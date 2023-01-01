School Shootings in 2022: 4 Key Takeaways
School Climate & Safety Infographic

School Shootings in 2022: 4 Key Takeaways

Here’s what we know about school shootings in 2022
By Evie Blad, Laura Baker, Hyon-Young Kim & Holly Peele — December 31, 2022 2 min read
Image of street signs: (1) Stop sign, and (2) Gun Free School Zone.
Education Week and sshepard/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Education Week counted more school shootings in 2022 than in any calendar year since its journalists began tracking them in 2018.

Fresh conversations about school safety and gun laws started after a May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A gunman killed 19 students and two teachers that day while poor communication and planning led to a delayed police response.

But the lives of students, educators, and communities were also changed by smaller-scale events that drew far fewer headlines.

See Also

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. Authorities say a boy was shot and wounded at a school. Memphis Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Thursday morning at Cummings School, which includes grades kindergarten through eighth.
Police respond to a shooting at a K-8 public school on Sept. 30 in Memphis, Tenn. Authorities say a boy was shot and wounded at a school.
Adrian Sainz/AP
School Climate & Safety Violence in Schools Seems to Be Increasing. Why?
Stephen Sawchuk, November 1, 2021
11 min read

Most recently, two students were killed and two others injured in a Dec. 16 shooting outside Chicago’s Benito Juarez Community Academy.

Education Week tracks school shootings as a way of recognizing that they all matter—whether or not they draw national news coverage.

Here are some key findings from the 2022 data.

First, what counts as a school shooting? At Education Week, we count incidents where at least one person, other than the individual firing the weapon, is injured by gunfire on school property when school is in session or during a school-sponsored event.

Our criteria differs from those of other organizations that also track shootings in schools, but it is clearly outlined and consistently applied so that readers can understand our methodology.

And why track school shootings? Although school shootings are statistically rare, gun violence sets off a cascade of fear and grief when it touches a school. School shootings also frequently spark debates about how to best keep students safe.

What do we know about school shootings in 2022?

1. Under Education Week’s definition, 2022 had the most school shootings in the past five years.

This year had a record number of incidents since Education Week began tracking school shootings in 2018.

2. This year had the highest number of casualties in the past five years.

The 2022 calendar year saw the highest count of both injuries and fatalities. A majority of those deaths—21 of 39—occurred in the Uvalde shooting.

3. More than half of incidents resulted in a single person killed or injured.

While many people picture a school shooting as a mass casualty, active-shooter scenario, many acts of gun violence on school grounds are more limited in scope. There were 51 incidents Education Week counted in 2022.

67%   had no fatalities (34 incidents)

55%   involved a single person killed or injured (28 incidents)

45%   with more than one person killed or injured (23 incidents)

NOTE: The total number of incidents in 2022 was 51. However, the number of incidents in the three data points above add up to more than 51 because there are some overlapping incidents.

4. Thirteen of this year’s school shootings happened at sporting events.

School leaders often grapple with their role in keeping sports venues safe. Venues draw larger crowds to settings that are less predictable than classrooms, where students are frequently trained in emergency procedures.

Contact Information

For media or research inquiries about this page, contact library@educationweek.org.

Related Reading

Equity & Diversity In Uvalde, Pain Where There Once Was Pride
Past and present residents of Uvalde, Texas, recount a deeper story of Robb Elementary—one that began years before the May 24 mass shooting.
Ileana Najarro
12 min read
Palm trees are visible around the water tower in Uvalde, Texas, on July 20, 2022.
Palm trees surround the water tower in Uvalde, Texas. The town is the site of one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.
Jordan Vonderhaar for Education Week
School Climate & Safety The Lost Graduate: Remembering a Student Gunned Down at School
California teen Jonathon Parker and two Michigan teenagers should have graduated this year, but they were killed by gun attacks at school.
Catherine Gewertz
3 min read
61322 Graduation Cap Florida BS 7
Jonathon Parker, pictured on the chair, should have walked across the graduation stage with classmates from the Deer Valley High School Class of 2022 last week in Antioch, Calif. But he was shot and killed by another student more than two years ago in the school parking lot.
Courtesy of Jonathon Parker's family
School & District Management A Principal's Guide to Recovery After a School Shooting
Principals who led schools during or in the aftermath of a shooting wrote a guidebook of advice and lessons learned.
Denisa R. Superville
7 min read
Hand holding another hand
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School Climate & Safety 'Swatting' Hoaxes Disrupt Schools Across the Country. What Educators Need to Know
School lockdowns can cause stress to students, teachers, and families, even if threats don't materialize.
Evie Blad
8 min read
A bald man and a woman with long brown hair tearfully hug a teen girl who is wearing a pale beighe backpack. Three women look on with concerned expressions.
A family shares a tearful reunion after Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas, went into lockdown because of a false report of a shooting.
Kin Man Hui/The San Antonio Express-News via AP
School Climate & Safety School Shooter Drills: Is There a Right Way to Do Them?
Can schools use drills to prepare students for a crisis like shootings without traumatizing them?
Evie Blad
10 min read
A student helps block the classroom door with furniture during a mock lockdown drill at Moody High School in Corpus Christi, Texas on Jan. 22, 2013.
A student helps block the classroom door with furniture during a mock lockdown drill at Moody High School in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP
School Climate & Safety A School Safety Challenge: Keeping Crowds Secure Under the Glare of Friday Night Lights
Districts aim to keep students and spectators safe during sporting events, which draw large crowds to a less predictable environment.
Evie Blad
5 min read
A police officer stands between rows of caution tape outside of a white high school football stadium that is brightly lit against the night sky.
A Tulsa Police officer films the area outside of the McLain High School football stadium in Tulsa, Okla., after a shooting during a Sept. 30 football game.
Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.
Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.
Hyon-Young Kim
Senior Digital News Specialist Education Week
Hyon-Young Kim is senior digital news specialist for Education Week.
Holly Peele
Library Director Education Week
Holly Peele is the director of the Education Week Library.
Related Tags:
School Shootings School Safety

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Tue., January 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How Social-Emotional Learning Assessments Strengthen Tier 1 MTSS
Learn how districts can integrate effective multi-tiered support systems (MTSS) by using data from high-quality, strengths-based universal SEL assessments.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety How a School Safety Scare Tactic Roiled a District—And What Others Can Learn From It
Safety experts say scare tactics, like frightening videos, are counterproductive in school safety training.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Image of a school hallway paused on a video screen.
iStock/Getty Images
School Climate & Safety Still Adding Names: How a Memorial to Honor Teachers Killed at Sandy Hook Looks Today
The tragedy in Newtown, Conn., moved educators halfway across the country to build a memorial to honor school staff who died on the job.
Denisa R. Superville
4 min read
Anthony Salvatore, a former assistant principal at Sandy Hook Elementary School, places a rose on the memorial to the educators and students slain at Sandy Hook Elementary School to commemorate 10 years since the shooting.
Anthony Salvatore, a former assistant principal at Sandy Hook Elementary School, places a rose on the memorial to the educators and students slain at Sandy Hook to commemorate 10 years since the mass shooting that killed 26 people.
Jennifer Baldwin/National Teachers Hall of Fame
School Climate & Safety Photos PHOTOS: A Decade After the Sandy Hook Shooting
A look back at the grief and activism that followed the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which claimed 26 lives 10 years ago.
Evie Blad & Jaclyn Borowski
2 min read
A tree sits in the middle of a round stone water feature surrounded by a round stone pathway at night. Benches around the edge of the pathway are lit with warm lights.
A visitor to the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial sits on one of the benches during twilight in Newtown, Conn. The names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School 10 years ago are engraved in concrete around a memorial pool with a sycamore tree in the middle.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
School Climate & Safety A Decade Later, How the Newtown Shooting Changed the School Safety Conversation
School safety now increasingly focuses on identifying students who may pose a threat and providing emotional support
Evie Blad
8 min read
A woman with long, blond hair and glasses gestures with upturned palms as she speaks in front of a shelf of books.
Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Choose Love Movement, talks to students at Washington Middle School in Meriden, Conn., in 2020. Lewis started Choose Love in honor of her son, Jesse, who was killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP
Load More ▼