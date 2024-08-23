Safety Risk or Civic Duty? Schools Can’t Always Say No to Voters on Election Day
School & District Management

Safety Risk or Civic Duty? Schools Can’t Always Say No to Voters on Election Day

By Mark Lieberman — August 23, 2024 5 min read
People vote at Bedford Hills Elementary School in Lynchburg, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
People vote at Bedford Hills Elementary School in Lynchburg, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Paige Dingler/The News & Advance via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A handful of school buildings in the Elk Grove Village, Ill., school district have served as polling places during recent election days, even as students and staff simultaneously carried out the normal school day.

That meant diverting school staff to monitor areas of the building where students and the general public might accidentally mingle; developing a strategy for hosting the polling place that would meet accessibility and fire safety requirements; and requesting reimbursement from the county for any unexpected costs that arose during this process.

District officials increasingly worry that the obligation to host a polling place is incompatible with the urgent mandate to ensure kids are safe from outside intruders while they’re at school. But they often don’t have much choice—Illinois state law says schools must host polling places if county election officials ask them to do so. More than 20 other states have similar requirements.

“It’s great being a part of the community and serving in that regard,” said Ron O’Connor, assistant superintendent of business services for the 5,700-student district. “But at the same time, you don’t want to disrupt a learning environment.”

The tension between those priorities will be top of mind for many school administrators in the coming months as they prepare for the presidential election on Nov. 5.

Many educators have general building security concerns tied to the persistent trend of school shootings over the last few decades. In addition, fears of election-related conflict and turmoil have escalated largely as supporters of former President Donald Trump have harassed poll workers and cast doubt on the results of recent election cycles.

Some districts, in states that allow schools to decline to serve as polling places, have decided the risks aren’t worth the service that hosting a polling place provides to the surrounding community. Others are forging ahead with plans to serve as election sites despite the complications that inevitably ensue.

Schools’ willingness to serve as polling centers could have major implications for voting access across the country. A 2013 Supreme Court decision gave states more flexibility to change voting laws without federal approval, and the pandemic led to a substantial increase in voting by mail in many states. As a result of those factors and others, the number of polling locations nationwide has been steadily dropping—200,000 were open in 2018, compared with fewer than 100,000 during the 2022 midterm elections, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, an independent agency.

In Illinois, Election Day this year will be a state holiday, which means regular school operations will be closed that day. That’s been a big relief for O’Connor and his colleagues—but it doesn’t entirely eliminate the ripple effects on budgets and logistics.

School buildings in the district typically shut off or turn down utilities like HVAC systems on weekends and holidays. Someone will have to make sure that doesn’t happen the night before Election Day.

And on the day itself, custodians will still have to work even though students and teachers will be at home. Per the custodians’ union contract with the district, that means they’ll earn double their hourly wage that day.

To close or not to close

In other states, closing school isn’t so easy. Some district leaders in New Jersey have tried in recent years to find alternative spots for voting centers so they can keep their doors open and avoid calendar snafus.

“Since New Jersey law requires that children be in school at least 180 days a year, and we have to accommodate all kinds of religious and secular holidays and vacations, it can be difficult to construct calendars that include closures for polling,” said Betsy Ginsburg, executive director of the Garden State Coalition of Schools, an association of roughly 100 districts in the state.

The Bay St. Louis-Waveland district in southern Mississippi typically puts up extra fencing and adds door locks to “isolate the polling place”—the high school gym—from the rest of the building, said T.J. Burleson, superintendent of the 1,700-student district.

The district doesn’t incur the costs for those items, but it does deal with a higher-than-usual volume of cars entering and exiting the parking lot during the school day on Election Day. And regular activities that take place in the gym, including organized sporting events, have to be canceled or moved elsewhere.

Burleson previously worked for another nearby district in Mississippi where the school building that serves as a polling place is located on a two-lane highway. Traffic is heavy there every day, but on Election Day, “it’s a nightmare scenario for that district,” he said.

Officials in that district, including Burleson, had discussed at times the possibility of opting out of serving as a polling place. But that isn’t really an option in Burleson’s current district: “There’s just not a big enough building to house the polls for those precincts,” he said.

Forcing schools to open to the general public, even for a day, can be controversial. School and county officials in several states in recent years have pushed against using schools as polling places, citing safety concerns and occasionally even referencing non-existent state laws to justify the decision.

Conflict erupted in the La Joya, Texas, school district earlier this year when the school board narrowly approved the use of an elementary school as a polling place. Police officials said they were concerned the district wasn’t adequately prepared to handle conflicts that might arise between local election canvassers representing opposing parties outside the precinct, according to local media reports.

Schools are often caught in a no-win situation on this issue, O’Connor, the assistant superintendent in Illinois, said. His district has vestibules at every school entrance where visitors must show their driver’s license before they can enter. But “it kinda defeats the purpose” to allow anyone from the public to come in on Election Day, he said.

Burleson, in Mississippi, said he’d like to see local police departments provide additional officers to monitor the scene during Election Day, in addition to their current duty to direct traffic.

“Just for the safety of our kids, to allow the general public to have access to the schools, it’s kind of counterproductive to what we’re trying to accomplish there with keeping the kids’ safety a priority,” he said.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Related Tags:
Community Engagement School Safety

Events

Thu., August 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Selecting Evidence-Based Programs for Schools and Districts: Mistakes to Avoid
Which programs really work? Confused by education research? Join our webinar to learn how to spot evidence-based programs and make data-driven decisions for your students.
Register
Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Thu., September 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We ‘Disagree Better’? A Roadmap for Educators
Experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and leadership skills offer K-12 leaders skills to avoid conflict in challenging circumstances.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Public Schools Launch Marketing Campaigns to Compete With School Choice
“It signals that public schools want to be the schools of choice in a choice environment," says one researcher.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Conceptual image of business growth goals and success goals showing scattered wooden blocks with arrow icons and red target icons.
Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn/iStock/Getty
School & District Management School Boards Are Struggling. Could a New Research Effort Help?
A new center will explore how school boards function and how they can improve relationships with the public.
Evie Blad
3 min read
A wide-angle lens photo shows people sitting in rows of seats in a full school board meeting room. School board members sit behind a long desk that faces the audience.
An overflow crowd attends a Temecula Valley Unified School District board meeting in Temecula, Calif. on July 18, 2023. School board meetings have been a locus of political drama in recent years.
Will Lester/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG via TNS
School & District Management The Books Principals Can't Put Down
School leaders' top recommendation was a book focused on smartphones and youth mental health.
Madeline Will
2 min read
Conceptual image of books stacked.
Canva
School & District Management Schools Don't Have Enough Bus Drivers to Start the School Year—Again
Bus driver shortages have worsened nationwide since 2020. Many districts are still scrambling to find enough people to transport students.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
School buses sit in a lot on Feb. 6, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Va.
School buses sit in a lot on Feb. 6, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Va. School districts are again struggling to find enough bus drivers for the 2024-25 school year.
Tom Brenner/AP
Load More ▼