2015
3 min read

Tice said they want parents to be aware some younger students are talking about and mimicking aspects of the show at school. He said he hopes parents talk to their kids about it and reinforce this is not appropriate at school.

On social media, F-M parents expressed alarm that younger students are watching this show and want to wear a costume from the series. Most supported the school’s decision.

Elizabeth Doran
syracuse.com
Related Tags:
Holidays New York

Copyright (c) 2021, syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Thu., November 04, 2021, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar How Pandemic Tech Is (and Is Not) Transforming K-12 Schools
The COVID-19 pandemic—and the resulting rise in virtual learning and big investments in digital learning tools— helped educators propel their technology skills to the next level. Teachers have become more adept at using learning management
Register
Mon., October 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Building Teacher Capacity for Social-Emotional Learning
Set goals that support adult well-being and social-emotional learning: register today!


Content provided by Panorama
Register
Thu., October 28, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs October 2021 Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety From Our Research Center Higher Student Morale Linked to In-Person Instruction, Survey Shows
Educators see student morale rising since last spring, according to a new EdWeek Research Center survey.
Holly Kurtz
4 min read
Second-grade students raise their hands during a math lesson with teacher Carlin Daniels at Pulaski Elementary School in Meriden, Conn., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Second grade students raise their hands during a math lesson in Meriden, Conn., Sept. 30.
Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP
School Climate & Safety Law Against 'Disorderly Conduct' in Schools Led to Unfair Student Arrests, Judge Rules
The South Carolina ruling is a model for other states where students are still being arrested for minor incidents, an attorney said.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table.
Pattanaphong Khuankaew/iStock
School Climate & Safety A Rise in School Shootings Leads to Renewed Calls for Action
A return to in-person learning means a return to school shootings, advocates warn.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Families depart the Mansfield ISD Center For The Performing Arts Center where families were reunited with Timberview High School Students, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas. Police in Texas have arrested a student suspected of opening fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured.
Families were reunited Oct. 6 in Mansfield, Texas, after a student opened fire at Timberview High School in Arlington, leaving four people injured. Data show that the start of this school year has been particularly violent compared to previous years.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
School Climate & Safety TikTok Challenge to Slap a Teacher Prompts Urgent Warning
The slapping challenge, which so far has not been widespread, has put educators across the country on alert.
Melissa Gomez, Los Angeles Times
3 min read
The icon for TikTok pictured in New York on Feb. 25, 2020.
The icon for TikTok pictured in New York on Feb. 25, 2020.
AP
Load More ▼